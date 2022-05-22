By Glynn Adams

May 22, 2022

For years now God has been warning the Body of Christ in America that we were to resist the evil overtaking our nation. Time and time again He has sent warnings to us but His Body has blatantly ignored His warnings. I have hundreds of articles in my archive warning the Body of Christ via Facebook about judgment and carnage that is coming but it seems to fall on deaf ears! Never have I heard anyone comment “they” received the revelation and were going to resist evil or organize to resist evil. So evil continues to have its way in America with little to no opposition, especially from the pastors and their organized church in America. At this moment there is too few organizations resisting this evil in our nation and we are thankful for each one but I don’t know of any church that is making headlines today in America because they are involved in the resistance of evil in our nation. I know there are pastors aware of the evil overtaking our nation but their churches refuse to respond to resist evil. Most pastors today are either giving their people smooth words while others are trying to convince God’s people they should be doing something.

So now instead of God ruling America, evil rules America. Evil rules our government, evil rules our culture, evil rules our public education, evil rules most of our media, as a matter of fact, evil rules all facets of American life. Christian, you think about that!!! Satan rules in America!!! What an abomination and an insult to the cross that Jesus Christ died on that gave us the power over our enemies. And we allow evil to rule!!!! Jesus came to earth to establish dominion again and to re-establish the Kingdom of God that was lost in the fall of Adam. The Kingdom of God is the “rule of God.” That rule is established in America when God’s people are doing the will of God on earth as it is done in heaven.

I think the next question that should be asked: Who is ruling our pastors and churches? The answer is obvious. If evil is ruling in America, God’s Word says we are to resist the evil. But we refuse to resist the evil overtaking this nation. “I did not send these prophets but they ran. I did not speak to them but they prophesied. But if they had stood in My council, then they would have announced My words to My people and would have turn them back from their evil way and from the evil of their deeds.” (Jeremiah 23:21-22) The forces of evil in America are now getting bolder and more brazen in their actions. They are taking away our freedoms regardless what our Founding Documents say with no opposition from the Body of Christ. These are freedoms granted by God and the Body of Christ in America is stone, cold, silent. Jesus resisted evil and so should we. One-third of the ministry of Jesus was dealing with demons and the powers of darkness and we ignore them!!!

Today in America, we are living in a matrix make believe world designed and created, not by God, but by the New World Order demonic occultists and elites in this nation and around this universe. The church Jesus was to build has been taken over by men and women referred to as pastors, church bosses, and unfaithful people and they have made a religious matrix “For My people have committed two evils; they have forsaken Me, the fountain of living waters to hew for themselves cisterns, broken cisterns that can hold no water.” (Jeremiah 2:13) This religious system has no power and cannot resist Satan because Satan does not cast out Satan. Our false religious systems in America are almost as bad as what Jesus confronted in the First Century with the religious Scribes and Pharisees.

Our judgment is before us and it will increase the more God sees our disobedience, silence, and apathy. We have lost our society and culture to the ways of Satan and his vile men and women. In 2016, God gave us a President instead of deceptive Hillary. The fruit of this President was that he loved the Christians and Israel by moving our embassy to Jerusalem. I personally believe God gave us President Trump as a stop-gap to clog the wheels of persecution against the Body of Christ in America so we could get our spiritual house in order to obey God. But instead of getting our spiritual house in order, we actually made an idol of President Trump and a cheerleader when the forces of evil turned on him. I will always believe that if we would have put our spiritual house in order and begin to aggressively resist the evil overtaking this nation and taken a hard stand against the lies and those who exalt themselves against the Word of God, the persecution the President suffered would have instead been on us.

Well, like before, we were cowards and doubled down even more on our apathy and false religious ways. So God “who removes kings and establishes kings” (Daniel 2:21), did to America what He did many times to Israel when they were disobedient to God, and removed their good King and give them a wicked king. God allowed the ungodly government we have today and it is clearly a strong judgment against our disobedience to the living God. The average pastor and member of the Body of Christ in America hasn’t a clue that we are under the judgment of God and why? I’ll tell you how bad it is in our churches that refuse to preach the Word of God and expose what is going on in our culture. If you were from Mars and you were dropped directly into an average church service in America today and listen to their “positive” religious services, you would think America does not have a problem and everything is going well!!! And all the time hell is ruling over our churches, culture, and government!!

Speaking of judgment of God, God says in Hosea 4:6, that we are being destroyed because we have rejected knowledge and He has forgotten our children because we have rejected His law. Our God is sovereign and whether we believe it or not, we are to obey the Word of God. Our opinion is not an option, our interpretation is not an option but absolute obedience to the King!!!!! In addition, we are allowing our public school to destroy our children and the Body of Christ in America which should be leading is dead silent in their safe zones. Thank God many parents are now confronting this evil. Only God knows how we are going to save the minds and psyche of our young children from these evil and wicked teachers in our society. We must remember: Whoever causes one of these little ones to stumble….. and, parents who don’t train and teach their children the ways of God; there are serious consequences. We need to fall more now than ever on our face before our Holy God and repent of our sins of disobedience to Him. We have lost our fear of God and what it means to live under a sovereign King. We must have God on our side. We can’t just do “our” own thing in “our” church and expect God’s blessings. We are deceived and in a spiritual mess and I’m not sure we have the wisdom or the will to change our religious ways.

Yes, the Body of Christ must grow some backbone to stand in the face of these evil men and women in our government, states, cities, culture, and school boards, and against everyone who openly exalts themselves against the Word of God and stand on the Word against their lies and deception. Yes, the truth of God is being undermined in our churches because most pastors and those in the pew refuse to stand against the lies that are destroying our children, families, freedoms, churches, and nation. Yes, Satan has little opposition against him in America today and this has to change immediately!! Yes, God will not hold us guiltless but we first have to get this thing of LORDSHIP – “obedience, commitment, faithfulness, submission, and allegiance” to a sovereign King settled and quickly. Just saying and thinking Jesus is your LORD is not enough; that is deception. We don’t need a pep talk. LORDSHIP is “doing” the will of God in obedience to our sovereign LORD and King because what He has done for us.

According to Hebrews 10:26-31, we have trampled underfoot the Son of God, we have regarded as unclean the blood of the covenant and we have insulted the Spirit of Grace. Our sin before a Holy God is we have failed to realize the sacredness of the sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross!!!! This sin is worse than rebellion; it is a wounding of the love of Jesus!!! As Hebrews 10 states, “For if we go on sinning willfully after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins but a certain terrifying expectation of judgment and the fury of a fire which will consume….” HATH GOD REALLY SAID?!!! Oh, God really doesn’t mean that!!! Yes He does, we just read it in the Word.

Because the Body of Christ in America is not honoring Jesus as LORD and the fact that we continue to refuse to resist the evil in this nation, I believe God has turned us over to our devices and to those who we refuse to resist. Our hill is going to get harder and harder to climb and life in America is becoming miserable and dangerous because these elites hate Christianity and their rule over us is about to get mean and unbearable to say the least. Everyone is going to look back and wished a thousand times we would have simply obeyed the LORD Jesus Christ and His Word!! While the doors are closing fast, there yet remains an open door that begins with repentance and a renewed commitment to the LORDSHIP of Jesus and obedience to the Word of God.

We must also forsake these false pastors and this false Babylonian religious system we have created and allow Jesus to build His church and commit to the LORDSHIP of Jesus so we can resist these powers of darkness that are overtaking our nation. Our comfortable religion and our religious games are over. We must get serious in obeying our Sovereign King and His Word of God. We must develop a greater fear of God than of Klaus Schwab and His World Economic Forum and New World Order elites. They are coming after us!!! The ball is in our court and our obedience will determine what happens to once righteous America!!! God Bless, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams (Thanks to Daniel Duval and his book “Kingdom Government”, the late D. Stanley Jones and his book, “The Unshakable Kingdom and the Unchanging Person)

“But if you do not drive out the inhabitants of the land from before you, then it shall come about that those whom you let remain of them will become as pricks in your eyes and as thorns in your sides, and they shall trouble you in the land in which you live. And it shall come about that as I plan to do to them, so I will do to you.” (Numbers 33:55-56) Two Scriptures, Romans 15:4, 1 Corinthians 10:6-12 are a witness “that what was written in earlier times was written for our instruction.”

[BIO: Glynn Adams pastored for several years in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee. For the last twenty years has been involved in local ministries building a coalition to resist the evil overtaking this nation. He is currently a warrior and Watchman on the Wall– crying in the wilderness like John the Baptist for repentance. The church in America must wake up because there is a war going on against Christianity and we have not shown up for it!!!]

