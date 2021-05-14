by Karen Schoen

Americans must stop drinking the Kool-Aid. Do you think that just because your governor writes an executive order, people will comply? Do you think that just because you believe in America, Family, and God, everyone else does? Do you think that just because President Reagan took down the wall, that communism would just disappear? Think again, because Communists never sleep. Most sit in their drug-filled rooms with well-funded think tanks dreaming up new words to describe the same old torture designed to steal everything from the masses under the names of fairness and utopia.

Most communists are making life-changing decisions because of diversity, not intelligence. Never forget, you know more than they do. They are one-dimensional people incapable of independent thought or action. I know nothing; I am just doing what I am told as friend reports friend and neighbor fights neighbor. In the meantime, the communist leaders sit back and stir the pot as hatred oozes through every walk of life enforced by their new army of useful idiots. Once they get rid of the police, crime will rise. People will scream government, do something, and Obama’s dream of a federal police force will arrive. They are made up of regular untrained, but diversified people told to do the right thing for the “common good” and are more lethal than any police. Why because they were trained to hate. Where were they trained? In the school system!

Florida Citizens Alliance has put together an OPEN LETTER for Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran on the dangers of Critical Race Theory. Not in Florida? Copy the letter for your state and start a coalition of groups. Here is a PDF or PRINT the letter out.

Applying Knowledge is Power

On April 30, I spoke at the Back to the Future conference. I found it so interesting that no matter who the speaker was, each had the same theme without prior knowledge or discussion. Knowing something and not acting is just as bad as doing nothing. “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to do nothing,” Thomas Jefferson.

Are you part of the do-nothing 80% or the do anything 20%? Going to school board meetings is the easiest place to start. What are they teaching? What methods are they using? If your district is using Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), your students will be learning how to be an activist who hates everyone and everything and can only read and retain sound bites. They will be closer to addiction and suicide as communism teaches victimhood, hate, and how to be an activist. Look for words like diversity, inclusion, equity, service learning, action civics, multiculturalism, social-emotional learning, etc. These are the new words describing Critical Race Theory (CRT) without saying CRT.

If your district is using the Phonological Awareness method for reading, you lose. Phonological awareness is an individual’s awareness of the phonological structure, or sound structure, of words. Why kids can’t read is simple. First, remember communists want the populace dumb. Phonological awareness is not phonics. Phonological awareness is breaking the word down into sounds often without seeing the actual word. Repeating and memorizing words is NOT reading. This is word-specific and forces the child to memorize thousands of words when all they should do is memorize the sounds of 24 letters. If Freedom is not one of the words, when do they learn about freedom?

Phonics teaches the sounds of the letters. Phonics should be taught as the major component of reading, not elimination. Phonics teaches spelling and can be applied to sounding out and reading any word. Phonics makes reading easy and fun. Phonological awareness is a failed program since 1931. Why are we teaching failure to our kids?

As long as Joe Biden is in office, illegal immigration will not stop. But these “new” Americans hate communism. They know its horrors firsthand. If we take back our education system in our states, dump CRT and multiculturalism and give these “new” Americans a good dose of America, they would never vote for a Communist Democrat. We must use their system and change the outcome. Then we win!

States Banning Critical Race Theory must check to see the content of materials used and method of reading.

Texas Senate Bill 2202, currently under review in the House Public Education Committee, seeks to ban the teaching of radical ideology associated with Critical Race Theory in Texas public schools. The bill also mandates a robust academic focus on the founding documents and ideas of America.

Similar legislation passed last week in Idaho, with additional bills under consideration in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Are you one of the 80% that just complains or one of the 20% that acts?

They came for our kids, and we did nothing. Then we lost our country.

Is America Worth Saving?

Another email to the Gov…Deception is also in Florida’s new Civics bill which just passed overwhelmingly by well-meaning legislators. We urge Governor DeSantis to VETO SB146. https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/floridas-sb-146-a-wedge-for-action-civics/

For all Americans:

The FED DOE wants your comment on the new trash civics and American history education.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/04/19/2021-08068/proposed-priorities-american-history-and-civics-education

Please go. You don’t have to read anything. It is garbage and will make your head spin.

This is against the law, and that is the only answer.

20 U.S.C. § 1232a – U.S. Code – Unannotated Title 20. Education § 1232a. Prohibition against Federal control of education

Find out more at: goflca.com.

