Michael Heath

You must understand, the leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. It cannot be overstated. Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators. — Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

For the second time a hard Left socialist is among the most powerful Democratic candidates for President. The Obama establishment wing of the party is coalescing behind the doddering old fool Joe Biden to freeze Bernie Sanders out. The same thing happened with Hillary Clinton last time. While the names jiggle around at the top of the Left’s cabal two facts remain. The Left wing of our politics hates God. They also hate America.

They pretend they don’t hate Christian America but there’s no denying it now. They led the way into the chaotic, ugly and hateful discourse that now characterizes the fight over the common good. It isn’t Trump’s fault. His tweeting is the most potent aspect of his presidency — especially the personal insults against his enemies. The chattering class thinks people pay attention to everything they think and write. Most people just live their lives ignoring politics and the news. It took an entertainer reality star billionaire insulting his way into their consciousness with epithets aimed at the establishment they have come to loathe to get their attention. Nobody knows who to trust anymore.

The great Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn could be describing American media today when he wrote, “The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators.” The ruling class of America is in the hands of those who want Christianity to disappear from the world. They are replacing it with a “moral” code for fools that rewards bad behavior at the expense of good. Decency is easy to define. The Ten Commandments are a proven and workable foundation for a civilization. Why have they been removed from our schools? Why are they thought to be hate filled by most of our youth — even our children and grandchildren who go to church youth groups?

America’s Christianity is quarantined. It has been that way my entire lifetime. I’ve never known a time when the public square wasn’t awash in religious syncretism. Christianity was brought low in America long before I was born. First it was made equal to all other philosophies, ideologies and religions. Then it was forced into stained glass fortresses. Now it is presented to us as if it were a banal second class rock concert followed by a motivational speech. The Christian vitality that once enlivened American homes was drained away by the instruments of electronic media. The radio, then television, displaced the precious moments families spent praying and playing together. Mothers were taught to enjoy themselves sexually while they killed their offspring. Fathers were enabled to absolutely sever their connection to their own children. Aided by unlimited access to porn they replaced their God-given sense of fatherly responsibility with instant satisfaction of sexual urges.

Distracted continuously, and constantly rewarded for conformity, Americans are losing their humanity. We are witnessing the beginnings of a callousness that could fuel a slaughter of Soviet proportions. It will start with Christians. But it won’t stop there. The blood letting of totalitarians never stops there. Solzhenitsyn observed, “Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse.” We can all see this ethnic hatred rising against “whites.” The real target is Christianity. The father of lies — satan — will use whatever he can to bring chaos, division and death. Jesus Christ is all about nurturing goodness, truth and beauty. And everyone knows it. They ignore the truth to excuse their own sins … to give themselves permission to go on sinning.

Solzhenitsyn again, “The strength or weakness of a society depends more on the level of its spiritual life than on its level of industrialization. Neither a market economy nor even general abundance constitutes the crowning achievement of human life. If a nation’s spiritual energies have been exhausted, it will not be saved from collapse by the most perfect government structure or by any industrial development. A tree with a rotten core cannot stand.”

The businessman Donald Trump isn’t going to save us. Only one thing can save us now. Men must repent. They must turn from their wicked ways and beliefs. They must turn their hearts toward home and hearth. Christianity offers universe-powering resources to aid us on our path forward. The Holy Family of Joseph, Mary and Jesus Christ are on the side of all those who pursue righteousness and holiness with a contrite heart. All the saints are cheering us on. The writer of Hebrews proclaimed, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds. Ye have not yet resisted unto blood, striving against sin.”

Let’s stop striving against one another and start striving against sin. Let’s do the next right thing today. Amen.

On my LIVEstream show this morning I asked if they matter. I was talking about the ten commandments. I asked if it is possible to make America great again without them. It seems like we’re developing an attitude of hostility toward God and His law. Check it out when you get a chance. Share the thirty minute teaching with a friend. You can find it at video.michaelheath.org. It is titled “They Hate Americans — They Hate Christians.”

© 2020 Michael Heath – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Michael Heath: mike@michaelheath.org