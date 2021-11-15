By: Devvy

November 15, 2021

Americans have been fighting back to stop from being forced to get a Vaccine Passport as part of the COVID-19 scheme to increase the number of injected victims and for controlling the herds. Make your life so miserable, most will get one just so they can go to restaurants and other establishments as well as travel on planes and trains. “So life can return to normal” propaganda.

What Is Vaccine Passport, Why Is World Opposing It? Here’s Everything You Need To Know– With countries learning lessons from multiple COVID-19 waves, the idea of a ‘Vaccine Passport’ or ‘COVD-19 Passport’ is emerging globally, October 25, 2021

“With countries learning lessons from multiple COVID-19 waves, the idea of a ‘Vaccine Passport’ or ‘COVD-19 Passport’ is emerging globally. A vaccine passport is a document that shows whether a person is vaccinated against the virus. It is a travel pass that will hold all the vaccinations and medical records for a hassle-free international travel experience. The pass can be stored in digital formats, like a mobile app, or physical, such as a small paper card.”

Yes, everything you need to know in two words: Medical Records which are nobody’s business but you and your doctor. It’s bad enough insurance carriers including Medicare & Medicaid also know all about your health from billing by doctors.But now these damn fool mayors and governors want to make YOUR medical history available to those who have no right to violate your privacy. All in the name of “bringing this pandemic to an end by getting everyone “vaccinated.”

There is no security despite reassurances from political whores in state legislatures and governor’s mansions. Hackers are so “good” they’ve breached government web sites – including heavily encrypted DoD – too many times to count. Not to mention the human factor of state employees snooping into people’s medical history. Or, this which happened back in 2006 which caused my late husband and I to freeze our credit history (Equifax, etc).

“On May 3, 2006, the home of a VA employee was burglarized resulting in the theft of a personally-owned laptop computer and an external hard drive, which was reported to contain personal information on approximately 26 million veterans and United States military personnel.” SSN’s and all personal information. While it’s bothersome (as when I purchased my new, smaller home after John passed away), I keep the freeze on my SSN.

Vaccine Passports for a vaccine that doesn’t exist. [1][2][3] Those experimental injections for COVID-19 are being passed off as vaccines; legally, they are not which I (and so many others) have covered ad nauseum. Experimental gene editing technology wasn’t going to be a hot seller. Best to deceive the uniformed, scared, trusting public by calling them vaccines.

Fortunately, many states like mine (Texas) have said no thanks. Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports, April 6, 2021

One must know history to understand the game

Where am I going with this? The Real ID is underway and what I’m doing about it, but first:

“There is a power in the world we seldom mention in the House of Commons….I mean the secret societies…It is useless to deny because it is impossible to conceal, that a great part of Europe – the whole of Italy and France and a great portion of Germany, to say nothing of other countries – is covered with a network of these secret societies, just as the superficies of the earth is now covered with railroads. And what are their objects? They do not attempt to conceal them. They do not want constitutional government; they do not want ameliorated institutions…they want to change the tenure of the land, to drive out the present owners of the soil and put to an end ecclesiastical establishments. Some of them may go even further.” —Disraeli in the House of Commons, July 14, 1856

The Unseen Hands that control governments on this planet have been working on destroying our sovereign nation for hundreds of years. This ‘globalism’ thing is nothing new.

In 2006, I wrote a column, Confidential: America’s Beginnings covering some important history about the dirty players and their quest to destroy America. I also covered a new DVD: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginnings

“Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginnings unfolds the fascinating history behind the founding of America, and exposes the esoteric underbelly of its design.

Why is Washington D.C. build on the 77th Meridian?

• Are the Revolutionary War cities really built in perfect alignment with Stonehenge?

• If America was founded as a Christian nation, why are many of its symbols based on Pagan traditions?

“There is no doubt that much of America’s national heritage was Christian, but just as a coin has two sides, our national heritage has a second side – one based squarely on occult secret societies and their values.

“To find the answer to these questions, we follow the journey of secret societies from England to the New World and learn of their ancient hope: to rebuild the lost empire of Atlantis.

“In the 16th century, Sir Francis Bacon was at the helm of the secret societies in England. When Bacon penned his classic work, “The New Atlantis” he believed that America and Atlantis were one and the same. He outlined his vision for the perfect society, and some suggest the program he set forth has been the driving force behind the course of modern history. While he did not originate the concept, it was Bacon who articulated an ancient plan to be carried out by all the secret orders.

“As Chief of the Rosicrucians and the first Grand Master of modern Freemasonry, Bacon sent his followers to the new world. A 1910 Newfoundland stamp with his image upon it reads, “Lord Bacon: the Guiding Spirit in [the] Colonization Scheme”. Because of his influence, Francis Bacon is considered by some to be “the real and true founder of America”. For centuries, controversy has surrounded this figure who is said to be the illegitimate son of Queen Elizabeth I, and secret author of the Shakespeare plays; the man whom Thomas Jefferson considered one of the three most influential men in history.

“Is it possible that Bacon’s vision guides America today? Where The DaVinci Code meets National Treasure, learn the incredible secrets of the esoteric traditions, hidden within the manifold layers of signs and symbols in our nation’s infrastructure. Find out why some believe that from ancient times America has been chosen to fulfill a secret destiny. [See “The Riddles in Stone” and “Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginnings“]

“Winner of “Best Documentary Feature Screen Craft Award” at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival.” DVD 120 minutes

Most Americans have heard of the stock market crash of 1929, but what do they really know about it? Remember: The unconstitutional, privately owned “Federal” Reserve Banking Act was signed into law on Dec. 23 1913, by Woodrow Wilson who was very proud of having made sure that Act passed. America has been raped ever since by engineered financial collapses, inflation, recessions and depressions. The banking cartels still run the con and We the People have been the victims ever since.

Probably the best researched book on that ‘event’: The Greatest Story Never Told: Winston Churchill and the Crash of 1929 [Signed] by Pat Riott. I purchased half a dozen copies at least two decades ago; they are rare but you can find some used on the Internet.

“Details a far-reaching scandal… international in dimension and ongoing. In 1929, a financial disaster of unprecedented proportions swept through the U.S.A. with lightning speed. America began a descent into an 11-year financial hell. Why was Winston Churchill at the N.Y.S.E. on Black Thursday, October 24, 1929, not quite by chance? Why “plunger” Bernard Baruch was Churchill’s “favorite American.” Why five days after the crash, was Churchill the guest of honor at a bizarre “celebration” attended by over 50 “bankers and master plungers?” Where did the shiploads of gold end up in the months after the Crash? Also, Cecil Rhodes diabolical will and the plans it contained; and, the plot that began to take shape in the Wilson administration.”

Yes, they all celebrated – including Winston Churchill – while Americans starved in the big cities. (Pat Riott – if this column finds you, please contact me @ devvyk@npn.net)

One of the finest short books on America’s financial ruin is The Miracle on Main Street: Saving Yourself and America From Financial Ruin by the late F. Tupper Saussy. It’s free on line and well worth the time to read what might have happened but never has: Congress refuses to abolish the Federal Reserve Banking Act of 1913. I’ve covered this for the past 30 years. In 2007, former Congressman Ron Paul introduced a bill to do just that. ZERO co-sponsors. But, it’s now too late to stop what will be the greatest depression world-wide and it’s all being orchestrated by the same dirty players.

The move towards a cashless society has been underway for a long time.

For The First Time, a US Company Is Implanting Microchips in Its Employees, July 25, 2017 // This company embeds microchips in its employees, and they love it: Last August, 50 employees at Three Square Market got RFID chips in their hands. Now 80 have them. August 17,2018

Swedes are getting implants in their hands to replace cash, credit cards, July 14, 2019 – “More than 4,000 people have already had the sci-fi-ish chips, about the size of a grain of rice, inserted into their hands — with the pioneers predicting millions will soon join them as they hope to take it global.”

NBC News Promotes Convenience of Getting a Microchip in Your Hand – “The process is simple and swift.” October 18, 2019 – “The segment is introduced by pointing out that people who have taken the chip do not need to carry keys, ID, credit cards or money.”

Bill Gates will use microchip implants to fight coronavirus, March 19, 2020 – “Gates was responding to a question on how businesses will be able to operate while maintaining social distancing, and said that, “Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it.”

“The ‘digital certificates’ Gates was referring to are human-implantable ‘QUANTUM-DOT TATTOOS’ that researchers at MIT and Rice University are working on as a way to hold vaccination records. It was last year in December when scientists from the two universities revealed that they were working on these quantum-dot tattoos after Bill Gates approached them about solving the problem of identifying those who have not been vaccinated…The project is supported by the United Nations and has been incorporated into the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals initiative.”

Texas Tech begins transition to cashless transactions – Fans can pay for items using valid debit or credit cards as well as mobile wallets. Nov. 10, 2021 – “LUBBOCK, Texas – As part of the ongoing dedication to providing fans and guests with a first-class game day experience, Texas Tech Athletics will begin the transition to cashless transactions at all home events. The transition to cashless transactions is expected to significantly increase speed of service and decrease line length. In addition, cashless transactions promote the overall health, security, and public safety of our guests.”

Promote overall health? I’m sure the stadium was filled last Saturday for opening day. This is conditioning the flocks so when the day comes the evil doers decide to make chipping mandatory, people will have already swallowed the stupid pill.

In January 1941, Hans Heymann wrote a book titled Plan for Permanent Peace. Heymann was a research professor of Economics at Rutger’s University; he was born in Germany. Haymann was convinced the path to peace was a global government: A Bank of Nations, an International Labor Organization and his design for “International Planning (The United States of the World).

I guess old Hans wasn’t paying attention to what was going on over in his home country of Germany, Japan and with the Ruskies back in January 1941. These global “elites” have never wanted peace because there’s no profit. War is not only very profitable, it also is needed here and there geo-politically and in the case of the U.S.,to stimulate the economy.

The two images you see (click to enlarge) was Heymann’s plan “for peace”. Please take the time to study it. While all of it hasn’t come to fruition, much has and the diabolical plan to force us to become global citizens, stripping us of OUR constitutional rights – especially the right to private land ownership continues full speed ahead.

The architects of NAFTA (No American Factories Taking Applications) never tried to hide their true intentions with that agreement. I’ve highlighted this in past columns, but go take a look at this map of post-NAFTA North America published in the Denver (Com) Post, August 30, 1992. Tragically, President-Elect Trump was sold another treasonous destroy America agreement: The USMCA “Trade Agreement” Violates Our Constitution And Sets Up Global Government, Jan. 15, 2019

Thanks to independent media like NWVs, I believe a large majority of Americans have become more familiar with groups like the Bilderbergs, CFR, Tri-Lateral Commission and the others I wrote about in my column, The House that Evil Built. All this blather about Russia collusion is nothing more than a distraction hiding the truth about America’s close bond with the old USSR which continues today. All this high theater with Vladimir Putin is just that. The U.S. has been in bed with the Russians longer than I’ve been alive. The sweat of OUR labor has been propping up Russia for a very long time.

A true American hero, the late Antony Sutton’s wrote perhaps some of the most comprehensive and fully researched books naming names and explaining the game:

The Best Enemy Money Can Buy is a must read; free on line.

Amazon: “The business of lending blood money is one of the most thoroughly sordid, cold blooded, and criminal acts that were ever carried on, to any considerable extent, amongst human beings. It is like lending money to slave traders, or to common robbers and pirates, to be repaid out of their plunder. And the man who loans money to governments, so called, for the purpose of enabling the latter to rob, enslave and murder their own people, are among the greatest villains that the world has ever seen.

“With mountains of documentation, mostly from government and corporate sources, Sutton shows that Soviet military technology is heavily dependent on U.S. and allied gifts, “peaceful trade” and exchange programs. We’ve built for, sold, traded, or given outright to the Communists everything from copper wiring and military trucks to tank technology, missile guidance technology, and computers – even the Space Shuttle.”

And, of course, Hildebeast Clinton is well protected because like her slutty husband, they sold their souls to Satan and sold-out America a long time ago – just like those who protect her and Billy. Obama-era Russian Uranium One deal: What to know – “As federal investigators continue to look into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, prosecutors are also probing an Obama-era sale of a uranium mining company.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year directed federal prosecutors to look into the sale of Uranium One to a Russian company – a transaction that President Trump has called the “real Russia story.”

“The Hill reported that Russian officials engaged in a “racketeering scheme” to further its energy goals in the U.S. And an FBI informant recently told congressional committees that Russia paid millions to a U.S. lobbying firm in an effort to influence then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to make sure the deal was successful.”

And, if you read Masters of Seduction short 20- page overview by thorough researcher, Jeri Lynn Ball, you’ll see the collusion between the U.S. and the Communist International still working to cement the final pieces of our coffin:

“At the Sixth Party Congress held in Moscow in 1928, Communists wrote and approved “The Program” to bring in the New World Order. What most Americans don’t know is the real nature of this diabolical criminal scheme. The Program of the Third International called for a global environmental program and for the transformation of all human beings on earth to accept the New World Order. These and other facts are brought to light by General Benton Partin in his videotape, Globalism: The Program.

“The Communists planned to use the global environmental program as a means of eradicating national sovereignty and creating a world dictatorship. All nations, nationalities, and national boundaries were to be replaced by a nomnipotent, one-world government and regional governances. The Communists did not want the American approach to liberty, with individual God-given rights protected by a government with limited powers. The Communists did not want the American concept of rule of law.

“They wanted unrestrained despotic government, power without limit, a world without laws—a brutal, terror-inspiring global totalitarian police state which could smash all laws of justice,launch campaigns of enslavement and mass murder, and eliminate opponents of the NewWorld Order. Twenty delegates from the U.S. voted for the 1928 Program of the Third International.” –Read the rest here. Australia is there already with the most brutal lockdowns on the planet. I feel so sorry for those people but anyone who doesn’t think it can’t happen here live in a dream world in denial of reality.

A global environmental program cooked up first as global warming which wasn’t selling to the new bogey-man, Climate Change. A massive hoax to destroy capitalism once and for all. From my December 18, 2006 column, Senator Joseph Biden: Recycling His Favorite Folly:

“On June 29, 1992, Biden gave a speech on the senate floor titled: On the Threshold of a New World Order, An American Agenda for the New World Order, Fulfilling the Wilsonian Vision. In his treasonous speech, Biden said:

“Although President Bush (Sr.) called the New World Order a “big idea” one may surmise that the President did not follow through with the concept of a New World Order because he had not thought it through (in Iraq, 1991)…Instead, I shall urge that we revive the concept of a New World Order, rescue the phrase from cynicism and invest in it a vision that should become the organizing principle of American foreign policy in the 1990s and into the next century.”

These lunatics with their “visions” are destroying our constitutional republic.Other Antony Sutton books that should be mandatory reading in every high school history class in America.

Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution: The Remarkable True Story of the American Capitalists Who Financed the Russian Communists Dec 17, 2012 – Free on line.

Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler: The Astonishing True Story of the American Financiers Who Bankrolled the Nazis

Wall Street and FDR: The True Story of How Franklin D. Roosevelt Colluded with Corporate America – Free on line

There are two more critically important components to this nightmare which I will cover in part 2. One deals with COVID-19 and the other is the Real ID which will be a shocker to Americans who are worried about what’s going on. This is not something down the road it is here and now.

In part 2 I’m also going to ask you some questions that require brutal honesty and for some, a great deal of difficulty in accepting HOW this insanity has been allowed to progress.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. A great Christmas gift to educate.

