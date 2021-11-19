By: Devvy

November 19, 2021

I’ve written about patents and COVID-19 over the past few months because the criminals who orchestrated this nightmare left paper trails that can put them in prison.

I am no expert by any means in the area of patents and patent law. The case Dr. David Martin lays out here is quite compelling. That interview is critically important and very helpful below the video is a detailed over view. Dr. Martin is an expert in the field of patents whose been shredded by paid whores who pass themselves off as the “mainstream media” and so-called fact checkers for digital “news” sites.

Unless we can find one state Attorney General to open investigations into this whole planned-demic, the dirty players in this COVID-19 nightmare and crimes against humanity are going to get away with it.

There’s a lot of garbage peddled on so-called conservative web sites and podcasts. Those that use splashy headlines which most of the time are completely misleading are neither reporters or investigative journalists. They’re wanna-be’s who want you to click onto their site for ad revenues or buy whatever they selling.

I get sick of chasing down Gotta read this!!! Or Watch this video!!!! However, it has to be done as truth and accuracy must be the standard for independent media or we will be no better than the NY Times – all the news that’s fit to fake. Another set of patents has come to my attention which I do think needs more scrutiny.

And despite the massive amount of time I’ve spent researching issues, regarding COVID-19, its been overwhelming since March 2020, coincidentally surfacing during an election year. Nearly two years of this Hell.

Let’s start here: Atomic Bombshell: We Have Proof That Rothschilds Patented Covid-19 Biometric Tests in 2015 and 2017, published October 20, 2020

“It’s not disputable, since the information comes from official patent registries in the Netherlands and US. And we have all the documentation.”

The first link provided is here. Dated September 3, 2020. These patents are for System and Method for Testing for COVID-19 “A method is provided for acquiring and transmitting biometric data (e.g., vital signs) of a user, where the data is analyzed to determine whether the user is suffering from a viral infection, such as COVID-19.”

Hmm. That ties in to the next link which is partially in Dutch. Publicatie is publication which ties into the first link.But, it’s this word I find telling: Prioriteits datum which translated into English means: Priority date. What does that mean relating to patents?

“Priority date refers to the earliest filing date in a family of patent applications. Where only a single patent application is involved, the priority date would obviously be the filing date of the sole application. If an applicant has filed a number of related patent applications, the priority date would be the filing date of the earliest patent filing that first disclosed the invention. Known as the priority application, the earliest patent filing may comprise a provisional patent application, a non provisional patent application or a foreign application.

“The term may also refer to the earliest filing date of a particular feature of an invention. Therefore, it is possible to have multiple priority dates if new features were subsequently added in related applications.”

Richard Rothschild filed three related patent applications. What is the priority date? October 13, 2015. Up next is the second link: United States Patent Application Publication Rothschild

Related U.S. Application Data

( 63 ) Continuation – in – part of application No. 16 / 704,844 , filed on Dec. 5 , 2019 , which is a continuation of application No. 16 / 273,141 , filed on Feb. 11 , 2019 , now Pat . No. 10,522,188 , which is a continuation of application No. 15 / 495,485 , filed on Apr. 24 , 2017 , now Pat . No. 10,242,713 , which is a continuation of application No. 15 / 293,211 , filed on Oct. 13 , 2016 , now abandoned . ( 60 ) Provisional application No. 62 / 240,783 , filed on Oct. 13 , 2015 .

What did Dr. David Martin cover in the interview I referenced above on patents?

On April 28, 2003, Sequoia Pharmaceuticals in Maryland filed for US patent 7151163 on antiviral agents of treatment and control of infections by coronavirus. This was 3 days after CDC filed the patent on SARS coronavirus

Sequoia Pharmaceuticals and ultimately Ablynx Pharmaceuticals became rolled into proprietary holdings of Pfizer, Crucell, and Johnson & Johnson

How would one have a patent on a treatment for a thing that had been invented 3 days earlier?

The Sequoia patent on coronavirus treatment was issued and published before the CDC patent on coronavirus was allowed. The only way Sequoia could know information in CDC patent is by insider means, because CDC had paid to keep it secret. This is the definition of criminal conspiracy, racketeering and collusion. This is not a theory, it is evidence. This is a RICO case

The RICO pattern established in April 2003 for the first coronavirus was played out to same schedule with SARS-CoV-2. Moderna got the spike protein sequence by phone from the vaccine research center at NIAID prior to the definition of the novel subclade. How do you treat a thing before you actually have the thing?

This gizmo Rothschild filed patent applications for a way to detect this alleged COVID-19 virus appears to have originated Oct. 13, 2015. The Communist Chinese copped to Dec. 19, 2019 as the first outbreak over there but it wasn’t until late February 2020 the American people were jolted and fed non-stop hysteria propaganda.

So, how is it someone is filing patents for a detection system for COVID-19 in 2015 that didn’t hit this country until somewhere around January 2020? I suppose it could just be a coincidence. Here’s the schematic, how it works and all the wonderful ways to track YOU.

Which brings us to the REAL ID.

If you read Part 1, I brought up those insidious “Vaccine Passports” contain your personal medical history for snoopers around the world (if you travel) and in your community who have no right to violate your privacy which is why Americans have fought back against them.

But, the REAL ID being passed off as a driver’s license is far worse. So many of us tried to warn Americans back in 2008, National ID & The Conundrum of Enforcement (Mine). I need you to read this back story first.

“Supporters claim it is not a national ID because it is voluntary. However, any state that opts out will automatically make non-persons out of its citizens. The citizens of that state will be unable to have any dealings with the federal government because their ID will not be accepted. They will not be able to fly or to take a train. In essence, in the eyes of the federal government they will cease to exist. It is absurd to call this voluntary.”[3] former Congressman Ron Paul.

“This mess was given to us by a Republican controlled Congress (with a few exceptions like Ron Paul) and signed off by George Bush. A few Democrats made an effort to repeal it, but Pelosi was too busy making sure the House cafeteria got organic food. You have to love her priorities. The House of Nitwits is killing this country.”

At that time, it was a real war between the states and the federals. The “law” was snuck into yet another monster piece of legislation most members of Congress don’t bother reading. A whole slew of states rejected it outright, some even passed laws: No, we won’t.

Well, those days are long gone because now every state in the Union has caved. Paul Walter and his wife moved NewsWithViews to Texas earlier this year. They received this notification from the DMV in Oregon even though they no longer reside in the state.

A standard Oregon driver’s license or ID will no longer get you on a plane come May 2023. Why Oregon is so far behind, I don’t know but their options still end up you have to have a federal ID compliant document. (How much you want to bet they receive election ballots even though they don’t live in Oregon which does the fraud invitation: mail in ballots?)

I moved to W. Texas in June 2006 and was issued a new Texas driver’s license. Because I don’t get tickets, the state sends me a new one every four years in the mail. A couple of weeks ago while I had my wallet open, I decided to look at my license and the expiration date. I noticed a gold star on the top right side.

Imagine my shock when I discovered I had a REAL ID driver’s license. In 2016, the State of Texas lost control of their bowels and started issuing this so-called anti-terrorism tool called REAL ID.

Texas residents will need REAL ID-compliant identification to fly starting October 1, 2020

“Texas has been issuing REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards since October 2016. To determine if a Texas driver license is REAL ID-compliant, look for the cutout of a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.

“Starting in about a year, all passengers will need a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of ID to board a plane here at Austin-Bergstrom and nationwide,” said Mike Scott, TSA AUS federal security director. “Signs are currently posted here at Austin and at airports around Texas reminding the public of the October 1, 2020 deadline.”

“Travelers who do not have a REAL ID may use another form of acceptable documentation, such as a valid passport or military ID. For a complete list of acceptable IDs, go to https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification. A REAL ID also will be required to gain access to secure federal facilities, including military bases, nuclear facilities and some federal offices starting Oct. 1, 2020.”

You can use a passport to get on a commercial plane but your driver’s license is still a REAL ID. If you think ‘Vaccine passports’ are unacceptable in a free country, the REAL ID is just the bigger version of not only tracking you, but making everything about you available internationally. To say I’m PO’d is putting it mildly.

Here in Texas, this is what you need to get a driver’s license which is now a REAL ID:

Proof of your social security number, proof you’re in the country legally, proof of insurance for each vehicle you own and evidence each vehicle is legally registered.

At the end of part 1, I wrote, “In part 2 I’m also going to ask you some questions that require brutal honesty and for some, a great deal of difficulty in accepting HOW this insanity has been allowed to progress.”

I’ll tell you how: It’s OUR fault. You, me and every adult aged American. I registered to vote at 18, Republican. Never voted for a Democrat and never will. Every two years I listened to the same campaign promises and canned BS from “conservative” candidates; incumbents and challengers. I was living life as most of us do in the pursuit of freedom, life, liberty and hopefully happiness.

I foolishly trusted incumbents until I realized it was always the same blame game while government kept growing and more and more laws passed every year we didn’t and still don’t need. It wasn’t until I was 40 years-old I started opening my eyes to the bigger picture. Learning, researching and being shocked for several years by what I found was going on while I was fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, working and raising my daughter as a single mom. I didn’t just go off and enjoy the day. I gave up my paying career and here I am today terrified for the future of our republic and sovereign nation.

The push to destroy these united States of America and force us into a global government was and is real and we are damn close to the evil doers stomping us into the ground. It’s gotten this far because WE allowed it to happen. Despite all the articles, radio interviews, columns and speeches by me (since 1993) and so many others, it wasn’t until President-Elect Trump was cheated out of the WH one year ago that Americans realized just how dirty our elections are and have been.

And still, despite the draconian measures forced down the throats of Americans, so many just go about their business everyday and don’t lift a finger to stop this nightmare. Vote fraud has controlled our elections for decades but for the primaries in 2022, we have a golden opportunity to throw out as many incumbents as we can. Re-hiring the same employee whose helped destroy your business is nothing but rank stupidity.

Yet it happens every two years. This time it has to be different. This primary season it’s going to take boots on the ground so good, qualified, constitutionally grounded challengers are winners in their primary. Otherwise, it’s the same old trap: The incumbent wins the primary and come November we go vote for the same rotten RINOs because a vote for any Democrat is a vote for the death of America. But this time, every challenger who is allegedly beaten in their primary MUST stop certification of the vote and start the process for a forensic audit.

WE cannot just hope things will get better. One thing a Republican controlled Congress needs to do right away is get rid of the REAL ID regardless of who is sitting in the Offal Office. With a majority in both chambers, they can over-ride a veto. Our legislature is out of session until January 2023 but I’m going to raise the issue of writing some bills for the new session next month at our county GOP Club meeting. Top of the list first will be a bill for Congress to get rid of the REAL ID and several issues for our state legislature.

Yes, you can write a bill and then lobby until you get at least one rep or senator in your state legislature or Congress to sponsor it and assigned to a committee. Now is the time to start making plans for bills for your state legislature for January. Well, maybe a little late but if the bill is good enough, you can still get a sponsor in January, no later than February.

Former state Rep. Sam E. Rohrer from the great State of Pennsylvania was (and probably still is) vehemently opposed to the REAL ID. He ran for a U.S. Senate seat in 2012. Sam was highly popular, was so far ahead in the polls but allegedly he lost his primary to Republican Tom Smith considered not really a challenge to Rohrer. That’s what vote fraud is for: Making sure the choice of the shadow government gets “elected”.

Smith was a Democrat for 40 years before he switched to the Republican Party. Act surprised: The GOP machine in Pennsylvania supported Smith. Can’t have someone like Sam Rohrer in the U.S. Senate. Of course, Smith then lost to the incumbent Democrat Comrade Bob Casey, Jr. What a farce.

Sam wrote what I consider to be the most definitive analysis on why the REAL ID is poison. I saved this for the end as I strongly urge you to read his column: REAL ID: Connecting the Dots to an International ID, August 24, 2008

“Having this background, we should observe that many Americans still do not know why the provisions of the REAL ID Act must be rejected and aggressively opposed because they do not understand the full implications of REAL ID. Many wrongly assume that the legitimate need for security trumps all other considerations. However, REAL ID is not primarily about a secure driver’s license or terrorism prevention. The full and dangerous implications of REAL ID may be fleshed out through a discussion of why each American must vigorously oppose this Act’s most basic tenets. It poses dangers in the following three areas:

1 – REAL ID violates Constitutional rights.

2 – REAL ID compromises national and state sovereignty.

3 – REAL ID threatens the safety of all Americans.”

As I wrote earlier, all 50 states have now caved. If Republicans do take control of Congress again next year, getting rid of the REAL ID MUST be a priority. Architects of this nightmare “new world order” global government are relentless and this REAL ID is a major tool for them.

Any candidate you support in the primaries next year for Congress needs to pledge to get it done. I am very angry Texas forced this REAL ID on me. I didn’t vote for it but I do need a driver’s license. As they say, Gotcha! Don’t get a COVID “vaccine”, no job. Gotcha! We’re being strangled to death. Only continued mass resistance and becoming part of the solution is going to save this country.

REAL ID: Connecting the Dots to an International ID, August 24, 2008

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. A great Christmas gift to educate.

Part One, Part Two

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

IMHO, these are just the obvious ones:

“Save America From RINOs”–Save America PAC Releases Bombshell Ad Taking On RINOs

Judicial Watch pushes five states to clean voter rolls, or face federal lawsuits