By Frosty Wooldridge

For the past four decades, 535 men and women elected to serve our U.S. Constitution failed to not only uphold our laws, but undermined our laws in deference to lawbreakers. Upon being elected, each one of them swore on a Bible to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Additionally, we see governors, mayors and city council members breaking our laws. We see U.S. Senators and Congress members defying our laws. We saw U.S. Attorney Generals ignoring our laws, i.e., former Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch. We saw President Clinton as a sexual predator inside the White House, i.e., Monica Lewinsky. Even President Biden faces sexual assault charges from his former aide, Tara Reade.

During 2020, House member Maxine Waters, (D-CA) called for violence against republicans. Senator Charles Schumer, (D-NY) called for violence against the Supreme Court judges. Vice President Kamala Harris verbally supported more violence by the Black Lives Matters rioters. House member Ilhan Omar (D-MN) invited more violence against Israel and Jews.

Worse, President Biden promises to give all illegal aliens a free pass into America without warrant. In reality, Biden proposes to sidestep our U.S. Constitution.

And now, they pontificate as they try to impeach a president who is an ordinary American.

For the past 40 years, U.S. presidents and concurrent Congresses failed to enforce and secure our borders. Thus, in excess of 25 million illegal aliens jumped our borders to enjoy the fruits of their criminal activities in jobs, anchor babies, housing and welfare. All funded by our tax dollars! Additionally, millions of U.S. employers break our laws with impunity from enforcement.

For example, an average of 300,000 pregnant women violate our borders, birth their children on our dollar, and ‘anchor’ themselves in our country with their new U.S. baby. A total violation of the 14th Amendment! U.S. citizens pay K through 12 in schools, food stamps, housing, breakfasts and lunches for millions of their children. We pay with our tax dollars, year after year, decade after decade. Yet, not one single member of Congress passed a bill to stop it. (Source: Anchor Babies, www.cis.org)

Additionally, we see billions upon billions of U.S. dollars sent back to their countries. We see 1.7 million legal and illegal immigrants, annually, pouring into our country without skills, language or education. They immediately enjoy welfare for life—but not one member of Congress introduces a bill to stop it. We see diversity visa holders mowing down our citizens on bike paths in New York City and chain-migration recipients stabbing people in our cities—but you guessed it, Congress avoids its sworn duty: not one member introduces a bill stop it.

We see our tax dollars pay for undeclared wars for 20 years with no end in sight. We witnessed our national debt expand to its current $28 trillion with no attempt to live within our financial boundaries.

We see individual U.S. Senators do absolutely nothing to enforce our illegal alien employment laws, transport of illegal aliens and housing laws written to stop landlords from renting to illegal aliens.

We see such House members like majority speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), make speeches in the House that make no sense whatsoever stemming from onset dementia, works FOR illegal aliens by stating that, “These [illegal] immigrants are the future of America.” She’s followed closely by Maxine Waters (D-CA) who supports Islamic Sharia Law in America. Further lawlessness from Sheila Jackson (D-CA) who shows little initiative to write bills to enhance African-Americans’ ability to work, but she, like Waters, condemns Americans with name-calling.

While few Congressional members secured our borders for the past 40 years, and many of them served in Congress for the past 40 years, they now support 800,000 to as many as 1.8 million illegal alien DACA recipients. Former President Barack Obama in contravention of our Constitution violated our laws in attempting to give those illegals a free pass into our country of our laws. Initial cost to U.S. taxpayers: estimated at $26 billion for starters.

Our lawmakers become criminals representing us

As to wars and killing our young soldiers, the majority of Congressional members rubber-stamp every military expense to further two current wars in Iraq and Afghanistan: that continue for 20 years—accomplishing nothing. Except $6 trillion spent of our money! All the while, they authorize our tax dollars for 700 military bases and 450,000 military personnel in 80 countries around the world. All for what? For absolutely nothing in our defense! Have you heard of “Empire”?

U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA), 88, witnessing her Golden State turn into the poorest and most immigrant-overpopulated state in America—lacks a single clue as to what’s she fostered or allowed to happen to her constituents. Los Angeles features 62,000 homeless living in tarp tents while San Francisco faces 11,000 homeless, flourishing drug gangs and rampant welfare by illegal aliens. Yet, Californians vote her back into office decade after decade.

Speaking of California, its own Governor Newsome defied the laws of America by creating a “Sanctuary State” that harbors criminal illegal aliens despite the fact that Kate Steinle suffered death at the hands of a man deported five separate times, but returned to murder that young girl. Mayors of Los Angeles and San Francisco defend their sanctuary cities to the detriment of taxpayers into the billions for anchor babies, health care for illegals, underground economies created by illegals and schools totally destroyed as to education for American kids.

Shady antics also hold true in Denver, Colorado where sanctuary city proponents Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock harbor criminal alien immigrants against the wishes of law-abiding Americans.

The same holds true in New York City and New York State with Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio defending and harboring criminal aliens against the laws of America. Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and the Illinois governor defend and harbor criminal alien immigrants.

Over 550 other mayors and city councils, e.g. Minneapolis, Detroit, Boston and Boulder, CO, break our laws—and you now face a country degrading into a third world caldron. Corruption becomes a mechanism by which third world countries operate.

And now, all those criminals in Congress want to impeach former president Trump for what?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com