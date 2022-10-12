By Bradlee Dean

October 12, 2022

—It’s Our Government Under God!

“We the People, under God, are the Government, period!”

Most recently, someone posted that our government is Biden’s government, as if to suggest that he can do what he wills with it. This is not true in any sense of the word. He simply does what the people allow and prohibit him to do, nothing more and nothing less. They are not a government unto themselves. After all, the Declaration of Independence, “under God,” tells us just that.

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

This is no more Biden’s government than it was Trump’s government or Obama’s government or Bush’s government, etc.

This Bible is for the Government of the People, by the People, and for the People.“ – John Wycliffe

If the American people do not want to take responsibility in righting those that are doing the wrongs the way that their forefathers did, then the American people will get exactly what it is that they deserve (Article II, Section 4; Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 US Constitution; Amos 6:3).

As we all know, the Declaration of Independence is just that, a declaration of the abuses and usurpations of the tyrant king that would not be ruled by God, just as I wrote what it is that we are now seeing today in the present.

Remember our forefathers penned: “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

They did not bow the knee to him and his lawless acts of tyranny (Daniel 3). Instead, they merely threw off his murderous and oppressive rule and put themselves under Him who makes men truly free, that is if they love Him enough to obey Him (2 Corinthians 3:17).

Thomas Paine, the man who has been labeled by many as the least religious forefather, wrote in his book “Common sense”:

“But where some says is the King of America? I’ll tell you, friend, He reigns above, and doth not make havoc of mankind like the Royal brute of Britain. Yet, that we may not appear to be defective honors, let a day solemnly be set apart for proclaiming the charter; let it be brought placed on the divine law, the Word of God; Let a crown be place thereon, by which the world may know, that so far as we approve of Monarchy, that in America THE LAW IS KING!”

In conclusion: If your said representatives will not be ruled by God in upholding His laws, though they swore to Him and the people under oath with their hand on the Bible (Numbers 30:2; Deuteronomy 23:23), then the people are to take lawful responsibility and do the same that was set forth as an example set before us by our forefathers (Psalm 94:16)!

We the People, under God, are the Government, period – This is our Government!

