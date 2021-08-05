By Frosty Wooldridge

Dr. Seuss’ “Cat in the Hat” is now a racist book! That’s like saying if you drink white milk instead of chocolate, you’re a racist. If you like daytime more than nighttime, you’re a racist. That’s like saying the reason that Tom Brady won the Superbowl stems from the fact that he enjoys “White Privilege.” That’s like Coca Cola telling its majority of ‘White” consumers to be “less White.” That’s like CNN talk show host Black Don Lemon telling us that the biggest terrorists in America are ‘White men’, when in fact, last year, Black Lives Matter rioters burned, looted and killed people to the tune of over $2 billion.

Whatever and whomever continues to push the race narrative in this country, they’re winning. Virtually every day, you hear that Asian-Americans are being beaten up. All those gunfights in Chicago are the fault of “White society’s” racism. In the news every night, there is some kind of racial injustice, racial incident and racial prejudice in every corner of America. It makes anyone wonder why we created a “multicultural” society? It’s not working!

I must admit that I have been integrated all my life as a service brat, as a college student, as an inner-city teacher, as a hospital medical tech, as a ski instructor, as a dance teacher, and as a gym rat. I have played with, competed against and tipped beers with every race, creed and color of the rainbow all my life.

But this past summer of 2020 and even in 2021, I find myself almost apologetically walking around minority people. I’m not sure of myself anymore because I am blamed for just about everything that’s going wrong for minorities.

It makes me wonder if I can order Black Coffee at a restaurant. Are Brownies off limits? Are White Castle restaurants that originated in Black dominated Detroit now supposed to be renamed to White Castle restaurants? What about Chinese Checkers? Should we call them ‘no gender or race’ checkers? Should we outlaw Italian sausages because that’s racist? Should a Black Crow be more deserving than a White Dove? Should we change White soaps to Black soaps to give equal credence?

What about ‘transgender” DNA males competing against DNA females? Is that nuts or what? Why not have transgender types compete among themselves? Why don’t all DNA female athletes Boycott all events where a DNA male transgender competes? That would stop that nonsense, immediately. Oh, that wouldn’t be “woke”!

Last week, the Cherokee Nation demanded that the Jeep Cherokee SUV to be renamed anything other than ‘Cherokee’ because it’s racist. What about Cracker Barrel Restaurants being too white? Can Black persons eat in them without fear of being ‘less Black’?

Should the United States of America now be called the “Equal States of America”?

Should we install ‘affirmative action white quotas’ in the NFL and NBA to give lesser White athletes equal numbers on the field? Let’s face it, the NBA is virtually 98 percent Black and a smidgen of White boys who cannot jump. Blacks dominate the NFL by 9 to 1 over lowly unathletic White players. Do we force equal numbers of Blacks into the NHL which is 99 percent White? Should we force 50 percent Black fans into NHL games to watch a game that doesn’t interest them, and 50 percent White fans to give Black fans a sense of equality?

Should we allow Black Lives Matter to completely destroy our cities because they have the right to loot any store, or burn any car parking lot and/or kill anyone in their path?

Should we allow Antifa members to continue busting, breaking and burning up any city they choose? I mean, they haven’t stopped in Portland, Oregon for the past 10 months. What ever happened to the ‘rule of law’?

Should America become a banana republic where the most violent rise to the surface and the rest of us cower in our homes? That’s what happened in Mexico, Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Columbia and Honduras. That’s why their citizens are fleeing to America as you read this report. They sat by while drug cartels, crooked politicians and bad people took over because good people did nothing to stop them.

Right now, President Joe Dementia allows anyone to enter our Southern Border without papers, without medical check-up, without background checks and without invitation. Come one, come all! Dump your children, your drugs, your poor, your desperate and anyone who wants to make the journey from their wretched countries.

There’s only one BIG problem: how many refugees can we support in our country before all our systems collapse? The United Nations reported that 100 million refugees would love to move to America tomorrow if given a ticket and vias. There will be mathematical point where we cannot handle the rest of the world’s refugees.

“Most Western elites continue urging the wealthy West not to stem the migrant tide [that adds 83 million net gain annually to the planet], but to absorb our global brothers and sisters until their horrid ordeal has been endured and shared by all—ten billion humans packed onto an ecologically devastated planet.” Dr. Otis Graham, Unguarded Gates

Even the beloved movie “Grease” cannot withstand the “Woke Invasion” of our country. John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart and Clint Eastwood don’t stand a chance because they weren’t perfect in the Woke’s eyes.

And, if we allow our historical statues to be trashed, and if we allow our books to be banned, and if we tear down our “Ethos” to a point that no one in America understands what it is to be an “American”, how will we survive into the future?

We cannot build a future if we fail to respect our past. We need reminders to our imperfections. We can only improve ourselves by understanding ourselves via national self-reflections. We better get the Black-White equation solved or we’re going to tear ourselves apart. It gets down to respect. The great science fiction writer Robert Heinlein said, “When the citizens of a country lose respect for one another; that’s when that country begins to fail.”

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

