We have come to a point in time in America that I thought I would never see. We are seeing some of the worst lowlifes our nation has produced an attempt to take over our country and turn it into a third world banana republic. This is the greatest nation that the world has ever seen or will ever see for that matter. Ronald Reagan stated that America was the last bastion of freedom and if we fall, there will be no place to go.

The idiocy that we have seen this last week is well beyond the unfortunate death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer. When minority businesses are looted and burn in ‘protest’ you can bet that all they did was use Floyd’s death as a catalyst for their anarchy. And don’t doubt that it is anarchy and nothing more.

If you have been paying attention you’ve seen that the only protests against tearing down our statues and monuments have come from the Republicans. Democrats have literally bowed their knee to the organization that has declared as one of their goals: We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.[1] Keep in mind that the “nuclear family structure” is the one-man-one-woman foundation to the family. That “nuclear family structure” has been the foundation of all successful societies since the beginning of time. No other structure has been or ever will be successful and the Democrats have caved to their demands.

What the Democrats are hoping for is that this will be damaging to Trump. It has not been. It has only gained him support because the majority of America does not support anarchy. This is what you will have if the police are defunded. This concept is being embraced by the Democrats, witnessed by all of the Democrat leadership in D.C. taking a knee with a slave trader’s scarf on their necks. That was as dumb as a rock. It’s become a trending hashtag on social media and filled up signs of thousands of protesters calling for cities to defund police departments but a Yahoo! YouGov poll finds just 16 percent of those polled support providing less funding to police while 65 percent oppose it.

When it comes to party lines there is not much difference, with 16 percent of Democrats responding saying they support it while 15 percent of Republicans do . Broken up into races you begin to see some more divide but no race overwhelmingly supports the idea.

Defunding police has the strongest support among Blacks, with about a third of respondents saying they support it, a third of respondents saying they oppose it, and a third do not have a strong opinion on it one way or the other. That’s compared to 17 percent of Hispanics answering they support the idea and 12 percent of whites.[2] Note that among the Democrat voters only 16% support this idiocy. What chance is the Democrat leadership taking by supporting something that 84% of their party opposes?

When we see what is happening in Seattle one has to sit back and scratch their head and ask: “Why hasn’t the government of Seattle stopped this insanity?” Look at the government of Seattle; Democrat Governor, Democrat mayor, Democrat Chief of police. See the pattern of guaranteed failure? All the leadership is Democrat. Chief of Police Carmen Best has even stated that there are rapes, robberies, and violent crimes going on inside of “CHOP” that they can’t get to![3] Here’s a thought, go in and take the neighborhood back by force and if people get hurt, their fault. Besides, anarchy is a crime, defacing government property that taxpayers paid for, statues, monuments, federal and municipal buildings, is a crime. Here’s a thought . . . ARREST THE CRIMINALS! If you were told to stand down, arrest the mayor! These people are criminals and are destroying government and personal property and our ‘law enforcement’, I use that term loosely, turned tail, and ran.

These antifa thugs, it is being reported, are going door to door literally kicking in doors, demanding reparations, looting houses, and beating people up. The police have received 4,000 calls in one day and cannot respond.[4] Is it they can’t respond or won’t respond? I think it is the latter.

There is only one reason this is happening. The failure of our so-called education system in teaching the truth about socialism, communism, and the real history of America. What our Founders went through to establish this nation and the mighty price that they paid. They have been taught that all the world’s problems are the fault of America’s capitalism when in reality the only reason the world is in as good a shape that it is in is because of America’s capitalism. Virtually all of the world’s great inventions, medical discoveries, tools, and machinery for manufacturing, farming, and other areas have been developed under America’s capitalism.

These whiney punks hate the industrial complex but organize their riots on their iPhones and tablets drinking their double mocha lattes, wearing their Gucci pants, and are too stupid to see the irony of their actions. They also ignore the fact that Planned Parenthood kills more black babies in a year that the KKK has in its entire existence!

They demand that whites pay reparations to blacks. No black man alive today was a slave in America and no white person alive today in America was a slave owner. Get over it. But the blacks that demand to be treated as a victim still demand reparations. Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television, told CNBC on Monday the U.S. government should provide $14 trillion of reparations for slavery to help reduce racial inequality.

The wealth divide and police brutality against blacks are at the heart of protests that have erupted across the nation following last week’s killing of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis.

“Now is the time to go big” to keep America from dividing into two separate and unequal societies, Johnson said on “Squawk Box.”

“Wealth transfer is what’s needed,” he argued. “Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labor taken with no compensation, is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer.”

Johnson, 74 made history as America’s first black billionaire when he sold BET to Viacom in 2001. Shortly after the sale, he started the investment firm The RLJ Cos. He’s no longer on the Forbes billionaires list. 5 With all due respect to Robert Johnson, go pound sand! You got off your butt and became a productive member of society and any other person that has become successful has done the same. Taking the money, I’ve worked for and giving it to someone who refuses to do the same exacerbates the matter. They will not learn to work and will stand there with their hand out when he runs out of my money.

The obvious attempt to take down America, I believe, will ultimately fail, this time. If we allow the left to continue to indoctrinate instead of educate, the next time might be the last of the American experiment.

