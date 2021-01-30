By JB Williams

It is a very real problem that the Federal Government of the United States stands in direct breach of the very compact that creates them and grants them any authority to even exist, much less govern.

All three branches of the Federal Government are rogue runaway criminal enterprises of, by and for themselves. By its own actions, the Federal Government has clearly violated pretty much every text, intent and purpose of the Constitution and Bill of Rights and in the USA, unlike 3rd world banana republics, this cannot be allowed to continue.

However,the fact that very few Americans today know enough about their Constitution and Bill of Rights, to properly define or pursue any correct remedy for this crisis, is a much greater problem. Sadly, even most modern-day “constitutionalists” lack a proper contextual understanding of “the Supreme Law of the Land” and, you can totally forget the notion that today’s law professionals know anything about Constitutional Law at all. They were only trained in English Common Law since 1946.

This condition leaves the nation trapped in the position of losing our beloved Constitutional Republic no matter what, either by a global Marxist takeover, or kneejerk reactions that themselves, amount to the burning of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

It’s nearly impossible to teach anyone anything — if they think they know everything already. But here goes.

As has been the case since they joined the union of states on Dec. 29, 1845, Texas is once again talking about seceding from the union of states and striking out on its own as a separate independent state under its own Texas State Constitution.

(Big League Politics) – Texas state representative Kyle Biedermann (R-Fredericksburg) has introduced legislation that would put the question of secession to the people.

The legislation, House Bill 1359, would put a nonbinding referendum to Texas voters with the following question: “Should the legislature of the State of Texas submit a plan for leaving the United States of America and establishing an independent republic?”

To bolster his idea for secession, Biedermann is claiming that there are “indications that the Republic of Texas would not just survive, but thrive as an independent nation.”

“Voters of all political persuasions in Texas can agree on one thing, Washington D.C. is and has been broken,” Biedermann said in a press release.

“Watch what you wish for” comes to mind…

The U.S. Constitution provides every remedy and solution we need. So, why would any member state of the union want to leave the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights?

The U.S. Constitution does three important things;

Forms a union of the fifty states Creates a Federal Government Authorizes the Federal Government to manage “limited specific” duties on behalf of the states

To secede from the union requires a state to formerly withdraw from the documents that make a state a part of that union, the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution joins the states together and unless you withdraw from that compact, you cannot secede from the union it creates.

Standing Supreme Court precedent, in Texas v. White, holds that “the states cannot secede from the union by an act of the state.” More recently, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia stated, “If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede.”

Texas v. White– U.S. Supreme Court case in which it was held that the United States is “an indestructible union” from which no state can secede. The point Scalia was making is, this is the difference between a “contract” and a “compact.” A member of a contract may “unilaterally” withdraw from the contract, and leave the remaining members of the contract intact.

But if any member “unilaterally” withdraws from a “compact,” the entire compact ceases to exist. As a result, by joining the “union” via the “compact,” every state agreed NOT to act “unilaterally.” At this moment, we have a fully intact U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. The minute any state breaks the “compact,” the entire compact is broken for all members of the union. Scalia was right.

Texas joined the union of states in 1845 and it has been talking about seceding from the union since 1869. 152-years later, Texas is still a member of that union and, is still talking about secession.

Why? Because the chatter still captures the imagination of angry masses, even though it will never happen and would only make things worse if it did. It’s a great way to bring like-minded folks into the room where you can raise money for a failed secession idea, while distracting attention from all viable constitutional solutions.

WHY is secession NOT the answer?

No state has successfully ever seceded from the union and the Supreme Court has ruled over the years that no state has that unilateral authority. To secede from the union, a state must secede from the U.S. Constitution, the union of states and the Bill of Rights, breaking the very thing they are upset, that the Federal Government breaking. Secession means you have left the table entirely and no longer have any say about anything outside your own state. Attempting to secede sets your state at odds with 49 other states, who will have a strong interest in blocking any such attempts. It won’t solve the problem. Being a member of the union of states isn’t the problem. There isn’t a single “blue” state anywhere in this country. There are only “blue” cities, including the major cities in the same states who are talking about seceding from the Constitution. Are you going to secede from your “blue” cities too?

We have plenty of solutions to our problems and they are all found in the Constitution that some think they want to withdraw from.

Before you can find the right solution to any problem, you must first know which measures to avoid, or you will only make matters worse.

While trying to find a real solution for our country, maybe you should try eliminating the “blue cities” in your state that are responsible for the destruction of your state and our country, first… If you can’t do that, you can’t save your state or our country.

