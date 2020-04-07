David Ruben

Transference is the process of projecting one’s feelings toward an important figure in your life onto someone else I.e., President Trump is evil and deranged therefore if you agree with Trump you are insane.

Here is what democrats/leftists have been doing since the Russian revolution and are doing daily via Soviet thought reform techniques originally developed by German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770 to1831). Now you can begin to understand what you have been watching play out in the propaganda-media and politics in the raging social debates concocted by evil social scientists, including ever-raging controversies over “civil rights” from gun control and abortion to illegal immigration and removal of God from our institutions to putting our children on psychotropic drugs to pacify them. Through the use of emotional change techniques American society has been systematically steered unconsciously into acceptance of varying degrees of insanity… As an example, in 2000 Derren Brown on his UK television special ‘Mind Control in 2000’ demonstrated his unique powers of psychological mentalism, hypnotism, misdirection and showmanship by using the power of compliance to persuade a member of the public into believing that they have pushed someone to their death. What follows is the breakdown of how and why Marxist/Socialists have been able to nearly dismantle the greatest experiment of freedom the world has ever experienced.

Kantian philosophy was the basis on which the structure of Marxism was built—particularly as it was developed by Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel. Hegel’s dialectical method, which was taken up by Karl Marx, was an extension of the method of reasoning by antinomies (a contradiction between two beliefs or conclusions that are in themselves reasonable; a paradox.) that Immanuel Kant (1724–1804) used. Kant’s Formula of Humanity is this: The “humanity formulation” of the categorical Imperative demands that every person must act in such a way that you treat humanity, whether in your own person or in any other person, always at the same time as an end, never merely as a means. The word “end” in this phrase has the same meaning as in the phrase “means to an end”. If you say that something is a means to an end, you mean that it helps you to achieve what you want, although it may not be enjoyable or important itself. I.e.,something done only to produce a desired result – For her, marrying a rich man was just a means to an end. All she really cared about was money.

The Hegelian dialectic, usually presented in a threefold manner, was stated by Heinrich Moritz Chalybäus as comprising three dialectical stages of development: a thesis, giving rise to its reaction; an antithesis, which contradicts or negates the thesis; and the tension between the two being resolved by means of a compromise. His goal was to reduce reality to a more synthetic unity within the system of absolute idealism. Note the use of the word synthetic. Something made of artificial material, not natural… The adjective synthetic is sometimes describes an emotion that is feigned or not genuine.

The 3 basic laws of dialectics

Engels discusses three principal law of dialectics: the law of the transformation of quantity into quality, and vice versa; the law of the interpenetration of opposites; and the law of the negation of the negation.

1- Thesis refers to an idea, usually an intellectual proposition.

2- Antithesis refers to the refutation of the idea.

3-Synthesis is the moulding of the idea and its refutations into a new idea.

The German term that is translated as “opposite” in Hegel’s description of the moments of dialectics (EL §§81, 82)—entgegen setzen—has three root words: setzen (“to posit or set”), gegen, (“against”), and the prefix ent-, which indicates that something has entered into a new state. The verb entgegenstehen can therefore literally be translated as “to set over against”. Marx, like Hegel, conceived of the movement of modern society as a dialectical process, but his totality was the mode of production rather than the “Idea.” At the same time, there is a technical sense in which a later determination would still be the “opposite” of the earlier determination. Since the second determination is different from the first one, it is the logical negation of the first one, or is not-the-first-determination.

Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism: A Study of “Brainwashing” in China is a book by psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton on the psychology of mind control.

Lifton’s research for the book began in 1953 with a series of interviews with American servicemen (The Manchurian Candidate is a 1962 American psychological political thriller film about the Cold War and sleeper agents) who had been held captive during the Korean War. In addition to interviews with 25 Americans, Lifton also interviewed 15 Chinese who had fled their homeland after having been subjected to indoctrination in Chinese universities. From these interviews, which in some cases occurred regularly for over a year, Lifton identified the tactics used by Chinese communists to cause drastic shifts in one’s opinions and personality and “brainwash” American soldiers into making demonstrably false assertions. The book was first published in 1961 by Norton in New York.

In the book, Lifton outlines the “Eight Criteria for Thought Reform”:

Milieu Control. This involves the control of information and communication both within the environment and, ultimately, within the individual, resulting in a significant degree of isolation from society at large.

Mystical Manipulation. The manipulation of experiences that appears spontaneous but is, in fact, planned and orchestrated by the group or its leaders in order to demonstrate divine authority, spiritual advancement, or some exceptional talent or insight that sets the leader and/or group apart from humanity, and that allows reinterpretation of historical events, scripture, and other experiences. Coincidences and happenstance oddities are interpreted as omens or prophecies.

Demand for Purity. The world is viewed as black and white and the members are constantly exhorted to conform to the ideology of the group and strive for perfection. The induction of guilt and/or shame is a powerful control device used here.

Confession. Sins, as defined by the group, are to be confessed either to a personal monitor or publicly to the group. There is no confidentiality; members’ “sins,” “attitudes,” and “faults” are discussed and exploited by the leaders.

Sacred Science. The group’s doctrine or ideology is considered to be the ultimate Truth, beyond all questioning or dispute. Truth is not to be found outside the group. The leader, as the spokesperson for God or for all humanity, is likewise above criticism.

Loading the Language. The group interprets or uses words and phrases in new ways so that often the outside world does not understand. This jargon consists of thought-terminating clichés, which serve to alter members’ thought processes to conform to the group’s way of thinking.

Doctrine over person. Members’ personal experiences are subordinated to the sacred science and any contrary experiences must be denied or reinterpreted to fit the ideology of the group.

Dispensing of existence. The group has the prerogative to decide who has the right to exist and who does not. This is usually not literal but means that those in the outside world are not saved, unenlightened, unconscious and they must be converted to the group’s ideology. If they do not join the group or are critical of the group, then they must be rejected by the members. Thus, the outside world loses all credibility. In conjunction, should any member leave the group, he or she must be rejected also.

The language of the totalist environment is characterized by the thought-terminating cliché. The most far-reaching and complex of human problems are compressed into brief, highly reductive, definitive-sounding phrases, easily memorized and easily expressed. These become the start and finish of any ideological analysis.

In George Orwell’s 1949 novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, the fictional constructed language Newspeak is designed to entirely eliminate the ability to express unorthodox thoughts. Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World society uses thought-terminating clichés in a more conventional manner, most notably in regard to the drug soma as well as modified versions of real-life platitudes, such as “A doctor a day keeps the jim-jams away”.

In her 1963 book Eichmann in Jerusalem, Hannah Arendt described Adolf Eichmann as a pseudo-intellectual who used clichés and platitudes to justify his actions and the role he played in the Jewish genocide of World War II. For her, these phrases are symptomatic of an absence of thought. She wrote “When confronted with situations for which such routine procedures did not exist, he [Eichmann] was helpless, and his cliché-ridden language produced on the stand, as it had evidently done in his official life, a kind of macabre comedy. Clichés, stock phrases, adherence to conventional, standardized codes of expression and conduct have the socially recognized function of protecting us against reality, that is, against the claim on our thinking attention that all events and facts make by virtue of their existence.

In conclusion, hopefully the information above will from this point forward help you to clearly identify how both media and governments cleverly erode our innate sense of truth and our ability to recognize the actual right and wrong as objectively understood. You must resist anger toward these change agents and liars who assault our common sense, our president and patriotism. They diabolically rely on their ability to assault our decency and sense of innate goodness to produce anger as their ultimate weapon to turn us to their darkness. Their days are now numbered as the demise of the world order is rapidly decaying under the strain of the weaponized Chinese Coronavirus. Be ready to be alive in a newer, better world after the chaos… the world of free-thinking, awakened spiritually liberated people who will have the opportunity to reshape a society that is free of Hegelian/Marxist oppression.

© 2020 David Ruben – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail David Ruben: snowman4848@gmail.com

[BIO: David Ruben is the Vice President of FHU – Foundation of Human Understanding, P.O. Box 1000, Grants Pass, OR 97528, United States]