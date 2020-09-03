Laurie Roth

President Donald Trump has already won and will soon get reelected in a massive landslide victory. This coming victory will magically escape most of the media and pollsters yet again as it did in 2016.

‘Ground Hog Day’ will repeat the Hillary and Trump election cycle in the media and polls. This time with Trump and Biden. Trump will win no matter what the misleading media and many lying polls say. Most of us will be bored of the repeat movie that will play yet again. This time we will be praying for commercials to give us a break.

Trump will hugely win. This will occur no matter how many drugs Biden is given to function or no matter how many attacks and lies he and Kamala continue to hurl. It will also happen no matter what combination of Black and White Kamala is.

Biden and Kamala have no clue as to the real heart and soul of America. By far, most Americans could care less what nationality combo or gender you are. They support and love the melting pot and variety Americans have to offer. What the Democrats don’t seem to understand though is that‘the people’ want and demand 100% American with real, character to lead our nation. We are sick of Democratapology tours and forced, injections of shame pushed in the heart and soul of our lives and culture.

3 Big ways Trump already has won

1st Win – He submits to God and the Holy Bible as the real inspiration, power and heart of America. Because of his core, Christian beliefs, freedom and morals are coupled together.Trump doesn’t just invent morals and what is right and wrong as you go along. Trump knows and is proud of the framework of America and builds from there. Biden and Kamala build from a distorted and evolving power base that faithfully turns American history and greatness into amoral and shameful Jell-O.

2nd Win – Trump loves America and the people of America. He believes in her greatness, prosperity, goodness and hope. Biden and Kamala believe America is in darkness and they continue the Democrat message of shame and the importance of being your own God. Trump has already won again.

The big ‘election losing’ problem Biden and Kamala have is that like most liberal Democrats, they only believe in freedom for themselves and fanaticize on training and manipulating the masses to become high tax paying surfs. With their buckets of shame, they promote redistributing and dissecting America in their Un Godly image. Our miraculous history is not meant to cherish and preserve but to attack and rewrite.

3rd Win – Trump will win reelection and be President for another 4 years. Hewill shake the Democrat liberals to their bones as they see their power shatter along with their ungodlyschemes, violence across the country and their message of a ‘Dark’ America, void of any hope without them.

The people know, no matter what Biden and Kamala say, that the violence and attacks all across our country have been supported by Democrats. Biden and Democrats at their convention recently, said nada, zero about the massive burnings, riots and killings going on by Antifa and other paid radicals who have been destroying everything in site for many months now.

The purpose of the rioters was never reacting to the murder of Floyd George, but a massive, criminal effort to try and blame Trump for all the unrest and violence. The only problem with that is that most of America with an IQ above 35, already know that the Mayors and Governors all across the country who minimize, stand with and look the other way as their cities burn and people die, are liberal Democrats. These same Democrats have refused all the way along Trump’s offer to bring in the national guard and secure safety again for their citizens.

It is proven yet again, the Democrat Governors and Mayors of American cities would rather see their people shot and killed while businesses fail and economies go up in flames than to gain control, stop the violence and return safety to their people. That is how desperate they are to blame Trump for anything they can try and conjure up.

Finally, here are just a few things that ‘the people’ already know.

1) Biden doesn’t have the brain power, moral backbone or history to be President.

2) Kamala is too much of a radical, liar and race batter to be taken seriously other than a tantrum thrower.

3) American knows that Biden, Kamala and have always supported Antifa and the violent protestors, especially if they can twist the truth around and pin it all on Trump.

4) Americans know that Trump is a real patriot, full of hope and has done more in his first 4 years than most of our Presidents combined. He has led with honor, courage, perseverance and love for God, our Constitution and the people of America. He is returning American the Great, not America the Shamed.

Make sure you join the Trump victory train. Pray, Believe and vote for your country.

