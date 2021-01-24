By Roger Anghis

All the years that I’ve voted Republican the one thing that I have noticed was the lack of spine in the party. Democrats will come together and support a candidate even if they don’t like him/her because the end result is power for the Democrat party. Republicans, not so much. They’ll cave at the first sign of opposition. We’ve seen this over and over again. I remember in Arizona there were two Republicans running, one the Republican Party wanted and the other was one the people wanted. In the primary the one the people wanted won and the Republican Party refused to help him in the election, no funding, no campaigning for him by the leaders in the Party and he ended up losing to the Democrat. That is stupid on steroids! But it shows just how Party minded our politics has become with little to no regard to the will of the people. Not exactly what the Founders intended.

Another thing I find reprehensible is what Mitch McConnell just did to Trump concerning the COVID relief package. Keep in mind that this stimulus was supposed to help the American people that have lost jobs, had their businesses shut down, and are suffering big time with the unconstitutional Democrat dictatorial mandates. These generous souls, that haven’t lost a single paycheck through this whole thing, gave us a ‘substantial’ $600. That should cover the last four months’ back rent/house payment, car payment, and your credit card bills, right? Just so you know just how much both parties hate Americans this last ‘stimulus’ bill of $900 billion they gave the American people a generous $174 billion and they gave a paltry $726 billion to foreign countries. What baffles me is why were any funds allocated to foreign nations for COVID relief? Trump wanted $2000 not $600 for the American people and no pork for the foreign countries. Both Parties blew the American people off even though it’s the American worker that has to pay the $726 billion. I will give the Democrats credit that they actually agreed to the $2000, it was the Republicans that killed it. They did so because it would add $400+ billion to our debt and that was a concern to them. If that was true then why did they vote for the $726 billion for the foreign countries? They could have saved $300+ billion by just giving Americans $2000 and forgetting the foreign countries!

Trump has been determined to give the power of government back to the people. We have seen the government give special interests laws that protect them from the American people. Big Pharma has been given protection from lawsuits when vaccines do harm to the patients. The high court on Tuesday ruled for Wyeth, which is now owned by Pfizer Inc, in a lawsuit brought by the parents of Hannah Bruesewitz, who suffered seizures as an infant after her third dose of a diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP) vaccine in 1992.

Pfizer and other vaccine makers had argued that a Supreme Court ruling for the plaintiffs could open the door to a flood of lawsuits — many by families who believe vaccines cause autism — and threaten the supply of childhood vaccines.

Pfizer Executive Vice President and General Counsel Amy Schulman said the company was pleased with the ruling.

“The Vaccine Act that Congress enacted nearly 25 years ago appropriately places the responsibility for determining the optimal design of life-saving childhood vaccines in the hands of expert federal agencies, not a patchwork of state tort systems,” she said.[1] If they fear a flood of lawsuits maybe they should have better safety measures for the patients and not be so concerned about their bottom line.

Our social media has been given a pass on denying the American people their 1st Amendment rights in the NDAA bill. This is Section 230 of the NDAA and Trump has called for that provision to be terminated because they have denied information to be exposed that the American people need to be made aware of to make the decisions necessary to keep America free and sovereign. The House of Representatives Monday evening overwhelmingly voted to override President Trump’s veto of the defense bill.

The vote was 322-87.

The Senate must also vote to override Trump’s veto. The Senate can vote as early as tomorrow but will likely vote later this week.

President Trump last Wednesday vetoed the $740 billion defense bill because the legislation renamed bases named after Confederates and would not allow for removal of our military from other countries.

Trump also wanted to add a provision terminating Section 230 protections for tech giants.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed both houses of Congress with veto-proof supermajorities.

The Senate approved the defense bill with a 84-13 vote so they definitely have the votes to override Trump’s veto.[2]

You can see by the numbers of that vote that both Parties have basically shoved Americans to the side to push their own agenda. They seem to think that it is the responsibility of the American taxpayer to pay for the needs of every nation but the American taxpayer can go pound sand when they need something.

Even though the media is ignoring all the blatant evidence of voter fraud and saying that Biden won but I believe that Trump will be sworn in on the 20th. We have a praying church. Trump has done more for the church than any previous president. He’s done more for the unborn than any previous president. He’s done more for Israel than any president. I can’t see God allowing the fraud that has occurred to remove a man that I believe He put in office in the first place doing all he can to bring America back to the foundations she was founded on. He’s not just fighting both Parties, he’s fighting a corrupt Supreme Court and Department of Justice. President Donald Trump went on an epic Twitter rant on Saturday that targeted congressional Republicans, the Supreme Court, and the Justice Department for not fighting hard enough to overturn the results of an election that he sees as having massive voter fraud.

“If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!” Trump tweeted. Trump’s rant comes after Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College vote gave him more than the needed 270 electoral votes on December 14.[3]

I think that we need a new party to challenge the Republicans. I think many in the present Republican Party would gladly switch and let the gutless wimps remain controlled by the Democrats. There are Republicans that have the guts to stand up for the American people and our Constitution and we need to see this happen if we are to remain free. We don’t need a new Constitution, we need to get back to following the Constitution we have and we need a Party that will do that.

