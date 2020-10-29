Dave Daubenmire

How long are you willing to wait?

Being charged with a crime does not mean one is guilty, but it is certainly the first step in assuring that justice is served. We are all for justice, aren’t we? Both Democrats and Republicans still agree that justice should be blind, don’t we? Even Jesus loves justice. The Bible demands it. When will Bill Barr indict someone?

Before the Trump derangers waste their ink please don’t email me about all of the crimes President Trump has allegedly committed. He is the most investigated President in the history of America and try as they might those on Mueller’s mob were unable to find one crime that they could charge the President with. I think it would be “equal justice” if the government would at least invest the time to investigate the alleged crimes of Obama/Biden administration before wasting anymore time, resources, and money digging up pretended crimes of President Trump.

Even though the Fake News are doing all they can to hide information that is unfavorable to Democrats, the recent expose’ of the Biden laptop has shown that the media empire has no clothes and it is painfully obvious that the Fake Media will do all they can do to put a bathrobe around the Biden family. Their cover-up is repulsive and un-American.

Certainly, my Democratic friends wouldn’t have an issue with the equal application of the law, would they? They too, as they crowed for over three years, want to see justice served. Dr. King famously exhorted us that “injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.” They certainly don’t want foreign governments affecting our elections. Isn’t that what they and their media miscreants chortled for the past four years? “Russia! Russia! Russia! No Justice No Peace.” Look at Portland for evidence.

Things are starting to heat up a bit on the political Left and we want to do the best that we can to increase the temperature.

On April 22, 2019 I went to 15 Old House Lane in Chappaqua, NY. I drove alone from Ohio to make an appeal to my Government for a redress of my grievances against the unequal justice that we were witnessing in this nation. I simply wanted my Government to do their due diligence and arrest Mrs. Clinton, my former employee, for violation of her oath of office. A recording of my roughly 25 minutes on the ground at Hillary’s can be viewed here.

Some of my friends and I went back to Chappaqua two other times in the summer of 2019. Although the media gave us very little coverage, each trip we drove a parade of nearly 25 vehicles through the streets of Chappaqua as we petitioned our Government to provide us some relief. Here is a video gallery of our trip.

On our third trip to NY we filed formal affidavits and presented them to the FBI, the NY State Police, and the Chappaqua Police Department. The affidavits were signed, notarized copies of the testimony of thirty-five American citizens who had reason to believe that Mrs. Clinton had committed felonies. We were simply doing what the law requires of all citizens. It is our duty.

18 U.S. Code § 2382.Misprision of treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.

All three agencies claimed that they did not have “jurisdiction” over the case and refused to bring any action. Watch this video of the serving of the affidavits to the Chappaqua Police Department by brave American patriots.

Now, 16 months later, here we go again. It seems as if everything President Trump was accused of the Obama/Biden administration actually did. One of the effective tactics of the Left is to “accuse the opponent of what you are doing.” The Obama/Biden crime syndicate is being exposed. It is time to turn the pressure up. We are returning once again to demand Equal Justice for the American people. For more information please visit our website HERE.

This weekend, October 30-31 our hearty crew of patriots are hitting the road. Just as we did with Hillary, WE THE PEOPLE are going to make our voices heard by doing some “home visits”in the Washington DC area. Our efforts will be peaceful and lawful. We will be appealing to the authorities for the “redress of grievances” that is guaranteed in the First Amendment to the US Constitution.America has been lawless long enough. Good men must do something.

We will be visiting the homes of Bill Barr, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama. We would love for you to join us. They will never see the light until they feel the heat.

As before, we will be holding public prayer, appealing to Heaven for justice, exposing the darkness, and demanding that the Justice Department do their duty. We will be holding public demonstrations in the area and caravanning through the neighborhoods of those with whom we have entrusted our nation. We WILL NOT conduct an act of vigilante justice, but rather, petition once again, our Government to bring justice to the citizens of America.

Our elected officials have sworn an oath to us and the Constitution to perform their legal duties. We will appeal to them to uphold their oath. It is time to hold their feet to the fire!

How can you help? Three ways.

Join us. Fill your car with like minded Patriots and come and appeal to our government for a redress of our grievances. You can find the details at [Here].

Donate. We are hoping to be able to cover some of the travel and lodging expenses for those who come. If you cannot make it can you buy a tank of gas for those who can? Donate here.

Spread the word. Share our website. Let your friends know what we are doing. Share it on social media platforms. Stand up and speak up! Silence isn’t golden…it is yellow.

We have reached the point where we can no longer trust Government to “do the right thing.” We must make our voices heard. Thomas Jefferson said, “When the government fears the people there is liberty and when the people fear the government there is tyranny.” We are taking our grievances to the streets.

Somehow, listening to Rush Limbaugh and watching Fox News is not really an effective method of fighting.

Liberty or tyranny. The choice is ours. PRAY FOR US!! Pray for America. Pray for a return to Equal Justice for all.

