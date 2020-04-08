Bradlee Dean



“Guns are a necessary tool designed to help your people avoid a repeat of history.”

There is no doubt that the tyrants and the mainstream media in this country are working hand in glove to continue their conquest of America. Now, even going so far as to use the coronavirus as their new crisis, of course as an excuse to overreach and to further restrict and strip Americans of their God-given right to bear arms.

Friends, compromise the Bill of Rights and you dissolve the very foundations upon which our union stands (2nd Amendment Bill of Rights).

Many Americans have yet to come the realization that what is happening today has nothing to do with our welfare (Psalm 94:20). On the other hand, it has everything to do with pushing forth an unlawful global agenda, and the last thing they want YOU to hear is that the American people are unified as a people in opposition to their agenda.

Their method, of course, in achieving this is to cause the enemy, you and me who oppose them (Psalm 97:10), to believe that there are more of them than there really are, and this has been the method of their madness for decades in this country.

“Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.” -Saul Alinsky “Rules for Radicals”

Friends, let there cruelties swell our ranks, and in doing so do remember that strength in numbers weakens their agenda (Proverbs 28:1).

Currently, one of those voices of opposition is the sale of guns across the nation.

Using one of their own outlets, who blurted the truth out in their confusion, is ABC News. They reported:

At gun stores across the U.S. people are stocking up in enormous numbers.

“At gun stores from California to New York, the American people are stocking up in enormous numbers, almost as if the end was near.

“Trying to buy ammunition because of everything that’s going on with the virus and stuff, it’s horrible and I don’t want to take any chances,” Angel Colon told ABC News affiliate WPVI in Spanish.

People are arming themselves. They are lining up outside gun stores. Or going online.

In February, the internet retailer Ammo.com reported a 309% increase in revenue and a 222% surge in transactions. The group is calling the sales “unprecedented.”

The increased gun sales come as police departments are being forced to pare down operations due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Some police Departments are responding to only calls that involve emergencies – calls like fender benders and lost items are being handled over the phone or people are required to go and give a statement at the police station.

National figures on gun sales that are monitored by the FBI will not be available until early April. But the anecdotal evidence is hard to miss.

In Virginia, where the State Police track background check numbers, there was an 86% increase in requests in January compared to January of 2019. Authorities attribute some of that uptick to Virginia’s lobby day – when gun enthusiasts descended on Richmond in opposition to proposed new restrictions. But the trend continued in February, when over 64,000 buyers underwent checks, compared to 39,300 the previous February. And in March, Virginia saw 35,383 background checks conducted, which is just 10,000 background checks than the entire month of March 2019.”

Are these skyrocketing gun sales taking place today because the majority of the people actually believe the lies coming forth from the corrupt in government and the lying mainstream media (John 8:44)? I think not (Luke 11:21-22). Which only proves that we still have the freedoms to do the right things (Isaiah 58:12).

