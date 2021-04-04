By Rob Pue

There’s been a great deal of talk, recently, regarding the coming “Great Reset” and in conservative Christian circles, much talk about the “New World Order”and the coming “One World Government” that’s now moving ever closer to complete implementation under totalitarian rule.

This agenda has advanced quickly — more quickly than any of us would have ever imagined, under the “scam-demic” known as “COVID 19,” a well-orchestrated world-wide hysteria which was planned by Globalist elites in October of 2019 at a meeting called “Event 201.”Since I’ve discussed this at length many times previously, I won’t go into that here, but if you missed the information on Event 201, I urge you to research it for yourself. You can find a great deal of information on it on our website, WisconsinChristianNews.com, as well as countless other trusted alternative media sources. There’s no doubt this was pre-planned as a means to an end.

The destruction of our country — and all of the free world Western Civilization — has been in the planning stages for decades.But only in the past year have these evil plans advanced so rapidly, and so frighteningly.Here in America, it was ridiculously easy for our US Constitution to be thrown out, and have everyone submitting to unlawful edicts from government and health officials, literally overnight. One need only look around and see the vast, vast majority of citizens here submitting to face coverings, even though there is little to no talk now of the “pandemic,” even in the complicit mainstream media. In my area, cases of COVID are WELL below 0.002% — yet many stores, restaurants and all hospitals still require people to wear masks in order to enter. Those who don’t are treated as lepers, as “unclean,” filthy, plague-carrying peasants, ignorant “science deniers” and rebels.Shunned from society.Not welcome.

Equally alarming is the vast number of people who have lined up to take the un-tested vaccines — often with dire consequences. Still, the rhetoric from the government and health officials — and the mainstream media and TV entertainment has continued. Here in Wisconsin, we’re told that if everyone takes the vaccines, we MAY be able to gather with others for the fourth of July, but our so-called “governor” still says, “…but no promises.” No promises, either, for the annual State Fair and other summertime festivals and events. And while our state legislature here overruled his statewide mask mandate, the next day he signed a new one — even though we have almost ZERO cases in Wisconsin now, even with the false-positive testing results they relied on so heavily to shut things down.

And just as alarming as all of this is the fact that Communism has been openly promoted as the platform of the New World Order to come.Imagine — Communism enthusiastically accepted, here in the United States of America. But there are a lot of labels and titles being thrown around… not just “Communism,” but also “Socialism,” “Democratic Socialism” (to take the “edge off a bit) and “Marxism.” For those who still haven’t heard, the Black Lives Matter leaders have proudly admitted that they are trained Marxists.

Socialism, Democratic Socialism, Communism, Marxism… all antithetical to our American way of life — and all things our Founding Fathers warned against, and took steps in our US Constitution to make sure would never happen here. Unfortunately, few in our country have any clue what the Constitution is or says, or supposedly GUARANTEES our citizens, and so being ignorant of our rights, we are quickly losing them, as we go along with the agenda of the Left.

Let’s take a look at what each of these things actually is. First of all, the definition of “Socialism:” According to Webster’s dictionary, “Socialism” is “any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” “A system of society or group living in which there is no private property.” “A system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the State.” And finally, “A stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between Capitalism and Communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.”

Now, let’s look at “Communism.” From Encyclopedia Britannica: “…political and economic doctrine that aims to replace private property and a profit-based economy with public ownership and communal control of at least the major means of production…and the natural resources of a society. Communism is thus a form of Socialism — a higher and more advanced form, according to its advocates. Exactly how Communism differs from Socialism has long been a matter of debate, but the distinction rests largely on the Communists’ adherence to the revolutionary Socialism of Karl Marx.”

Ok, so now let’s look at “Marxism.” This may be a bit more difficult to understand. Back to Webster’s: “the political, economic and social principles and policies advocated by Marx.Especially a theory and practice of Socialism including the labor theory of value, dialectical materialism, the class struggle and dictatorship of the proletariat until the establishment of a classless society.” “Dialectical materialism’ is defined as: “the Marxist theory that maintains the material basis of a reality constantly changing in a dialectical process and the priority of matter over mind.” So in other words, no moral absolutes, no critical thinking, just submission to the almighty State. We should all be equally concerned with the idea of “ DICTATORSHIP of the Proletariat.”

The “Proletariat,” means the “working class.”So in theory, the workers would be the dictators of society. How has that worked out, even here in America under Capitalism? Workers are NEVER in charge. We all work for SOMEONE, unless we’re the owner of the company. Under Capitalism, one can start at the bottom and work their way up, with incentives to work harder, learn more, be a more valuable employee to the company and continually improve their position and standard of living. There are INCENTIVES to be productive members of society. But even starting at the bottom, they’re not slaves. They’re simply unskilled workers. No one is meant to remain an unskilled worker, nor should an unskilled worker earn the same amount as one who has worked hard for years to provide and care for their family, own their own home, and live a good life.

But under Marxism, Communism and Socialism, the STATE owns all the companies.So the idea of the “Proletariat” is a fallacy… when EVERYTHING is owned by the State, there’s no incentive to improve one’s lot in life — life becomes one of slavery and obedience to the State. Nobody is ever rewarded for working harder and doing more — but everyone is punished if the Dictator — the State — is displeased.

So none of what’s currently being planned is good, folks, despite what your high school or college kids might tell you they’ve learned in school. We’re talking about the elimination of private property, government control of EVERYTHING, and submission and obedience to a Dictator.

The Leftists “sell” all this to us using words like “income equality,” a “universal basic income,” and of course, they dangle lots of “free stuff” in front of our noses as an enticement. Case in point: the recent “stimulus” checks that so many have received, ostensibly to offset the financial losses we’ve incurred due to the “scam-demic.” But it’s interesting that in the most recent “stimulus,” IF the amount of money allocated to this plan were to be equally divided among all Americans, we’d each get paid more than $41,000. Instead, SOME of us MAY get a check for $1400. Seems like “fuzzy math!”

These payments, which are becoming more and more frequent now, are simply one more step in the plan to get us all used to dependence on the government as our source of security, and of course, to comply with the coming New World Order and the Great Reset. If you think this is nonsense, do your own research. In multiple countries around the world — including Canada — it’s been OPENLY STATED in parliament that this is GOING to happen whether people want it or not: the elimination of all private property, a “universal basic income,” and re-education camps for those who don’t comply.

Here in the US, we have the Democratic Socialists of America. Their website boasts that they have over 92,000 members and chapters in all fifty states. Here in Wisconsin we have no less than seven chapters throughout the state. Under the heading, “What We Do,” their website states: “We are a political and activist organization, not a party; through campus and community-based chapters, DSA members use a variety of tactics, from legislative to direct action to fight for reforms that empower working people.”

Did you catch that? They work through “campus and community-based chapters.” It’s extremely likely that so-called “Democratic Socialism” is being taught to your children and grandchildren — as early as kindergarten in the public schools — and then the ideology is solidified in college.

The Democratic Socialists of America have multiple goals, but they include free healthcare for all. The problem with this is that healthcare is not a right — it’s a SERVICE, provided to those who need it by doctors who have worked hard to be able to provide it. Those doctors, who’ve spent years in medical school, should be compensated for the hard work and dedication they put in to earning their degrees. They should NOT be paid the same as a 16-year-old kid flipping burgers at McDonald’s, who’s at the entry-level of his future career. If this is the case, there’s no incentive to dream and achieve more, to better one’s self or their position in life. I agree there’s a problem with the medical system in our country, but the answer lies in the insurance and pharmaceutical industries — not in Communism.

They also advocate for the “Green New Deal,” which is the most absurd plan to destroy the economy I’ve ever seen proposed. When first introduced, it was ridiculed.But now, with the illegitimate occupants in our White House (still surrounded by high fences, topped with razor wire, by the way), it’s being seriously promoted and planned for. The DSA also calls Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez their “foremost superstar.” This is what we’re dealing with. This is what our children have been taught in public schools — and now many of them are joining Marxist groups like BLM and ANTIFA, with absolutely NO knowledge or understanding of REAL history, science or economics. Having been thoroughly brainwashed, they’re now eager to tear down our historical monuments, re-write our history and “join the revolution” to destroy America… and then, of course, to “build back better.”

But mark my words, folks. It’s NOT going to be better. I’d encourage you to research the “45 Communist Goals For America” published in the Congressional Record in 1963, and see how far along we’ve come. We are at the edge of the cliff, friends. We’re at the turning point, where there’s no turning back. If those of us who are awake and aware do not stop this wicked agenda in it’s tracks, there’s no doubt that we, ourselves will become slaves to the Dictators of the Great Reset… and our children and grandchildren will find the “utopia” they were promised was all a wretched lie. But then, it’ll be too late — even as they finally realize how they’ve been “duped,” manipulated and used as pawns to bring about the downfall of their own country and their own enslavement.

By the way, the DSA is not just working through government, news media, entertainment media, and public schools… it’s also working through CHURCHES.I encourage you to research the “Clergy Response Team” as well as the DSA’s propaganda machine called “Religious Socialism.” The Democratic Socialists of America are working closely with churches to ELIMINATE the Gospel of Jesus Christ and replace it with a One World Religion — one that advocates for Communism just as eagerly as every other institution they’ve infiltrated.

And for those who will argue that the early Church was based on a Socialist concept, let me remind you that the selling of property and giving to those in need was based on self-sacrifice and compassion. It was not FORCED by any dictator. And WORK was an essential part of life, as it always has been. Paul told the Thessalonians, “If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat.” He also wrote to Timothy, “If anyone does not provide for his own, and especially for those of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.” There was no reliance on the Church or the State to make sure everyone got their “benefits.” It was up to the individual. There was no REQUIREMENT to give up one’s property — but many did, in order to help others — of their own freewill. That’s freedom. That’s where the blessings of giving and charity come from. It’s never forced. It comes from a heart of humility, compassion and service… something you will NEVER find in Communism.

