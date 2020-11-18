By Ron Ewart

“Republicans and Democrats are engaging in cynical, destructive combat and have for at least a Century. Until the Democrats retreat from their headlong advance into Progressive socialism, radical environmentalism and their attempts to destroy the foundation of individual freedom along with the Constitution itself, the combat will continue unabated. There will be no unity. There will only be division, vitriol, contempt, hostility, acrimony, disdain and quite possibly, civil war. Joe Biden’s call for unity is not only hypocritical, it is a self-serving, gratuitous and a hollow attempt at reconciliation after waging a relentless, 4-year coup d’etat on a duly elected president of the United States!” —Ron Ewart

Joe says “… it is time to put away the harsh rhetoric, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to each other again. To make progress we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies, we’re Americans.”

Are we really Americans Joe, or are we just your playthings and slaves?

First, Joe’s idea of progress is laid out in the Democratic Party platform and by statements of policy made by Democrats during the presidential campaign of 2020. The Democrat socialist platform and those statements of policy are the antithesis of a free America. They are the dynamite to be used to blow up the principles of individual freedom laid down by our Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence and the U. S. Constitution.

Second, Joe and the Democrat Party set in motion, from the day that Donald Trump walked down the escalator in the Trump Tower on June 16, 2015, a plan to destroy his candidacy and if he won, his presidency. For over five years they executed this plan with precision and determination from the highest levels of the law enforcement and intelligence bureaucracy and the Congress. No amount of money spent was too much to destroy President Trump.

Over a third of the U. S. House members refused to attend his inauguration. Within a day of his inauguration they then openly declared that they would impeach him. For the next four years they set about to cast him as a puppet of Russia’s Vladimir Putin. They tried to impeach him over a telephone call to the newly elected President of Ukraine. The Democrats to this day are still spouting the debunked Russia collusion fiction based on a fake Russian manufactured dossier, paid for by presidential candidate, Democrat Hillary Clinton, a corrupt, power hungry witch. Now that was Russian collusion.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, his brother and son Hunter, while Joe was Vice president, set about to fleece as much money as they could out of foreign banks, foreign corporations and petty oligarchs in an influence peddling scheme. Their misdeeds and possible criminal activity were and are to this day, totally ignored by the press and apparently by federal law enforcement.

The Democrats have managed to steal President Trump’s re-election using a massive mail-in ballot scheme, voter fraud, tampered voting machines and voting irregularities to do it.

How can this 2020 election between Biden and Trump be free, fair and accurate when all of social media, most of the news media, academia, the Establishment, the Deep State and God knows who else, were stumping for Biden, while censoring any messages from the Trump side. And they are now calling for UNITY! Not hardly Joe! Not hardly!

Ladies and gentlemen, only you own your life, your property, your thoughts and your labor and all is sovereign to that which is you. That is nature’s law. You are not a pawn that can be battered about at someone else’s will, or a whim, or for entertainment, or for the pure exercise of absolute power. You are not a slave to the collective, or the elite and you owe nothing to humanity other than which you choose to give, as a free spirit, endowed with free choice. Your only responsibility is to take care of yourself and those in your charge and to treat others with the same respect and dignity, as you desire to be treated.

You were born a sovereign in the care of your parents. Nature created you, not the state. No one owns your body or your soul. Not a person, not a group and certainly not a government or a nation because neither of these are the cause of your existence. Your allegiance to that nation should be your voluntary choice, not by some government decree, mandate, or blind national loyalty.

Although you are part of a nation, by nature you are a free spirit and that free spirit belongs to you and you alone. The nation of which you are a part does not own you and you only owe that nation what you choose to give freely and of your own volition. You only owe allegiance to that nation when it reflects your values. We ask you? Does the government today reflect your values? They do if you are a socialist Democrat.

Most of you choose to live by the code of honor, integrity and justice. When that nation of which you are a part ceases to be honorable and ceases to defend individual liberty, you no longer owe allegiance to it and you should resist that nation with all your heart and soul because that nation no longer shares your values and has destroyed the trust of the people and broken the bonds on its power. When Joe Biden and the socialist Democrats no longer share the values of individual freedom and unalienable rights, unity is out of the question.

You choose to live in peace until such time that your local environment or the government will not allow you to live in peace. You have determined that government will no longer allow you to live in peace and you now must fight government with all the determination you can muster. You didn’t choose the fight. Government, special interests and social Democrats forced it upon you.

You find that the American government, at every level, has shattered the trust of the people with malice. They have done it in pursuit of absolute power over the masses under a system of government that is foreign to the principles of freedom. Government has become corrupted by special interests and international ambitions. It has abused its power and no longer represents the true interests of the once-free American people in a sovereign land.

Under the socialist Democrats, government has become almost a virtually lawless heavily armed police force and has ceased to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and the individual freedom of its citizens as is its fundamental duty and obligation. You further find that the solemn oaths to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, taken by those that represent you in government, at every level, are hollow and without substance. These are harsh allegations, but those concerned individuals who have watched the steady degradation of America over the last 100 years, know the charges are true. America has surrendered to corruption, collusion, the lust for money, political power, world government and debauchery.

We should be committed to preserve our rights through fighting and combat if necessary, by resisting every effort by government to subjugate us by law, or by force of arms. Unity with those that are working diligently to enslave us is blind capitulation.

If you see no reason to resist government, one day you will find yourself in handcuffs being led away to jail or an internment camp and you will be wondering why. Or, your kids will be taken away from you for some nefarious reason. Or the social media and news media will manipulate your every thought or action. But then they are already doing it now. Or, you will be forced to have an identity RFID chip implanted under your skin, or in your ear lobe, or a number tattooed on your arm as Hitler did in the days of World War 2. OR, one day you will wake up to find that you are being forced to stay in your home, wear a mask, take a vaccine, or be enslaved under Medicare-For-All. One day you will find that government is controlled entirely by one party and you are slaves of that control, not free men and women.

Unity Joe? Not on your life! Instead, in the words of Herman Melville in Moby Dick, “… to the last I grapple with thee; from Hell’s heart I stab at thee: for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee!”

We have issued a declaration entitled, ”We Shall Comply No More Forever With This Nation Until?”

We make this declaration with a heavy heart because America is a great nation and it is sad to see her being torn asunder by evil and divisive forces.

The fact is, most Americans are good people who just want to live their lives in peace without government interference. In spite of all of our individual and collective faults, there is a great good that exists in a very large number of us. That good is personified in a wide range of human traits and behavior including private and public achievements, sacrifice, industry, creativity, empathy, generosity, spontaneous volunteerism and spirit, either as individuals, or as a society. Unfortunately, due to the DISTORTED WINDOW through which we view our information, that great good in us seems to be eclipsed by an over-zealous emphasis on that which appears to be bad within us.

In the end, we must never lose sight of the fact that, the reason we as Americans are productive, creative, ingenuous, imaginative, reasonably happy and oh so generous, is because we are FREE. We are FREE because of our Constitution. That freedom opens the door to our goodness and our prosperity. The reason we are FREE is because we have laid down a system of government where individuals have un-alienable, natural and God-given rights, due process of law and where the government swears on solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend those rights. But it is the people’s duty to hold the government to their oath so that freedom never flies away in the night, on the wings of apathy, indifference, ignorance, or blind stupidity.

Donald Trump has a national view of America. All of his actions were designed to help America and the American people. Joe Biden has a global view for America. His actions will reflect that global view. He cannot be allowed to implement his socialist vision. Every time he appears on TV or in person, 72,000,000 Americans should turn him off, tune him out, change the channel, or walk out of the room. Every time he tries to force his anti-American policies down the throats of Americans, 72,000,000 Trump voters, in unison, should deliver an immediate, defiant hue and cry the likes of which has never been heard before in America. They should relentlessly hit the government phones, faxes and e-mail addresses against a single Biden issue, overwhelming government systems. Short of that, nothing else will stop Biden and the socialist Democrat’s destruction of a free America.

Read over 500 powerful conservative articles like this one HERE.

© 2020 Ron Ewart – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ron Ewart: info@narlo.org