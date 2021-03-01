By JB Williams

Yes, I know we’re not supposed to write or say anything that might offend someone. But let’s face it, everything offends someone today, in a world full of terminally offended people with skin so thin you could read the newspaper through it.

Nothing offends people more than the cold hard truth these days. That’s why it’s fatally dangerous to shut down any and all voices of dissent and only allow the echo chamber in your life. Truth is not really in the eye of the beholder. Most truths are self-evident, you know it’s true the minute you hear it or see it, even when you don’t like it.

But because carefully crafted and circulated lies are far more popular today, and far more available than any truth, most are drowning in an ocean of lies and are no longer able to tell up from down, much less right from wrong.

Everything, every thought, every comment today is couched in RIGHT or LEFT today, as most on both sides of our Deeply Divided States of America, totally ignoring fundamental right from wrong by doing their best to avoid any real truth.

The term “useful idiot” applies to many in our country today, far too many, on both sides of the political socio-economic wasteland. It’s a real term with specific meaning, which means, we’re not supposed to use it ever today, because the truth hurts.

USEFUL IDIOT – “a naive or credulous person who can be manipulated or exploited to advance a cause or political agenda”–and based on how easy it was for mere politicians seeking unbridled power over the people, to trick the people into ruining their own lives…committing themselves to voluntary house arrest and making citizens so scared that they are afraid to even drive their own car alone without a worthless mask on…I’d say the term might apply to 90% of Americans now.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.” It’s been attributed to Cicero, but honestly, no matter who first said it, they spoke an undeniable truth. The quote goes on to say;

“An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known, and he carries his banners openly against the city. But the traitor moves among those within the gates freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears no traitor; he speaks in the accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their garments, and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation; he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of a city; he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared.”

Of course, the part left out is that fools, with the power to vote themselves into tyranny, cannot be survived. Useful idiots with an ounce of power, will eventually destroy themselves and everyone around them. This is exactly what makes an idiot useful to tyrants and also why tyrants spend years dumbing down a society until it’s little more than a village full of idiots.

The 2020 elections (using the term “election” loosely) may prove to be that fatal moment in history when the USA found itself saddled with more useful village idiots than patriots. If you can see, hear, and smell, you know Biden and Harris were never “elected” by any legitimate process and you also know that these two useful idiots are not running anything, even their teleprompter.

On the other hand, as the old farmer used to say, “pigs don’t know that pigs stink.” In other words, if you are an idiot, you probably can’t smell an idiot, even up close. (Yes, I grew up on a beef farm surrounded by farmer wisdom.)

My point is this, Ben Franklin said they created “a Republic, if you can keep it.”This was his dire warning, that they had created a form of self-governance to protect freedom, and liberty, that was disposable. It was not something that would last forever unless the people were “forever vigilant” in their efforts to uphold and defend the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Without a society capable of and determined to be “free,” what they had created, our Constitutional Republic, would eventually fail. No, as even Nikita Khrushchev knew, it would not fall to any foreign power, but instead, from within. The people themselves would destroy freedom and liberty, either by their ignorance or by their cowardice, or as history will show, a generous dose of both. They would eventually vote themselves back into tyranny…believing the entire time, that they were doing wisely.

See, the most dangerous attribute of a useful idiot is they are unteachable. No matter how much evidence there is, or how many times they and their notions have failed throughout history, they still believe they are right and therefore, they dare not even consider the possibility that they could be wrong.

We’re not allowed to speak the truth because, YOU are not allowed to know the truth. Get that? And just for the record, if the news hurts, it’s probably true. If it feels good, it’s probably false. Fact-check that!

The good news is the idiots will pay the highest price of all for their idiocy. But the bad news is, they will force the rest of us to pay a hefty price for their self-indulgent ignorance as well.

2020 could mark the end of the USA, totally. Two groups are responsible, if that be the case.

The useful idiots drove the nation to the cliff, but the cowards who know better, let the country fall off the cliff.

© 2021 JB Williams – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail JB Williams: JB_Williams@comcast.net