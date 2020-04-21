Kelleigh Nelson

A wise and frugal government… shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. This is the sum of good government. —Thomas Jefferson

What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated. —Thomas Paine

As the happiness of the people is the sole end of government, so the consent of the people is the only foundation of it, in reason, morality, and the natural fitness of things. —John Adams

It’s time for every state to stand up and say, “Enough! Open us up! Back to work! The whole danged thing was a trial balloon! America’s citizens have grown tired of being denied their civil liberties and having our economy ruined, all to destroy President Trump.

I’ve come to the conclusion that the majority of this pandemic was a giant hoax perpetrated by Drs. Fauci/Birx, the NIH, WHO, China and the Dems. Remember when Clinton was campaigning for a second term? Remember that it was Billy boy who brought China into the WTO and gave them “Most Favored Nation?” Well, the Chinese regime liked old Bill, so Al Gore called them up and said they needed bucks for Bill’s second campaign, and it only cost us some military secrets.

I believe the Dems had a chat with Xi Jinping and told him what they needed to oust Trump from office, knowing China would agree. It was Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) who gave the Wuhan Lab a $3.7 million grant to continue the study of the bat virussince America had a moratorium on this type of research.

The virus shutdown of America’s economy was a test to see if American citizens were dumbed down enough to fall for it and allow their civil liberties to be suspended. They gave us depression era unemployment and destroyed more than 30% of small businesses. And all they had to do was use the fear factor, which we all know is not from God.

Thanks to VP Pence’s chosen “experts,”we’ve been purposely lied to, and ruined and the more information we find out, the more we know America’s economy never should have been shut down.

Finally, some of our state citizens have gotten ticked off enough to march against their governors’ unconstitutional lockdowns and I say, “About bloody damned time!”

Coronavirus Task Force

After Alex Azar was sidelined, President Trump’s second choiceto head the Coronavirus Task Force was establishment globalist Vice President Mike Pence. Trump knew it was a make or break job, and how has that worked out for us?

Pence brought in the Bill Gates/Rockefeller WHO team of Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci. Their false prognostication models were used to purposely lockdown and destroy America’s economy. Why? Because the Democrats knew the one thing that would guarantee Trump’s second term was his booming economy. Oh yes, this was planned. Bill Gates forecast a pandemic in 2015, and Anthony Fauci forecast a pandemic for President Trump in January of 2017 at Georgetown University.It was set in motion.

Former Congressman Henry Waxman, Fauci, Elton John and Pelosi

Both Fauci and Birx urged America to follow communist Red China’s example of shutting down our entire economy. In contrast to most countries, states, and cities globally, Sweden has kept most businesses open and placed few restrictions on daily life, relying on citizens to choose to socially distance. We should have followed Sweden who retained their work force and life styles while sheltering their senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems.

Dr. Fauci has been the leading proponent in unnecessarily quarantining all Americans in their homes, rather than simply focusing on those with comprised immune systems.

Doctors Shiva Ayyadurai and Rashid Buttar

MIT scientist and biological engineer, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai crushes Dr. Fauci, exposes Dr. Birx, the Clintons, Bill Gates and Dr. Tedros’ World Health Organization (WHO) in this 15 minute video.

In an open letter to President Trump, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, who holds a PhD from MIT in biological engineering, systems biology, wrote, The current trajectory of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s public “health” policy will result in the short- and long-term destruction of our citizen’s immune health as well as our nation’s economic health – perhaps a conscious and intended goal. Dr. Fauci’s policy, at best, is based on a 1950s outdated “one-size-fits-all,” non-personalized approach to medicine and public health; at worst is derived from a “fake science” understanding of the immune system.

Former U.S. Congressman Dr. Ron Paul has also called for Fauci to be fired. On the April 9, 2020 episode of the Ron Paul Liberty Report, Dr. Paul said, Of course, a significant move would be to get rid of Fauci. He should be fired, but if you don’t do it in the literal sense the people have to fire him. They have to fire him by saying, “He’s a fraud!” He doesn’t give us any good information.

Dr. Rashid A. Buttar goes even further and blames Dr. Anthony Fauci for the pandemic. Why? Dr. Buttar tells that this was a chimeric version virus, something that was developed here in the United States in 2015 and was published in Nature Magazine. The virus was originally developed at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and that’s where all the initial studies were done. They were doing chimeric research despite a moratorium by the U.S. government preventing it.

Our Government said there was no reason for this kind of research because there was a potential for it to cause harm and a pandemic, and that’s why the government passed a moratorium in 2014. Dr. Buttar says that Fauci basically broke the law, that he went against a government moratorium, he used taxpayer money through his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)and funded research that led to Covid-19, and then he was documented at Georgetown University in 2017 saying that President Trump will face a pandemic.

Chimeric research means they are taking a naturally occurring virus and mutating it, genetically modifying it, and changing the configuration morphologically to gain function. Dr. Buttar says it’s called a “Gain of Function” study. That means that they’re taking something that may already have the potential to cause harm and making it more harmful, more virulent and more resistant. Dr. Buttar found that they had taken a strain of the coronavirus and added the backbone of the SARS virus and then inserted HIV and MERS orthologs on top of it to make a more detrimental virus. (Orthologs are genes in different species that evolved from a common ancestral gene by speciation, and, in general, orthologs retain the same function during the course of evolution.)

This research was outsourced to the Wuhan lab in China to be continued since America had put a stop to it, and it was Anthony Fauci’s department in the NIH who gave the $3.7 million grant to Wuhan lab for more research. That study confirmed in 2018 that humans have died from coronavirus, but coronaviruses even include the common cold!

Watch the full Buttar interview.

CDC/WHO Models Dropped

President Trump and Surgeon General Jerome Adams have dropped the CDC and WHO models and are now working with numbers that are still inflated. Dr. Scott Jensen claims, “Right now, Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much. Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things don’t impact on what we do.” They’re cooking the books. Stay off ventilators…they’re killers!

The real numbers from Covid-19 still don’t equate with the seasonal flu. Sadly, Trump trusted his globalist VP to bring in specialists, and instead, he brought in enemies of the American people…enemies tied to WHO, China, Bill Gates, and the Clintons.

The U.S. State Department was worried about Wuhan’s bat virus laboratory two years ago and inadequate safety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab. They passed on information about scientists conducting risky research on coronavirus from bats…so why was nothing done? Because the goal of Bill Gates and our government is mandatory vaccines.

Vaccine Devil Bill Gates

Thomas Jefferson said, “If people let the government decide what foods they eat and what medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as are the souls of those who live under tyranny.” President Jefferson’s prediction was spot on. Autism is now at high risk from vaccines. What was once one case in thousands, is now one in 59 nationally and one in 32 in the State of New Jersey. Bill Gates’s wants everyone to be inoculated with his vaccines. The Gates Foundation, the number two funder of WHO, set up and “partnered” with GAVI Vaccine Alliance, the number four WHO funder.

Gates is calling for a “digital certificate” to identify vaccine receivers. Since 2000, the Gates Foundation has given $4.8 billion to WHO research initiatives. Gates holds an extreme amount of influence over the research directives. This may be one of the many reasons for President Trump’s defunding of WHO.

Since at least 2015, Bill Gates has spoken in public about a coming epidemic, and since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, he has been an enthusiast both for the development of vaccines and tracking tools needed to control quarantine violators.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Attorney General William Barr declared that he is “concerned” about Bill Gates’ idea of “developing digital certificates that would certify that individuals, American citizens, have an immunity to this virus and potentially other viruses going forward to then facilitate travel and work and so forth.” Ingraham said, “Digitally tracking Americans’ every move has been a dream of the globalists for years. This health crisis is the perfect vehicle for them to push this.”

Fauci and Birx are both heavily tied to Bill Gates who is funding Coronavirus vaccine candidates that would compete with hydroxychloroquine, and Dr. Fauci’s Agency Is co-partnering on the project. Gates met with Fauci in 2017 “to discuss research opportunities in global health.” In 2010, Fauci was named to the Leadership Council of the “Decade of Vaccines” Collaboration, which WHO, Fauci’s agency NIAID of the NIH, UNICEF, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation convened.

In October 2019, Fauci announced a partnership between the Gates Foundation and Fauci’s Agency, in which the Gates Foundation pledged to spend $100 million.

They’re purposely ignoring a prominent Israeli mathematician, analyst and former general who claims simple statistical analysis demonstrates that the spread of COVID-19 peaks after about 40 days and declines to almost zero after 70 days — no matter where it strikes, and no matter what measures governments impose to try to thwart it.

In a recent interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims that Bill Gates’ coronavirus vaccine will pay out billions in profits to Dr. Fauci’s agency, the National Institutes of Health, and Fauci is heavily campaigning for the vaccine.

Lifting the Lockdown

Any rebound effect will be blamed on the president when the country is opened. You can’t legislate a virus out of existence. The only way to get rid of it is to shelter the people most compromised, then let it run its course throughout the population so that immunity is built. Only then does the virus die. This closure early on will make recovery that much longer…and we have VP Mike Pence and his choice of leftist globalists who hate Trump to thank for it.

The virus agenda plays right UN Agenda 2030 regarding population reduction and control, especially of the elderly who know true freedom in America.

Globalists are using COVID-19 to usher in UN Agenda 2030’s “Brave New World” ten years ahead of schedule. Their trial balloon via this Chinese bioweapon, originally started in the USA, has worked extraordinarily well with a majority of the population who has fallen prey to the epidemic of fear.

Like all the other attacks President Trump has suffered, he will weather this storm as well, and with God’s help, he will revive our purposely destroyed livelihoods.

Killing the Economy with False Predictions

The damage to America’s citizens from this shutdown now rivals the damage of the virus. Unemployment figures are now at 22 million people.

Unemployment updates confirm that over the last month, 22 million Americans have been laid off because of the shutdown. That’s nearly 15 percent of the nation’s workforce. It’s not just an economic fact. It’s a public health disaster. If the shutdown drags on in many states, as many public health experts recommend, it is almost certain to kill more Americans than coronavirus.

Job losses cause extreme suffering. Every one percent hike in the unemployment rate will likely produce a 3.3 percent increase in drug overdose deaths and a 0.99 percent increase in suicides according to data provided by the National Bureau of Economic Research and the medical journal Lancet. These facts are not models, but documented past experiences.

If America’s unemployment hits 32 percent, the death and despair rates of fatalities means approximately 77,000 Americans are likely to die from suicide and drug overdoses. That doesn’t count the predictable deaths from alcohol abuse from job loss. The death rate for the unemployed is 63 percent higher than for someone with a job.

Layoff-related deaths are likely to far outnumber the 60,400 coronavirus deaths predicted through August.

Conclusion

President Trump knows Mike Pence has very strong presidential aspirations and that Pence opened his own PAC practically the minute he took office.

The former governor wanted to run for President in 2016, but his desire for same was torpedoed with his appearance on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos regarding the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The LGBT crowd had seen discrimination within the bill, and there was a frenzy within the state. American Family Association had been in the state and inflamed the rhetoric by LGBT groups, Democrats and business leaders. Pence failed miserably in his explanation of the bill, and his presidential hopes were dashed. When Eli Lilly pharmaceuticals threatened to leave the state, Pence caved. He lost support from both left and right. His second term as Indiana Governor was teetering on massive failure.

President Trump keeps giving Pence top jobs, and Pence keeps failing. Pence took over the transition team when his friend, Chris Christie was ousted from that position. Everyone Pence brought in were friends from the Indiana and DC establishment and the only one left is Betsy DeVos, all the rest have been fired or resigned.

Betsy and Dick DeVos have funded Mike Pence from the inception of his political aims. What few people know is that the DeVos family is largely involved with Jeb Bush and his Chiefs for Change nationalized education standards called Common Core.

