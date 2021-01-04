By: Devvy

While watching the live broadcast of the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections last week, a man named Jovan Pulitzer, considered above genius IQ level, shocked everyone with his testimony:

“At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we have access through the devices to the poll pad – the system, but we are in,” Pulitzer said. “And it’s not supposed to have WiFi, and that’s not supposed to be able to happen. So we’ve documented now it’s communicating two ways in real time, meaning it’s receiving data and sending data – should never happen, shouldn’t be WiFi, we’ve now documented it in real time.”

Using the same Dominion voting machines for the November election, Pulitzer got into the system and was recording everything going on during early voting for the senate race run-off’s in Georgia in real time. Think the same thing didn’t happen Nov. 3rd and beyond?

Now, regular readers know I’ve been pounding on vote fraud since 1993. Our elections have been manipulated for many decades when machines were brought in to replace paper ballots. Everyone wanted to know instantly the winner of a race. This time around, it wasn’t just the machines, but COVID-19 was used to steal this election by the shadow government using thoroughly corrupt politicians (including Republicans) and individuals who care nothing for the law, only get Biden in the win column.

I had already seen Pulitzer testify before so I knew who he was, but watching him tell the world his team had gotten into the voting machines for the Senate run-off’s on Jan. 5th and were monitoring the votes as they were being cast left me speechless.

When I say the world was watching, that’s because of the Internet. Did ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, or FOX broadcast one word of what we all saw and heard from Pulitzer during that hearing? Not a chance. If it were Biden being cheated, it would be the lead story 24/7 for weeks.

Were their pimps (reporters/anchors) watching? Of course they were and it must have caused many to soil their drawers. But, since 98% of them want the destruction of our constitutional republic to proceed under Ho Harris and Biden, they don’t care. They control the airwaves and that’s all that matters. Most Americans were either at work or knew nothing about that committee hearing.

The two GOP senate candidates no doubt knew about Pulitzer’s testimony within hours. Pulitzer was meeting with those committee senators after the hearing was adjourned. I’m sure he was proving everything to them.

So, the question now becomes: What are the honchos out in Georgia going to do about the early voting (which ended Nov. 30th) and voting Nov. 5th knowing the system had been hacked into and that those machines were communicating with our mortal enemy, Communist China?

What should have been done by now is all voting for those two senate seats stops immediately. No way in Hell can voting continue – especially on [1] Nov. 5th knowing what they know now. Both Loeffler and Purdue should demand it. No way should any ballots be counted; the whole run-off should stop. Ballots put under 24-hr guard and every voting machine seized.

Think Georgia’s rotten governor didn’t get word of Pulitzer’s testimony within an hour? Oh, GOP Gov. Bryan Kemp, GOP Lt. Governor, Geoff Duncan (who serves as President of their state Senate) , GOP Attorney General, Chris Carr and thoroughly corrupt GOP Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, were either watching live, their staff most certainly were and all four knew within an hour. So, what have any of the above done? I’ve heard or read nothing. I guess “voting” will continue unless the people of Georgia scream down the capitol.

By the end of the day I believe it’s safe to say every single member of their General Assembly watched the video. Yet, Georgia has not decertified the Nov. 3rd elections results despite an ocean of evidence proving beyond any legal standard, Biden did not win Georgia.

If you haven’t seen Pulitzer’s testimony, you can watch that one segment here. This is his full testimony which every adult American in this country should watch. Also: MUST WATCH VIDEO: Jovan Pulitzer Reveals Electronic Voting Machines in Georgia Communicating with Vendor in China

Only someone in denial or pushing their own political agenda can deny the general election was stolen through fraud. Those Dominion machines were the tool used and now it’s being done in that senate run-off in Georgia.

BREAKING BIG: Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning! (VIDEO)

Too late:

WE CAUGHT THEM: Pallets of Fake Ballots in Georgia’s Fulton County Were Identified, Filmed and Sampled Before Moving Trucks Picked Them Up and Shredded Them

Will anyone be held accountable for election interference or any other laws broken by trying to get rid of the evidence? Who ordered the trucks to pick up all those ballots? That senate committee authorized the audit and filming of the ballots.

HUGE BREAKING NEWS! — VIDEO RELEASED of Vans Removing Ballots from GA Warehouse with Armed Guards to Sheriff Jackson’s Office — THEY GOT A MAP!

Will anyone be held accountable for election interference or any other laws broken by trying to get rid of the evidence?

Oomf! Dominion CEO LIED! Said Voting Machines “Are Not Connected to Internet” — That Was Before Jovan Pulitzer Broke into a Dominion Machine during Live Testimony Using Internet – He lied to the Michigan State Oversight Committee. Will anyone hold him accountable and punish him for lying? That will be up to Americans in Michigan to contact their State Oversight Committee and demand Poulos be referred for prosecution. Not just for lying but for vote fraud.

BIG NEWS: COUNTERFEIT FULTON COUNTY GEORGIA BALLOTS. On a tip, our operative entered the Fulton County (Atlanta) Warehouse and took this series of photos: THESE ARE FAKE BALLOTS (note the quantity): (Rest at link.)

Who ordered the ballots? The State of Georgia. Therefore, there has to be a purchase order by the vendor billing the State of Georgia for the job. Live in Georgia? Now is the time to file an Open Records Act or whatever it’s called in Georgia and collect the documentation.

Always follow the money trail. Who authorized the purchase? I was a contract specialist (GS-11) for DoD so I know all about bids, contractors, who made the request to a specific contractor and all the rest of the paper trail. Unless someone out there does the hard investigating, those who tried to pull off that part of this steal will get away with it.

Georgia Election Data Shows 17,650 Votes Switched From Trump to Biden: Data Scientists, Jan. 2, 2021

RAFFENSPERGER GETS CAUGHT: Georgia Ballots Were Printed DIFFERENTLY for GOP Counties vs. DEM Counties — Election Was Rigged!

Hundreds of thousands of Georgia presidential ballots ‘missing documentation’

Georgia County Official: Raffensperger Sent Armed Secretary of State Agents with Handcuffs to the County After They Complained about the Inaccurate Dominion Machines (VIDEO)

This video (3:14) must be watched. BOMBSHELL VIDEO FOOTAGE! Voter Fraud Georgia Senate Hearing 12/30/2020. What you will see with your own eyes are five women who should be indicted and charged with vote fraud. Watch them feed the same stacks of ballots in a machine several times. You can bet the farm they were for Biden.

Here’s another camera showing the woman putting the same batch of ballots in the machine 5 times; scroll down to slow motion clip.Will any of them be indicted for vote fraud?

THE MAN WHO WILL SAVE AMERICA… “This Isn’t the Beating of a Drum, This Is the Burning of a City!” – Inventor Jovan Pulitzer DESTROYS Georgia’s Corrupted 2020 Election Results

Stacey Adams, like uber, jealous sore loser, Mittens Romney, lost her bid for the governor’s mansion in Georgia in 2018. The MSM whores have elevated her to rock star status despite the fact that other than skin color, Adams, a person of low-level intellect was simply not qualified for the job and the voters didn’t want her.

Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight Sue True the Vote After Voter Rights Group Finds 364,541 Ineligible Voters in Georgia

EXCLUSIVE: Fraudulent Georgia Ballots Were Addressed to Elections Consultant Dwight Brower – The Same Guy Who Reported the Fake Water Main Break and Then Terminated Election Whistleblower

Info graphics Confirm the Absolute Fraud in the Pennsylvania 2020 Election Results — Including the 205,000 Extra Ballots that Came In than Were Sent Out!

BREAKING: Members of PA House and Senate Write Letter to McConnell and McCarthy to Dispute Fraudulent Election Results After 205,000 Bogus Votes Discovered – McConnell as many know by now warned GOP senators NOT to contest the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6th. He and McCarthy, a clone of former Speaker of the U.S. House, Paul Ryan, could care less. China Mitch wants Biden in the WH. McConnell’s way of telling Trump: I want you gone.

(Republican) Arizona Attorney General Joins in Battle For Forensic Audit of Maricopa County Elections Equipment and Ballot Images – “Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Wednesday joined in the battle for a forensic audit of Maricopa County elections equipment and ballot images.

“Mr. Brnovich filed an amicus brief in support of the Senate subpoenas. “A couple weeks ago the Maricopa Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to refuse to comply with legislative subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for a forensic audit.

“Instead of supporting transparency and making sure there was a free and fair election, they filed a complaint in Superior Court.” Who the hell do those stupidvisors think they are? Petty dictators in Venezuela? It’s obvious they want to hide the crime so they give their legislature the finger. Maricopa County is the largest in AZ.

BREAKING: Arizona Patriots Identify Between 160,000 to 400,000 ‘Phantom’ Ballots In Their State 2020 Election Results – I watched the live stream of American Patriots who know the election was rigged. Boots on the ground. What they uncovered about voting rolls is what I was giving speeches about back in the mid-90’s.

And pray tell, after this will voters throw out their county clerks come 2022 election? Will any county clerk fire employees for such incredible incompetence?

And all of this is perfectly acceptable to Democrat legislators in the six contested states. This perfectly acceptable to the useful fools out in Hollyweird. This is perfectly acceptable to the DNC’s MSM. This is perfectly acceptable to Pelosi, Schumer and all the Democrats in Congress and state legislatures. This is perfectly acceptable to GOP Senators Sasse, Romney, Thune, Susan Collins, McConnell and other establishment Republicans who care NOTHING for fair elections. Just get Trump out of the WH.

Those despicable vipers are perfectly fine with kicking President Trump in the teeth instead of standing for the truth, fair elections, the Constitution and the future of this country. They are perfectly fine with allowing the most massive vote fraud steal in the history of this country go unchallenged.

Well, it’s not okay with the 80 million Americans who voted for Trump and to keep our country from being destroyed if Ho Harris and Biden step one foot into the WH.

What’s in this column is just the tip of the iceberg. My prior columns since Nov. 3, 2020 are filled with even more.

Jan. 6, 2021

A day that will make history. In order for an objection for acceptance of Electoral College votes to proceed, one member of each chamber of Congress makes their submission in writing. Trump’s legal team said last week they are going to try to get evidence presented that’s different from all the lawsuits. So far, Trump and his legal team have remained quiet about that raid in Frankfurt seizing computers from a CIA server farm. I guess we’ll see day after tomorrow at 1:00 pm EST.

Foreign Election Interference #2: Dominion Sent Information Election Night To 5 Countries, Frankfurt Saw 30 Spike Election Night

VIDEO: IT Expert Ramsland: Audit in Savannah, Georgia Shows Tabulation Machines Were Sending Results to China

You can take money to bank on this: Several GOP House members stepped up to the plate and said they would challenge the Electoral College vote. That probably didn’t bother Pelosi and McConnell two much as they were counting on China Mitch to control ‘his’ senators.

Then, Sen. Josh Hawley [R-MO] announced he would also stand on Jan. 6th. Now, the dirty traitors probably felt a bit concerned. Then senator elect Tommy Tuberville [R-AL]announced and suddenly, you can bet Pelosi and McConnell had major deodorant failures. You can also take money to the bank: The American people have been flooding GOP senator’s email and phone lines demanding they go rent a bucket of guts.

As of this date, Pelosi and McConnell must now be experiencing major pucker factor. Roughly 100+ Republican U.S. House members; still about 86 hiding in the shadows. Add 10 more to the original 3 U.S. Senators:

11 More GOP Senators to Object to Electoral College Votes, Jan. 2, 2021: (Actually 10 since Tuberville had already announced) “The group includes Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) , Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)…”

As for the process that day, let me clear up this one: Don’t expect Mike Pence to save us on January 6 – “Meanwhile, the number of Congressional representatives who plan to challenge the Electoral College vote appears to be growing rapidly. Two members of the house stated there are now at least 140 members, if not more, who will object. This includes nearly all, if not all, of the GOP representatives from Pennsylvania.

“If that’s true and each member who objects is granted 2 hours for debate, the time until Pence goes through the ceremonial motion of making the vote official could stretch for days beyond January 6.”

That didn’t sound right to me so I asked one of my dear friends who’s been a constitutional attorney for nearly 40 years. His reply: “Each member is granted 5 minutes, not 2 hours. The whole debate (on each objection) can last only 2 hours.”

I’m sure the strategizing has been going on for weeks about what each member is going to present so not to have overlaps; make sure optimal use of time has to be the plan. This is very positive if it produces results. Worth the short read. 6-Person Team Briefed Hundreds of State Senators on Election Irregularities, Jan. 3, 2021 – “Democrats have criticized the efforts and say the election ran smoothly, apart from a small number of voter fraud cases.” And those jackals all say it with a straight face.

And, finally: Lawsuit: Governors need to open legislatures for vote on electors – Headed up by one of Trump’s campaign attorney’s, Phillip Kline. “The Amistad Project has filed a lawsuit which would block approving electoral votes from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin until their legislatures meet in a joint session to vote to certify their electors. Governors in those states have used covid as an excuse to urge their legislatures to shut down, and legislative leaders agreed, the Amistad Project argued. The lawsuit filed in Washington on Tuesday requires the five governors to open their legislatures to vote on presidential electors..

“Governors do not have a right to certify election results through fiat,” said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project. Amistad said that state legislatures have the constitutional duty to approve the electors and should reopen to do so instead of letting the presidential election results stand….

“The governor of Pennsylvania is refusing to allow the legislature there to meet, while in Michigan the attorney general is threatening legislators who disagree with certification with criminal investigation, and Gov. Whitmer uses covid – and later a non-existent threat – as an excuse to prevent Republicans in the Michigan legislature from entering the Capitol Building while Democrats were allowed in the building to vote on certification,” Kline said.

“The lawsuit seeks to ensure that the Vice President and Congress do not count presidential elector votes from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, until those states’ legislature are able to meet in a joint session to vote to certify their electors.”

Don’t know why they didn’t include NV as that state is also drowning in massive, provable vote fraud not to mention this horror. Evidence of Foreign Influence in 2020 Election: Nevada Secretary of State Caught Sending Voter Data List to Pakistani Firm Linked to ISI

Now, in 14 states, only the governor may call a special session. One of the five states they list, Minnesota requires a governor to call a special session.

However, In 36 states, a special session may be called by either the governor or the legislature. Of the five in the lawsuit above, those legislatures can meet without the governor’s permission: AZ, GA, PA & WI. I’m not an attorney, but it seems to me that lawsuit maybe was not needed except for Minnesota?

Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST, Pence will open the certificates from the states – which is all the Constitution provides under the Twelfth Amendment: “The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted.”

Bottom line after the debate and no winner: “But in choosing the President, the votes shall be taken by states, the representation from each state having one vote; a quorum for this purpose shall consist of a member or members from two-thirds of the states, and a majority of all the states shall be necessary to a choice. – U.S. Const., Amendment 12, Clause 3.

U.S. House now sworn in with newly elected GOP members. With each state getting one State Delegation vote, Republicans hold the majority which will put Trump back in office for a second term – providing of course that each GOP State Delegation votes for Trump. Nothing would surprise me anymore with the GOP infested with closet Trump haters.

What can you do? Keep calling your GOP U.S. House rep and U.S. Senator. They’re all in DC right now preparing for the fight day after tomorrow. I could not find a list of the 100 GOP House members who have said they will object to the Electoral College vote count. Call and politely say: Stop the Steal, reject the electoral college vote or I will never give another penny to the Republican Party and I will work hard to see you defeated in the next election primaries. Don’t forget to give your city and state so they know you’re a constituent.

Pray for America. If Ho Harris and Biden get in the WH our constitutional republic will be dead within two years. We will be ruled by maniacs who will be relentless in destroying our freedoms and liberties in favor of communism.

There are still lawsuits to be adjudicated by courts. So how do you accept the Electoral College votes when there’s still lawsuits to be heard?

Leo Donofrio’s lawsuit is still being stonewalled by cowards, aka SCOTUS. Covered in my Dec. 24th column here.

Loeffler & Purdue out in GA for their run-off’s likely are unaware, but that run-off election ends on Jan. 5th at midnight. Federal elections are over ON election day. Not two days or two weeks later.

I highly recommend taking the time to read Leo Donofrio’s legal analysis below. Too bad more state legislators don’t take the time. This is a long read but only by taking the time can we all understand what sometimes seems like a giant morass without a solution.

NYT: The Florida Legislature Was Prepared To Seat Bush Electors Even If Gore Won The Recount.

“The Legislatures don’t need a special session. And they don’t need their Governor’s approval. No state laws govern them in exercising the plenary authority granted by the Constitution. The words are unambiguous; “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct…”

“The State as a whole unit appoints the electors, but the Legislature orders how the electors will be determined, and they can do it by resolution, with, or without, an investigation. If the Legislature orders an investigation of ballots and a hand recount, they don’t need permission from the Secretary of State, Attorney General or Governor to do it. They can exclude other state officials from the process entirely if doing so is the manner they choose to determine appointment of electors. The State acts in a ministerial capacity to the Legislatures…with regard to Presidential Electors.

“None of this analysis applies to any other office but President and Vice President of the United States. All of the state statutes prescribing the dreaded intricacies of state election laws are irrelevant in determining the manner with which a state’s legislature may direct the appointment of electors. They are not constrained by state statutes in this regard. They may do as they please.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

“The Republican controlled Legislatures – witnessing the systemic vexatious election atrocity that has been perpetrated upon their constituents – must announce to the nation that they are aware of their plenary authority to order the State to appoint Republican electors. That’s the first step. State your authority. Just say it to the nation. Let us know you understand how our laws work. Do that first.”

Is is also a must read by Leo Donofrio: Jan 4 Is Statutory Deadline For Electoral College Meeting – NOT Dec 14 – [WARNING TO TEXAS: You submitted the following inaccuracy to the Court: (Rest at link.)

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

If you’re going to DC on Jan. 6th, please be advised their brain-dead mayor has pretty much shut down the District of Criminals over COVID-19 – except for the big box stores to continue making billions. No indoor dining and other restrictions. Make sure you have extra water, power bars and things of that nature. Here’s the mayor’s order effective Dec. 23rd – Jan. 15, 2021. Also be advised regarding gun laws in DC.

Two events, one Jan. 5 & the other Jan. 6th. All the details are in this article: President Trump to Address ‘Stop the Steal’ Protesters on White House Lawn on January 6 11:00 am EST

Footnote:

[1] Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision) – Federal elections.

