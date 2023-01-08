By Rob Pue

They’ve pulled out all the “stops.” There is no longer any limit to what the Communists and Politicians running the US will do to bring our country to it’s knees, surrendering to the Globalist New World Order, run by enemies who hate us.

Make no mistake, the Communists and Politicians — (Democrats and Republicans) — are two wings of the same demon. Many Americans still believe we have a three-branch system of government with “checks and balances” so that no one particular branch, Executive, Legislative or Judicial will get out of control. But there is no more control and “government” has long since become nothing more than political theater, deceiving the masses. All restraint has been abandoned in their hedonistic desire to push “woke” agendas that are purposely designed to destroy this country once and for all — and as quickly as possible.

They’re not even pretending to be “public servants” or “uphold and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” In fact, many (if not most) of our government rulers are, themselves, the actual enemies we’re facing now. If you wanted to deliberately bring down a sovereign nation, how would you go about it? Exactly the way they’re doing it.

One of the most serious cases in point in recent weeks has been the boondoggle known as the “Omnibus Spending Package,” recently passed by Congress and signed by Biden following the mid-term elections. As Pamela Geller wrote, “The massive, depraved legislative package…passed the Senate by a 68-29 margin…with the help of 18 republicans.”

This is like deadbeat credit abusers who somehow obtain a credit card, then max out the spending with no intention of ever paying it back. And they don’t just have one credit card, they have an endless supply. We only wish we could go “bankrupt” because we’re so far past that point now there’s literally no hope of seeing anything but red ink in our national ledgers ever again.

According to the dictionary, the word “Omnibus” means “containing many things,” and this latest round of spending with wild abandon certainly does that. In case you’re not aware, here are some of the things Congress just bought with your money…or I should say, OUR money, because none of us has 1.7 TRILLION dollars.

Border security: for Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia and Oman. But wait…isn’t there a serious national crisis — indeed an invasion — of our own southern border? Are not governors in southern states declaring emergencies and calling on the National Guard for protection against the invaders that our Federal government are inviting and welcoming with open arms? Remember when Trump wanted $5 Billion for American border security? “Absolutely not!” said the lawmakers, “What an irresponsible use of taxpayer funds!” “It’s reprehensible to think any president would use taxpayer money to build a wall!” In case you didn’t know, $5 billion is substantially less than yet ANOTHER $1.7 TRILLION.

Family Planning: This 4,155-page monstrosity of a bill includes a half billion dollars in funding for “reproductive health and family planning.” This is simply code for more human depopulation, through abortion, post-birth abortion and more jabs — because too many humans are threatening endangered species of animals and causing “climate change.”

This new credit card we’ve taken responsibility for fulfills 98% of Democratic member requests in the House, funding 3, 213 Democrat projects. Here are a few more places they’ve

“swiped the card”:

$1.2 million for “LGBTQIA+ Pride Centers. $1.2 million went to support services for DACA recipients (illegal aliens) at San Diego Community College. $477,000 has been earmarked for the Equity Institute in Rhode Island to indoctrinate teachers with “antiracism virtual labs.” A cool million went to Zora’s House in Ohio, which is a special space for “women and gender-expansive people of color.”

$3 million will fund the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City… because, you know, we can never get enough sodomy. Nearly $4 million will be spent on the Michelle Obama Trail in Georgia. $750,000 for “LGBT and Gender Non-Conforming Housing” in Albany, New York. $2 million for the racist “Great Blacks in Wax” wax museum in Baltimore. Another $856,000 for the “LGBT Center” in New York. Nearly another million for the TransLatin Coalition to provide supportive services for Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming and Intersex immigrant women in Los Angeles.

Nearly another million for the Equity Incubator at the Universities at Shady Grove in Maryland, and another million for EV infrastructure.

Now, I don’t claim to be a mathematician, and this is only a handful of the “woke” agenda items we’ve been forced to pay for, but as someone once said, “that’s fuzzy math.” Indeed, even looking at the spending in full, it doesn’t add up to $1.7 TRILLION dollars. Where does the rest of the money go? To the Communists and Politicians, of course, along with countless other special interest groups, none of which actually benefit anything in our country, but rather, drag it further down into the depths of depravity.

Of course, this comes in addition to the billions we continue to send to Ukraine because NATO and the West are intent on starting World War 3 with Russia. Say what you want about Putin, but he’s shown incredible restraint. For those of you who support the government of Ukraine as a sovereign state, how about you start supporting the United States as a sovereign state and work to restore some of OUR freedoms? Oh, and by the way, you may not know this, but the Biden regime delayed the paychecks to thousands of US National Guard members until sometime after Christmas, in order to send another $45 billion to Ukraine. This is in addition to $85 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine.

Speaking of Ukraine, are you aware that Vladimir Zelenko, Ukraine’s so-called “leader” is just another Globalist puppet? Are you aware that he’s a proud sodomite and his former career was as a comedian, where he would perform obscene comedy skits dressed in drag, if he was dressed at all? This is who we’re supposed to view as the hero of our day, the great “freedom fighter.” Folks, it’s all a ridiculous theater show and I can’t believe how many people are buying into it.

Even according to Wikipedia, Ukraine is the third most corrupt country in the world, and has been the epicenter of money laundering for the world so-called “elites” for decades. So every time you cheer the current regime for sending more money to support Ukraine — you should be aware that the money is going through Ukraine, and then right straight into the pockets of those who are sending it there, among others. They’re ripping us off and they’re not even trying to hide it. They’re even so bold as to have this sodomite pervert speak to the US Congress and honor him as a hero, even as he demands more money from the US taxpayer.

We are now funding everything evil and wicked, including every form of sodomy, “transgenderism” and sexual perversion. We’re funding baby killing. We’re funding the advancement of “gender dysphoria” among even the youngest of our children. We’re funding a rogue Justice Department that persecutes Christians while ignoring pornography in the schools. Have you heard about the woman in the UK who was recently arrested for praying silently outside an abortion center there? This is world-wide, folks. There’s a world-wide agenda to literally kill Almighty God and His people, while pridefully celebrating the most unspeakable crimes.

And we are paying for all this. In more ways than one. Even as average, everyday Americans are struggling to make ends meet, our Rulers are spending with reckless abandon in order to advance their evil agenda. Depopulating the planet of us peasants while propagating demons. More than 65% of Americans are currently behind on their heating bills. Tent cities are popping up nationwide, as people are evicted from their homes and apartments because they can’t afford housing. Drug use is rampant, as people self-medicate just to cope — or commit suicide to end it all. We have supply chain problems, energy problems, housing shortages, a full scale invasion of our country. We have Nazis running the FBI, DOJ, CIA, IRS and all the other three-letter agencies. Yet it seems the only ones required to actually pay their bills are American citizens.

Meanwhile, they have more in store for us, including the Digital One-World Currency. Perhaps that’s the point of such reckless spending….drive us into hyper-inflation, devalue the US dollar until it’s dead, and then force their “Great Reset” on us — join their Beast System or become an outcast, unable to buy, sell, trade or travel.

Fauci has already told us there will be many more “pandemics” and even as he exits the stage, I’m sure he’s got them lined up and scheduled for release in the coming months. It was so easy to control and rule people the first time around. But folks, we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Unless patriots and Christians rise up to fight this — and do so right now — Satan and his demons will continue to steal, kill and destroy. Steal our money, kill our will, and destroy our kids and families. Just so you’re aware, we don’t stand a chance against them — apart from God. If you think you’re going to fight this Globalist cabal in the natural realm, you have a very rude awakening coming your way. There is no political solution. There is no “revolution” solution.

Yes, I know many of you who will say, “Just wait ‘til they come to my door, I’ll be ready for ‘em!” Uh huh… and let me ask you this: did you wear a mask to go to Walmart? Did you stand six feet apart when told to do so? Did you close your church when told to do so? Did you take the jab rather than lose your job? If so, when “they” show up at your front door, just get in the cattle car like you’re told.

Our only solution is a return to God with deep repentance and sorrow for how we have abandoned Him and His Word — or else let the wicked rulers of the world have their way. We have earned the wrath of God and now we’re getting it. And you pastors out there who STILL refuse to talk about any of these issues — your condemnation will be greatest of all. And you pew-sitters who’ve been content to lounge in your silly stained-glass social clubs, oblivious and comfortably numb to the horrors that have led to this point, there’s coming a day too when you will have to give an account for the Godly work you were called to, but ignored.

The best thing that could happen right now would be that the world is in it’s final days. I don’t look for any great awakening or any great revival of God’s people. There’s a small, faithful remnant, but the rest of the world, even the so-called “Christian world” has been given over to reprobate minds. “These people honor Me with their lips, but their hearts are far from Me,” Jesus said. Indeed.

So stop wasting time. Occupy until He returns. Refuse to accept any falsehood, any lie, and call out the lies and wickedness — stop ignoring it for fear of being called names. For goodness’ sake, how weak is your faith? How wimpy are you? Stand up for God’s Word and truth. Do your job, Christian, or else stop calling yourself one, because that’s just using the Lord’s name in vain. No one knows what the new year will bring, but I can tell you, it’s only going to get worse for all who continue to reject Christ — and all those who profess Him but refuse to obey Him. It’s long past time to wake up, and strengthen the things that remain.

