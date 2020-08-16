Roger Anghis

Ronald Reagan once said: “Keep voting Democrat and one day they will restrict your freedoms, restrict your history, and restrict your safety. All in the name of professional victims that don’t understand the consequences of their ignorance.” Today’s Democrat Party want to limit your free speech, your ability to worship our God, our right to assemble and they have been destroying our history by removing statues of both good and ‘bad’ people and demanding that we disband the police department, ICE, and any other law enforcement agencies we have. If you follow history at all, this is exactly what happened in Russia before the Bolshevik Revolution and what both Mussolini and Hitler did in Italy and Germany.

They say that those that do not know history are bound to repeat it. We are seeing that happen in America. We do not know history because we refuse to teach it in our public schools and places of so-called higher education. I have been around for seven decades and I remember an America where a man’s word meant something. A handshake was as good as a written contract. You could leave your house for several hours and not worry about locking it up. That America has died. What killed it was the indifference of the citizens towards a godly character not only for themselves but for the ‘leaders’ we choose to put in places of authority. That indifference began in the pulpits of America where fire used to be preached. That fire included preaching the need to live according to the precepts of God. Sin became sicknesses. Self-control was set aside because it offended too many people. Divorce was rare in the church and now the divorce rate is higher in the church than in the world.

There is little left of the America I grew up in. We used to be able to believe the government was always doing the best for the people. That’s the way the Founders designed it but it hasn’t been that way for decades now. We all have seen the corruption that has been exposed in the Department of Justice, the CIA, and in both political parties. Since John Kennedy, we have seen the Democrat Party go full-blown socialist. The Party’s history had a sprinkling of socialist specifically Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. So many of their policies were straight out of the socialist playbook. Both try to rule as if they were dictators. JFK would be a solid Republican in today’s politics.

The leaders of the Democrat Party today do not even hide what they want to do. Joe Biden has stated that he will allow open borders: Former Vice President Joe Biden’s national immigration plan includes an effort to provide amnesty to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States, freeing border-crossers into the country, and restarting welfare-dependent legal immigration that would cost American taxpayers billions.

In a plan released on Wednesday, Biden vows to provide amnesty to every illegal alien currently living in the U.S., as well as end nearly all of President Trump’s cost-saving reforms such as restarting a welfare-dependent immigration pipeline, where legal immigrants are permanently resettled in the country despite immediately needing public assistance.

“Biden will immediately begin working with Congress to modernize our system, with a priority on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants,” the outline states.

Aside from mass amnesty, the plan commits to:

Releasing all border-crossers into the U.S. interior

Restarting welfare-dependent legal immigration to the U.S.

Ending the National Emergency Declaration at the southern border

Ending a travel ban from foreign counties that sponsor terrorism

Providing amnesty to 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens

Providing federal student loans and free community college to DACA illegal aliens

Cracking down on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents



He also plans to stop building the southern wall which has cut drastically where it has been installed: A 20-mile section of new border wall built near El Paso, Texas, cut illegal crossings by more than 80%, the government’s top border official told Congress on Thursday.

Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said the key is not just the border wall but the entire system being built, with roads and lighting and, in some cases, multiple layers of fencing.

He said that’s giving agents more time to get to spots where breakthroughs happen, and when they can respond, they can make arrests or force people to retreat back into Mexico.

“We’ve seen apprehensions and illegal entries and gotaways all being reduced by over 80% in that 20-mile stretch,” Mr. Morgan told the House Appropriations Committee.

President Trump's wall-building campaign is among the most divisive moves of his administration and has dominated this week's series of hearings as the Department of Homeland Security officials defend their fiscal 2021 budget proposal.

Of course, that cuts new Democrat voters by 80% as well and that has Democrats in an uproar.

Kamala Harris, Biden’s pic for VP is, I believe, worse than Biden is. She slept her way into politics with a married man, was a very ineffective prosecutor, a divisive attorney general, and has been a two-faced Senator. Remember how she treated Brett Kavanaugh in the confirmation hearings? She has threatened to prosecute, if not worse, Trump’s supporters. On June 18, 2020, she stated: “And once Trump’s gone and we have gained our rightful place in the White House, look out if you supported him and endorsed his actions, because we’ll be coming for you next. You will feel the vengeance of a nation. No stone will be left unturned as we seek you out in every corner of this great nation. For it is you who have betrayed us.” This is how a communist dictator treats his opponents, not the leaders of a free nation.

Biden’s ‘gun czar’ will be Beto O’Roark. Remember your 2nd Amendment? Gone! He declared “Damn right we’re coming for your AR 15s and AK 47s. Constitutional rights mean nothing to Democrats especially if those rights get in their way of controlling you. Don’t believe that? Look how Blue states have handled the plannedemic. Mandatory masks, lockdowns, no church services, or singing if they let you go, only 25% capacity for the church building. But you can burn and loot businesses because that’s a ‘protected peaceful assembly’. They’re still calling this the worst ‘pandemic’ since the 1918 Spanish flu. I guess they forgot about the H1N1 that happened under Obama. We only have to get another 56 million people infected and raise the mortality rate from .18% to 39.5% to match that one. See the pattern. See why this is the most important election of our time? It’s not Republican against Democrat, it’s freedom against tyranny. Choose wisely.

