April 4, 2022

The horrible war going on between Russia & Ukraine continues. Pictures of dead and injured children, the elderly and of course, soldiers simply breaks your heart. Articles and columns have been flooding the Internet for the past 38 days. Too many are click bait without an inkling of the history between those two countries and how this whole nightmare was launched.But, many I have read have been right on point. As I wrote in a recent column, I wasn’t taking sides because I had not yet taken the time to get caught up on the issues between Russia and Ukraine – other than what I’ve known for years about their fighting starting back in 2014.

Most certainly I’ve known all about Vlad Putin and have read all Antony Sutton’s thoroughly researched books on who and when financed the Russians, built up their military- We the American people. Many are free on line; the long list can be found on Amazon and then look for it perhaps at your library or free on line. This is also one of his most important books: You cannot defeat your enemy by arming, financing or putting them in positions of power. Trilaterals Over Washington: Volumes I & II Paperback (See bottom of column)

Zelensky on the other hand was a new player who rocketed to world recognition in September 2017 when Democrat/Communist Party USA pimps like Adam Schiff tried to use a phone call between Trump and Zelensky over investigating career criminal Cheater China Joe’s drug addicted son, Hunter to destroy President Trump: “Joe Biden was caught on video bragging that he threatened to withhold $1 billion in funding from Ukraine unless they fired the Prosecutor who was investigating Burmisa Holdings.” That $1 billion dollars the walking corpse and VP at the time, Joe Biden, threated to withhold was $1 billion BORROWED dollars with the interest slapped on our backs, our children and grandchildren in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Let me go back in time because this is very important: Democrats Shouldn’t Worry About Bush(Republicans Should…), Mine, December 13, 2000. It is quite long but you simply cannot educate using 30-second sound bites. Here is just a short excerpt but I do encourage you to read it all. I have a copy of the 700-page transcript among my tons of research going back to 1989 packed away in boxes. Do you know – and I found it in the Congressional Record (at the fabulous Denver Public Library before home computers became the hottest ticket in town) – it used to be a crime for any public money be used in furtherance of the U.S. becoming part of a new world order? That’s a fact.

The following excerpt are from the 700 pages of transcripts: In 1978 the legislature of Illinois created a committee to study regional governance – one of the key mechanisms to erasing our sovereignty and bringing America into a Communist “New World Order.” There were three hearings, April 11, 1978, July 10, 1978 and September 26, 1978; the following statement is from the September 26, 1978 hearing.

This is the testimony of Norman Dodd, chief investigator in 1953 for U.S. Congressman B. Carroll Reece, whose committee investigated tax-exempt foundations run by the biggest traitors in this nation. This investigation eventually narrowed down to about 10 foundations, those chief among them for Un-American activities were Rockefeller, Ford, Carnegie and the Rhodes Scholarship Fund. No? I invite you to do your homework.

Transcript of Public Hearing, Joint Committee on Regional Government, September 26, 1978, Edwardsville, Illinois, Norman Dodd, page 51, “Mr. Chairman. After listening to the very able descriptions of how complex the question that is before the Committee is, I have been thinking in terms of drawing on my own experiences that relate to the development of the proposal called ‘regional government’…As a result of that investigation [into tax exempt foundations], experiences began to accrue and one of them stemmed from the entity – or the head of the entity – responsible for the proposition which you all now face called regional government. This individual was the head of the Ford Foundation, and this experience took place back in 1953. It took the form of an invitation from the President of the Ford Foundation to me to visit the Foundation’s offices, all of which I did and on arrival, was greeted by the President of the Ford Foundation with this statement:

“Mr. Dodd, we have invited you to come to NY and stop in and see us in the hope that, off the record, you would tell us why the Congress of the U.S. should be interested in an operation such as ours.” Before I could think of just exactly how I would reply, Mr. Gaither volunteered the following information, and these are practically in his exact words: “Mr. Dodd, we operate here under directives which emanate from the White House. Would you like to know what the substance of these directives is?” I said, “Indeed, I would, Mr. Gaither.” Whereupon he then said the following: “We here, operate and control our grant making policies in harmony with the directives, the substance of which is as follows: We shall use our grant making power so to alter life in the U.S. that it can be comfortably merged with the Soviet Union.”

“Page 53: Now, the second experience that I would like to share with you, oh, and incidentally, it is the Ford Foundation’s grants which are responsible for the formulation of this idea of regional government, and also the idea that given regional government, we must, in turn, develop and accept and agree to a totally New Constitution which has already been drawn up, as was mentioned just a few minutes ago.

“[Editorial note: Let me leave Mr. Dodd’s testimony for a moment. I have a copy of the New States Constitution, developed many, many years ago and refined in 1978 by the Center for Democratic Studies, a Rockefeller funded operation. This New States Constitution is to replace ours. Ask former Senatorette Nancy Kassenbaum, now married to Howard Baker – she helped draft this document. However, first a Constitutional Convention must be called and the globalists are desperate to pull a con-con.

“They tried and failed in 1994, they will try again soon. Did you notice during the 105th Congress, each session these people continued to call for a Constitutional Amendment for virtually every major piece of legislation, i.e. a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution, a balanced budget amendment [another meaningless, phony ploy], an amendment to the Constitution for school prayer, for victim’s rights, to fix the IRS? This is unprecedented in this century.

“The last Constitutional Convention was in 1787. We’ve passed 16 Amendments to the Constitution without a con-con, so why all of a sudden do we need one for all the legislation listed above? We don’t, but it’s the only way they can throw out our Constitution and replace it with this Communist doctrine called a New States Constitution.]

Back to Mr. Dodd’s testimony beginning on pg. 53, Mr. Dodd is speaking about looking at the minutes and records of the Carnegie Endowment: “Mr. Dodd, we have received your letter. We can answer all the questions, but it will be a great deal of trouble. The reason it will be a great deal of trouble is because, with the ratification by the Senate of the U.S. of the United Nations Treaty, our job was finished, we bundled up our records, spanning, roughly speaking, fifty years and put them in the warehouse.”

“I did send a member of my staff to NY to read the minute books of this organization since it’s inception in 1908. Now, we are back in the period of 1908, ad these minutes reported the following: The Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment bring up a single question, namely, if it is desirable to alter the life of an entire people, is there any means more efficient than war to gain that end? And they discuss this very question at a very high academic and scholarly level for a year, and they come up with an answer – there are no known means more efficient than war, assuming the objective is altering the life of an entire people.”

“[Editorial note: Remember, Mr. Dodd is now quoting from the Carnegie Foundation’s own meeting minutes, page 55: “….oh, before that, the Trustees then answered the question of how to involve us in a war by saying, “We must control the diplomatic machinery of the U.S.”; and then that brings up the question of how to secure that control, and the answer is we must control the State Department. Now, at that point, research discloses a relationship between the effort to control the State Dept. and an entity which the Carnegie Endowment set up, namely the Council of Learned Societies [editorial note: Later followed by the Council on Foreign Relations [CFR]. And through that entity, are cleared all of the appointments – high appointments in the State Department and they have continued to be cleared that way since then.]

“Now, finally, we are in a war. Eventually the war is over, and the Trustees turn their attention, then, to seeing to it that life does not revert in this country to what it was prior to 1914; and they hit upon the idea that in order to prevent that reversion, they must control education in this country. They realized that this is a perfectly tremendous, really stupendous and complex task – much too great for them alone. So, they approached the Rockefeller Foundation, with the suggestion that the task be divided between the two of them.

“The Carnegie Endowment takes on that aspect of education which is a domestic in its relationship. These two run along in tandem that way, disciplined by a decision – namely, that the answer lies entirely in the changing of the teaching of the history of the U.S. They then approached five of the most prominent historians in this country with the proposition that they alter the manner of the teaching of the subject, and they get turned down flatly; so they realized then they must build their own stable of historians, so to speak.

“They approach the Guggenheim Foundation, which specializes in Fellowships, and suggests to them that when they locate a relatively young potential historian, will the Guggenheim Foundation give that person a Fellowship, merely on their say-so and the answer is, yes they will…..And that becomes the policy which if finally picked up and manifests itself in the expression of collectivism all along the line, of which the dividing of this country into regions, using all of the logic which supports the ultimate idea that in order that regional government, in turn, be effective, there must be a new Constitution of the United States.” End of quote.

Now this brings us back to this horrible war going on between Putin & Zelensky. Americans keeping up to date have now heard of the WEF – the World Economic Forum.Another cabal of powerful, evil men and women who are racing to complete what they’re calling the ‘Great Reset’. In plain terms: It will be the end of the U.S. as a sovereign nation. Good bye to our currency, privacy and everyday God-given freedoms.

And guess who is a member? Does the World Economic Forum connection explain why Ukraine’s Zelensky admires Justin Trudeau?, March 5, 2022

“Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of the reasons he got into politics.

“Both leaders are members of the World Economic Forum (WEF). (Bold emphasis mine.)

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is fully worthy of unequivocal international condemnation. At the same time, it is may be unwise for us to blind ourselves to Ukraine’s dubious activities and alliances.

“Some background:

“The WEF is famous for unveiling the “Great Reset,” an anti-democracy agenda in which global leaders would set in motion a radical plan to transform the world economy into a socialist, big government model and implement a massive Green New Deal. The founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, has praised Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau as a model leader of WEF philosophies.

“Written in a Financial Post article recently:

“The WEF infiltration of Ottawa has never been a secret, nor has Butts’ involvement. But it is far from being common knowledge among voters that the ideological model behind the Liberal policy machine, the steering mechanism that guides decisions and policies, is subversive and authoritarian. It also covers a massive policy territory, from climate to COVID-19.”

“A National Post article last year declared that Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s “side gig with the WEF” was “endangering Canadian democracy”; while Rebel Media Founder Ezra Levant tweeted about Freeland’s scary plan to make her “emergency powers” permanent, following the crackdown on Freedom Convoy supporters.

“Trudeau’s crushing of patriotic dissent in Canada via the abuse of Canada’s Emergency Measures Act over the Freedom Convoy will not be forgotten anytime soon. His actions prompted Victor Davis Hanson to say that Trudeau and his Liberals were “creating a ‘Tiananmen square’ scene.” Trudeau also ignored a real terrorist attack that went virtually unnoticed during his unforgivable authoritarian overreach.

“But then out of the blue, the day before Russia invaded the Ukraine, Trudeau suddenly ended his emergency measures and “ordered Canadian banks to unfreeze the bank accounts of people who participated in or donated to the Freedom Convoy.”

“Justin Trudeau’s name now conjures up an image of unfriendliness to democratic freedoms and values. He earned justified, widespread criticism — domestically and internationally — for his handling of the Freedom Convoy.

“Yet Trudeau — a man who has expressed his admiration for China’s “basic dictatorship” and proven this admiration by his actions — has a strong admirer: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Many don’t know that Zelensky is also a member of the World Economic Forum.”

By my estimate from headlines, more than $200 million dollars has been raised from private donors to help the people (and dogs and cats) in Ukraine. The U.S. has once again WITHOUT AN OUNCE OF CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY is about to throw $14 BILLION BORROWED dollars that doesn’t exist except on paper to support Ukraine’s military.

Those who think Zelensky is some sort of hero or saint, just like most Russians think of Putin, you couldn’t be more wrong. While my heart bleeds for all the killing and destruction (And Zelensky’s burning desire to become part of NATO which the U.S. should have withdrawn from 60 years ago at least), please let us get verified, historical facts.

(Remember what I said in my column, How Much History of Russia, Ukraine & NATO Do Americans Really Understand?, March 21, 2022, the U.S. managed to stay out of the League of Nations but tragically, the treaty was signed by Truman on April 4, 1949.

While there were many articles and columns to choose from, the ones below I believe are truly worth your time. I STRONGLY URGE YOU TO READ THEM. The hysteria created here and in other countries by whores in the media is all well-coordinated by design.

Cheater China Joe’s son, Hunter is in serious trouble (I mean BIG time trouble that could – if so desired by the handlers) drag papa Joe into the quicksand), the Democrats are already filling their drawers over the mid-term elections; the walking corpse in the WH has become an even worse world joke and barely able to walk or even read pre-prepared cards so he can answer questions so major distractions are needed – while Americans suffer big time with inflation eating their paycheck while parents are eating only two meals a day so their kids can eat three. It’s truly obscene.

Thoughts on Russia, Ukraine and Our Lying Corporate Media, March 14, 2022

Our Lying Corporate Media II: Demonizing Putin, March 27, 2022

Our Lying Corporate Media III: Is Putin “One of Them”?, April 2, 2022

Rickards: I’ve Never Heard So Many Lies, March 28, 2022

“Moreover, Zelenskyy is no Churchill.

“He’s succeeded in presenting himself as a strong wartime leader, standing up to the big, bad Putin. But in reality, he’s a corrupt oligarch with millions of dollars hidden offshore. His acting skills have enhanced his propaganda efforts, but it doesn’t take much training to see how phony he is.

“Innocent civilians, including women and children, are dying under his failed leadership and inability to come to terms with Putin before the invasion began. In a nutshell, Zelenskyy bet on support from Biden and the West and lost.

“There is ample evidence from numerous sources to support this analysis. Some of the best sources come from Switzerland, where military experts are infuriated that traditional Swiss neutrality has been cast aside.

“Most tellingly, Pentagon leaks say the same thing. The story from inside the Pentagon is that Putin is not acting recklessly but is being patient and methodical. It also says that, despite some civilian casualties, Putin is actually using a restrained approach. Furthermore, there are no signs he is preparing for the use of chemical or biological weapons.

Nazis in Ukraine: seeing through the fog of the information war, March 30, 2022 – In that column, the author mentions John Loftus: His book very much reminds me of the movie, ARGO which overwhelmingly deserved winning picture of the year at the Academy Awards in 2012, the last time I went to see a movie. The real life facts and events in ARGO were kept secret for decades – something almost impossible in Washington District of Criminals.

John’s book, America’s Nazi Secret tells the ugly truth: “Fully revised and expanded, this stirring account reveals how the U.S. government permitted the illegal entry of Nazis into North America in the years following World War II. This extraordinary investigation exposes the secret section of the State Department that began, starting in 1948 and unbeknownst to Congress and the public until recently, to hire members of the puppet wartime government of Byelorussia—a region of the Soviet Union occupied by Nazi Germany.

“A former Justice Department investigator uncovered this stunning story in the files of several government agencies, and it is now available with a chapter previously banned from release by authorities and a foreword and afterword with recently declassified materials.” I have several books on that issue and would turn your stomach.

Only someone with a dead soul can’t hurt at the destruction and death going on over there but the U.S. must stay out of it. Pray Putin & Zelensky come to an agreement and stop the killing. In the meantime, we have extremely serious problems right here at home that only We the People can stop/change.

Joe Biden’s dementia is so advanced they won’t let him cross the street alone: Joe Biden Says Handlers ‘Will Not Let Me’ Go to Ukraine, March 26, 2022. We’ve seen him mix up people as if he doesn’t know who they are: Joe Biden Managed to Fall Asleep Standing Up, Mix Himself Up with Michelle Obama All at One Event, April 2, 2022. THAT tells me Biden is well on his way to Alzheimer’s disease. It’s not just Cheater Joe who is a national security threat but so is “Legs in the air” whore playing VP, nitwit Kamala Harris, and then next in line in another dementia addled person: Nancy Pelosi.

This brings us to a real time constitutional crisis in the not to distant future. Either the 25th Amendment or Biden’s handlers remove him from behind the scenes with some new lie.

“The United States is not obligated by any treaties to engage in the war in Ukraine, including sanctions that will ultimately help Vladimir Putin and hurt Americans, Rep. Thomas Massie [R-KY]said Thursday.” April 1, 2022

Get on the phone and make it quite clear to your U.S. Rep. and senator: Stay out of the Russia/Ukraine mess. Get US out of NATO as We the People are sick of unnecessary wars on the other side of the planet. We must return to the wisdom of one of our early presidents: The Monroe Doctrine which I recently wrote about.

If you have haven’t seen this 10-minute video with Lara Logan, do watch and please get this column out to your email lists and social media. At about 2:40 into the interview she gives you the TRUTH that will surely cause people’s heads to explode. Logan is no neophyte conspiracy nut. Here’s the interview.

This second interview with Logan (about 15 minutes) should also so viral. Lara Logan EXPLODES, Goes Full Nuclear on “Empire of Lies” Exposing Ukraine, Covid, NWO, WEF and Media

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

