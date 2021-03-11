By Frosty Wooldridge

The philosopher Emanuel Kant said, “The two greatest dividers in a country are language and religion.”

It could be cogently added that “Intermingling races in a country is one of the greatest causes of collapsing a country.”

In the past year, we’ve seen America separated by racial conflict even worse than the 1960’s. Back then, African-Americans marched for civil rights and voting rights. Today, their most prominent organization, Black Lives Matter, burn, loot and riot in major cities across America. Nothing constructive, but everything destructive.

That’s after 400 years of living in this country, we face horrific racial division on multiple levels.

Right now, Biden invites an endless line of refugees that are stampeding our southern border, but another endless line of legal immigrants (nice word for refugees fleeing their own failed countries), continue to pour into America at over 1.2 million annually.

If you import too many, too often, and too much, you discover that they bring their ethos/cultures with them because they can’t get it out of themselves. Case in point:

“For most of my life in this country, Americans, both anecdotally and more officially via the government and media—have operated with an ignorance of how unnecessarily painful and strange America is.” Ayesha A. Siddiqi

This person from the middle east cannot comprehend what Western Societies allow such as women’s rights, animal rights, children rights, religious rights, free speech, dress rights, voting rights and dozens of other ‘rights’ that most Americans accept as the norm.

In an interview in Somalian-dominated Minneapolis, reporter Jesse Waters found that the majority of men questioned wanted to install “Sharia Law” in their community. One problem: Sharia Law diametrically opposes everything in the U.S. Constitution. Where in Somalia, women do not enjoy any rights, freedoms, or voices—those men would like to bring that barbaric culture into America.

Do you wonder if our culture can withstand their culture pounding on our doors to let them in, and then, beat us up with their own “Sharia Law” by using the power of the vote to install their culture upon us and over us?

Even more interesting, why aren’t the feminists screaming about the barbaric acts going on in America today of female genital mutilation and honor killings? Why would they support Somalian House Member Ilhan Omar who married her brother to defraud our immigration laws, commit fraud, and then call the citizens of this country ‘racists’ and she wants to dismantle our government and economic system?

What happens when another 100 Omar’s become elected in the U.S. Senate and House? What do you do when their numbers outnumber your numbers as they change the very foundation of our U.S. Constitution?

Right now, in the most illegal alien dominated state in America, California houses over 70,000 homeless Americans subsisting in nylon tents in the streets under the most incredible and sickening demonstrations of poverty, filth and decay. Yet, with in excess of 4.0 million illegal aliens living in California, Governor Gavin Newsome welcomes more poverty and more third world misery to enclave in Los Angeles and San Francisco—to the detriment of American citizens who need jobs and veterans living on the streets.

How does that work? Why is he allowing it? Why doesn’t someone stop it? How many more illegal aliens can California support before it collapses? How many more prisons can house an endless line of alien criminals? How does Newsome handle all the MS-13 gangs distributing all those drugs to all our kids? Anybody with an ounce of common sense possess any answers as to why our leaders in 540 Sanctuary Cities across America invite this kind of corruption and third world behavior?

According to the CDC, 81,000 Americans died of overdose deaths from fentanyl, opioids, heroin, and other narcotics imported across America’s borders in 2020. Exactly what have the 535 men and women in Congress done about it? Answer: absolutely nothing.

What is Biden doing about it? Answer: he’s accelerating the crisis by opening our borders to endless drug cartels. That man has passed the threshold for senility and dementia…yet he’s allowed to continue while our citizens pay horrific prices in death and destruction of our families.

What can you do? You might want to get on the phone and start screaming into your House member and two U.S. Senator’s ears. Not just about the drugs, but about allowing our nation to become a refugee center for the world’s poor, desperate and unending masses.

Last point: what happens when one of your kids becomes one of those drug death statistics?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

