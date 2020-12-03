by Dave Daubenmire

Three simple words. At one time they were emblematic of a larger force, larger cause if you will; The premise that government was an outgrowth of the “consent of the governed.”

At the heart of the term was the importance of the individual. Freedom, with rights endowed to us by “Our Creator”, each individual citizen was free to chart his/her own course.

We, the people is now a hackneyed term joined in the cultural graveyard of traditional truisms with other word anthems such as I solemnly swear, duty, honor, country, and so help me God.

If we have learned anything over the past four years and the mortal combat known as the Trump Presidency we certainly have to acknowledge that WE THE PEOPLE have lost total control of government of, by, and for the people.

Government no longer represents the people. Government, once considered a verb, has become a noun, THE GOVERNMENT, as opposed to the idea of personal government (verb) backed by INDIVIDUAL liberty. Today THE GOVERNMENT is the overarching Deity of the American people. As Bob Dylan famously sang in the turbulent 60’s “You gotta serve somebody”, and sadly the American people have decided to bow their knees to GOVERNMENT and GOVERNMENT approved entities.

We must endeavor to prevent We, The People from going the way of “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet.”

George Washington warned us, “Government is not reason, it is not eloquence,—it is force! Like fire, it is a dangerous servant, and a fearful master; never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.”

Is there anything more frightening to the average American than a visit from THE GOVERNMENT? A fearful taskmaster indeed. You can’t drive a car, shoot a deer, catch a fish, build a garage, or earn a living without the over-the-shoulder approval of some GOVERNMENT bureaucrat.

Are We, The People still alive? Do we still have a pulse? How long are we going to continue to hide in our government-imposed homes and permit the GOVERNMENT to tell us how to live, what stores we can visit, which companies can stay in business, and what we can and can’t wear on our own damn faces?

Wake the hell up We, The People.

There is a war raging in America, but the combatants are not the one’s that the Fake Media has force fed us. The war is over Truth. It is not Republican/Democrat, black/white, rich/poor, or conservative/liberal The battle is good verses evil. Government verses the people. The Swamp against the Swamp owners, the Seed of the Serpent against the Seed of the Women.

We must not miss the opportunity to reclaim this nation. We, They People have an opportunity seldom seen in human history.

As we watch this election fiasco play out in front of our eyes there has never been a greater opportunity for America to return to her founding principles. It was the states who gave power to the Feds. As the Declaration of Independence so aptly declares the colonies were “free and independent states.” It was those same states that created the Federal Government.

As the truth of this election oozes out it appears that there is a great possibility that the individual STATE governments may play a huge roll in electing the President. This is a good thing. The government closest to the people is the most likely to be controlled by We, The People. A return of power to the states would be a good start in draining the swamp

Could this be the real path to victory in this nation? Wouldn’t it be a rebirth for liberty if the STATE legislatures flexed their muscles and stripped the election of the President out of the hands of the corrupt, unaccountable court system and place it into the hands of the government most accountable to the individual citizens? Wouldn’t We, The People have more of a say if our STATE legislators cleaned up this corrupt mess rather than another 5-4 decision of a clearly politicized US SCOTUS?

Either way, We, The People can speed up the draining of the cesspool by returning the power of the people to the STATES.

Let’s face it, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, we all understand that the bloated, leviathan known as Washington DC no longer represents the interests of We, The People, but the interests of those who sell our rights to the highest bidder. Our politicians no longer represent We, The People.

But let me encourage you. We, The People are going to win. Our hearty band of Patriots were part of the STOP THE STEAL rally in DC last month. Estimates of attendees was as high as a million. Although I am not a bean counter, trust me, there were a lot of common folks in the streets…red, white, and blue Americans who are revolting against the forces of darkness.

It was, for the most part, a leaderless rally. None of the big-name conservatives were there. Limbaugh, Hannity, and Beck could not take responsibility for building the crowd. The FRC, Republican Party, or some large national organization was not responsible for the turnout. It was organic…the fruit of thousands of small podcasts on the internet. Mom and Pop America have disconnected from the legacy media/ They are sick of losing their country and determined to TAKE IT BACK.

Mainstream media is dead. They no longer control the minds of Americans through the boob tube and their Republican good…Democrat bad propaganda. Social media is alive and well. The days of Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, and Peter Jennings are over. Welcome to the information age.

Uncle Sam is on life-support. The genie is not going back into the bottle. Fly-over county is rumbling. Joe Biden will NEVER step foot in the White House.

We, The People are awakening from a four-decade slumber. Government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth. Welcome to the battle. Let the games begin. Oh, and by the way, wake up your spineless pastor. Tell him to grow a pair and open the church up.

