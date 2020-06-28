Michael Heath

“Man towers above the rest of creation so long as he realizes his own [free, rational] nature, and when he forgets it, he sinks lower than than the beasts. For other living things, to be ignorant of themselves is natural; or man, it is a defect.” —Boethius

At a coffee shop recently I saw a father wearing a bird beak on his face. It was a muzzle (mask) with a firm opening fashioned into the bottom. It made the muzzle look like a beak. He looked like an animal, a

bird. And he wasn’t trying to be funny. He was serious as a heart attack. Scared to death. His two young children and wife were also wearing muzzles.

Americans have sunk lower than beasts. We have completely disconnected ourselves from the truth about being a human being. We tower above the rest of creation just because we are human beings. But none of this goes beyond political bickering now. Just my use of the word “creation” has triggered even church going “christians.” We can no longer think or act for ourselves. We are the least free people on earth. We imagine that only Trump or Biden can save U.S.

Virtue is a swear word. Only kneeling and licking the boots of black rappers for the ubiquitous scream world will allow us to survive into the next day. In case you hadn’t heard, the leader of Chick-Fil-A did that last week. He thinks all Christians should do it. Such a dishonorable act is unthinkable for any human being. In- human and dishonoring acts like this are one of the reasons Europe and America ended slavery. Slavery is still a thing in other parts of the world.

Since science cannot offer a clear and understandable explanation for what Trump called “Kung Flu” Saturday night I reject muzzles and social distancing. This entire charade has nothing to do with science or health. It is clearly and inarguably a power grab by governments, politicians and corporations.

I knew that from day one. That’s why I called my FedEx contractor and offered to jump back into the truck. I didn’t know at the time that the whole world would be forced by the politicians to never leave their home, but I knew something big was afoot. I figured FedEx was a good bet to stay busy since they are increasingly the conduit for the crap Americans buy on the internet. FedEx cut a deal with WalMart as the lock down got started. We’ve been busy. Slowing down now.

I have faith. The writer of Hebrews describes faith as the substance of things hoped for, the essence of things not SEEN. We are triggered far too easily by what we SEE on screens. Obviously.

For many years I’ve been increasing my vigilance over what I do on a screen. Years ago I abandoned all dramas. For entertainment I’ll watch documentaries sometimes. I mostly listen to theology, philosophy and political news on my phone while delivering. The only other thing I use the screen for is to write these columns. I do almost nothing with social networks. Whenever I start using Twitter, Facebook or any of the social commenting aspects of the internet I quickly get bored with the insanity, and angered by the insipid cacophony.

Faith, not sight, is what is going to sustain U.S. through the war that may have just started. Right now the war is mostly contained within American political wrangling. The communist/socialist Left is flexing more economic, religious and political muscle than we’ve seen before. There is, however, an undercurrent of Faith. God will never abandon His Church. The gates of hell will never prevail against it.

I’m discovering more solace and strength than ever before in my life in the sacrament of prayer. We are sur-rounded by a great cloud of witnesses. They want to help us. We must talk with them.

My favorite prayer, still unmemorized at this point, is that of my namesake lead warrior angel — Michael. Penned in the late 1800s it reads:

Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil; May God rebuke him, we humbly pray; And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan and all evil spirits who wander through the world for the ruin of souls. Amen.

We are in a battle. The wickedness and snares of the devil are more obvious than ever before in my life. Souls are being ruined. Pursuit of the virtues is the path forward. Goodness, truth and beauty are formed in culture by the moral choices of free people. We just need to get back to thinking of ourselves as moral beings. We are FREE to choose virtue, goodness and beauty. We don’t have to choose evil.

The idea that government and science can fix, demand and heal everything is a diabolical idea. Government and science have a place in a civilization, but they are not anything like a savior.

Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner.

© 2020 Michael Heath – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Michael Heath: mike@michaelheath.org