Last Thursday’s column, May 13, 2021, America Not Prepared for the Future, should have been the highest read column in the United States. It exposed Biden’s “U.S. Citizenship Act” that would add, at the minimum, another 37 million immigrants to the USA, the highest number of people added to our or any country in 10 years, in the history of the world. You saw the graph that exposed it.

While I usually receive a dozen emails from my columns each week, I received ZERO responses from that column. I about fell off my chair when two trickled in three days later.

Did you see this 60 second video depicting what’s coming? Did you share it with all your networks? If you didn’t, why didn’t you? Good God Almighty, it shows that we are a nation about to absorb AT LEAST ANOTHER 62 MILLION PEOPLE WITHIN 10 YEARS.

Did you see that last bar? I mean, it spells the death of our civilization because it’s not just 37 million immigrants; it’s a total of 62 million people added to America within 10 years by 2031.

Are Biden and his handlers that out of touch with reality? Are 535 Congressional critters THAT fatuous to pass it? If they do and he signs that bill, it will prove the most dangerous legislation ever passed as to our water, energy and resources, i.e, we won’t have any for ourselves.

It reminds me of the R.M.S. Titanic on April 14, 1912, the finest steamship in the world, unsinkable and sailing like crazy at super speed in iceberg-laden waters of the North Atlantic as if it was immune to hitting one. Well, it hit one, and caused the greatest seagoing catastrophe in the history of the world.

But of course, only those on the Titanic suffered consequences. Most of the rest of the world carried forth as if nothing happened.

Well, I am here to tell you, if this bill passes, it will affect EVERYONE in America…rather adversely…really, really nightmarishly.

Ironically, some complete intellectually deficient nitwit wrote a book, One Billion Americans: The case For Thinking Bigger by Mathew Yglesias, who encourages us to stay number one as the world’s best economy and add 1,000,000,000 people to America. He received 402 mostly five-star reviews on Amazon and applause from some of the biggest newspapers in the country. I was blown away because it’s the dumbest, most dangerous and insipidly stupid book on the market. But it’s a best seller! We must be a country loaded with academic idiots!

Here they are:

“Many economics books devote themselves to cataloging the world’s ills, and then end with a curiously short ‘solutions’ chapter that doesn’t really solve most of the problems in the book. One Billion Americans is a novel twist on this model. It . . . dives into a long catalog of solutions. Most of them are very good ideas.”—The New York Times Book Review

“An argument that blends demography, economics, and politics . . . The thesis is eminently arguable, but the book is packed full of provocative ideas well worth considering.”—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

“Well researched and convincing. This optimistic call to action is worth considering.”—Publishers Weekly

“There are plenty of reasons to question how the U.S. might absorb so many new citizens, but Yglesias makes a provocative case for a new kind of American greatness.”—The New York Times The Morning newsletter

“One Billion Americans points to the practical changes that the United States can make in order to earn back its inherited position as the leader on the path toward universal freedom and dignity. It warns us all that being the envy of the world is a choice, not a fate.”—Paul Romer, Nobel Prize–winning economist

Those reviews MUST be by people who are completely out of their minds. Here are two reviews that make sense:

DH wrote, “The basic notion of this book is appallingly conceited. The last thing that anywhere on Earth needs is MORE PEOPLE! And worrying about whether America is “winning”, or can stay “on top forever”, is not only an infantile urge, it also blindly ignores the real challenges facing not just Americans but citizens of every country in the world. This opinion has nothing to do with immigration policy and everything to do with the moral bankruptcy of suggesting that we need to go big or lose whatever bizarre planetary reality show competition he thinks is occurring. We’re all facing an existential crisis, no doubt, but it’s got nothing to do with “not enough Americans”. Get that jingoist garbage out of here so we can actually try to make progress with the real problems: unprecedented loss of biodiversity, deforestation, irreversible resource depletion, and being hopelessly addicted to a globalized fossil fuel economy and an inherently unsustainable and corrupt market run by and for financiers, which exploits human labor and is rapidly grinding the planet into oblivion.

“Oh, also, American culture already produces one of the most disproportionately environmentally destructive societies in the world (the per capita ecological footprint in the US is shameful – we’re “winners” on that graph). So literally the worst thing for all humans, collectively, is for more of them to be American and subscribing to the great consumerist, entitled, selfish, pathological nightmare of a culture that we keep pretending is The Best, while the world crumbles.”

Reviewer Kathleene Parker said, “I deeply regret buying this book. Amazon, shame! I found this book one of the most irresponsible pieces of literature POSSIBLE in an era when, while declaring a climate emergency last fall, 11,700 of the world’s climate scientists stated, without qualification, that we CANNOT SOLVE CLIMATE WITHOUT ADDRESSING POPULATION. That particularly applies in the 3 “carbon giant nations,” China, THE UNITED STATES and India, in that order. Of note, also the world’s THREE MOST POPULATED NATIONS. I should think that Amazon should, morally, since it’s T.V. ads PROFESS CONCERN ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE, put a disclaimer on this book!

“While Big 6 media have done a brilliant job of FALSELY portraying that the U.S. isn’t growing, census data dispute that with consistent INCREASES OF 28 MILLION TO 30 MILLION A DECADE. (Boot up the U.S. Census Bureau’s ‘population clock’ and watch it for a few minutes.) While this author seems unaware, we’re already the world’s 3rd most populated nation and have, at 16.5 metric tons per capita, the highest CARBON FOOTPRINT of any of the three “carbon giant” nations. India is WAY behind at only 1.8 metric tons per capita, and China comes in at a “mere,” by comparison to us, 6.8 metric tons per capita. Do the math! Over 330 million of us already, times that ghastly 16.5 metric tons. That means we’re a near-China equivalent on our environmental hit, carbon wise, to the planet.”

Dear fellow American, we are the U.S.S. Titanic and ALL of us will be affected when our water, energy and resources suffer total exhaustion. We can’t continue on this stupid, insane, idiotic and moronic ‘growth’ path forever.

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

