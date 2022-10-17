By Frosty Wooldridge

October 17, 2022

In the October 2022 rendition of Time Magazine, Pulitzer Prize winning writer Jon Meacham wrote a deliriously idealistic piece titled: “How Our Great President Saved Democracy and We Can Too.”

In his commentary, he noted how Lincoln brought the South to its knees, freed the slaves and saved the Union. He talked about how polarized the north and the south were in 1861. He spoke to the super-polarization of America in 2022.

With incredible naivete, he felt that we can sew the nation back together by repeating what Lincoln said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

But in 2022, we don’t have a “Great President.” We’ve got a senile, old man suffering from dementia and advanced age.

That might be okay for Mecham, but he lacks any understanding that America is no longer made up of a majority of European Americans. We’ve become a disastrously multiculturalized and culturally diverse nation.

Not wanting to see the editors pretend that Meacham actually understands his inane position, I wrote Time editors:

Dear Time editors: (letters@timemagazine.com)

Re: “How our Greatest President Lincoln Saved Democracy and We Can Too” by Jon Meacham, October 24, 2022, Time, page 42

The future of America resembles current-day Europe: death by immigration and cultural disintegration. Today, these two factors are splitting America at the seams. The fate of multicultural America coincides with the fate of the Roman Empire. Rome faced barbarians invading from the north, and the USA faces its own demise by Biden’s inviting 2,000,000 third-world illegal migrants pouring across our southern borders annually, as well as being invited into the country legally at over 1,000,000 per year. All of them carry different world views, contentious religions, incompatible cultures, and languages that cannot and will not coalesce with America—and, they possess no affinity for the American Way of Life.

While Lincoln faced one great question, which was slavery, 21st Century America faces a plethora of racial conflicts like Black Lives Matter, La Raza, CAIR, LuLac, Muslim Brotherhood and White Power. Like Rome, the majority descended in numbers while the minorities ascended in numbers toward ultimate power.

We can no longer pretend that we are a nation of compatible immigrants transforming into a melting pot. This past week in Dearborn, Michigan, with 300,000 Muslim immigrants, Jihadis Openly Called for Enforcement of Sharia Law in Michigan Schools While Non-Muslims Remained Clueless by John D. Guandolo.

“Jihadi leaders in Dearborn, Michigan put out the call to flood last Monday’s school board meeting and sharia-adherent Muslims turned out in droves to enforce sharia. Islamic schools in the United States teach the purpose of Islam is to impose “Allah’s divine law – sharia – on all humans on earth.” Sharia mandates that all non-Muslims convert to Islam or be subject to capital punishment.” (Source: UTT Newsletter, October 15, 2022)

Those Muslim immigrants cannot stand LGBQIA+ adherents who push for Gay Rights, Transgender Rights, Lesbian Rights, Queer Rights, Bisexual Rights and + Rights. In the Quran, it calls for death to all homosexuals and any other type of sexual proclivity. In Muslim lands, they throw them off the tops of buildings, behead them, cut their throats, hang them and shoot them. All in the name of the “all-merciful Allah.” If you can figure that one out, you’re a religious genius.

At the Dearborn City Council, the Muslims trashed the place because they only understand violence…to their women, animals and anyone who opposes them. The Quran will never tolerate or abide by the U.S. Constitution. That’s why Dearborn, Michigan lives by de facto Sharia Law, i.e., honor killings, female genital mutilation, no women’s rights, no animal rights, majority of them on welfare, and no allegiance to the U.S. Constitution.

And, there is nothing American laws can do about it because of their numbers, their enclave and their Quran.

When you see bumper stickers that read, “Celebrate Diversity…Celebrate Multiculturalism,”—-which American women do you see lining up at the local female genital mutilation clinic or can’t wait for their turn at an honor killing? Note: there are 20,000 honor killings in Muslim-dominated lands annually. (Source: United Nations “Honor Killings”) What American woman would love to be controlled by her man 24/7? What American woman would want her education taken away by devout Muslims who want to keep their women illiterate?

At the same time, we’re facing 800 languages being spoken in New York City by immigrants refusing to learn English. Much the same in California. You must understand that a person with a different language than English, understands and sees the world in a totally different context than an American citizen. As we allow more linguistic confusion to overrun our own language, we shall see more conflict. It’s inevitable.

When you add catastrophic climate destabilization, toxic air pollution over our cities, species extinction rates, gridlocked traffic, water shortages, energy exhaustion, accelerating human population growth to add 100 million people to America by 2050, and resource depletion—you’ve got a recipe exploding ten times worse than what took down the Roman Empire. It will take us down, too.

The late Colorado Governor Richard D. Lamm said at a speech in Washington DC in 2003: “If you believe that America is too smug, too self-satisfied, too rich, then let’s destroy America. It is not that hard to do. No nation in history has survived the ravages of time. Arnold Toynbee observed that all great civilizations rise and fall, and that, “An autopsy of history would show that all great nations commit suicide.”

That’s where we’re headed.

I’m a certain that Time Magazine’s Jon Meacham lacks any understanding of history, diversity’s dangers, multiculturalism’s insanity and the results of tossing endless languages onto the American landscape.

The third world suffers because it/they are overpopulated, suffer from mass illiteracy, conflicted religions, brute-force leaders who, themselves, cannot solve their problems.

And all of them are invading our country. At some point, their numbers will overwhelm our ability to function. I can see it coming as surely as the coming of the dawn.

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com