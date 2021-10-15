By: Devvy

The most frequent question I get asked is what can we do? The courts are corrupt. Career politicians, both parties are corrupt. The prostitute media are merely an extension of the Democrat/Communist Party USA. Big-tech giants have monopolies choking free speech while promoting and funding the destruction of our constitutional republic. They want to take away our guns. The decades long human invasion at our southern border is long past dangerous.

What can we do?

First, dump the defeatist attitude I read in emails. Defeatism Insures Defeat: “This is just too much. But what can American patriots who refuse to resign themselves to unconditional surrender do about this situation? First and foremost, they can recall that “God helps those who help themselves”. They can stop complaining about their weaknesses and start taking an inventory of their strengths. They can stop whining that nothing can be done to save this country and what used to be called “the American way of life”, and instead figure out what they can accomplish with the moral, political, and especially legal resources at hand.”

Second, every person has to decide: What am I willing to sacrifice? I should write a book about my three decades long journey because there’s been so many ‘unique’ and memorable moments in time. One I shall always remember. It was in late March 1996. I was invited to speak in Puyallup, Washington. My good friend, former CID agent for the IRS, Joe Banister, was also an invited speaker.

As we stood talking at a table, two men came up to tell Joe how much they admired him, his courage. Joe quit the IRS when he found out the truth about the misapplication of the federal income tax and who it does not include. Not many will walk away from an $80,000 a year career job because they know the truth and cannot continue to be part of the lies.

Both of these men’s clothes were high-end. One said to Joe, I couldn’t do what you did, I have too much to lose. That guy had an expensive gold chain around his neck, couple of rings and shoes that easily cost a couple hundred bux even back then.

I felt nothing but contempt for both of them. Let someone else take the risks. Those men should read a little history so they fully understand those who took up the fight for freedom which eventually led to the Revolutionary War, sacrificed everything for all the future generations to come – including theirs. (Emphasis mine below.)

The Signers of the Declaration of Independence

“All of the colonies were represented in Philadelphia to consider the delicate case for independence and to change the course of the war. In all, there were fifty-six representatives from the thirteen colonies. Fourteen represented the New England Colonies, twenty-one represented the Middle Colonies and twenty-one represented the Southern Colonies. The largest number (9) came from Pennsylvania.

“Most of the signers were American born although eight were foreign born. The ages of the signers ranged from 26 (Edward Rutledge) to 70 (Benjamin Franklin), but the majority of the signers were in their thirties or forties. More than half of the signers were lawyers and the others were planters, merchants and shippers. Together they mutually pledged “to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” They were mostly men of means who had much to lose if the war was lost.

“None of the signers died at the hands of the British, and one-third served as militia officers during the war. Four of the signers were taken captive during the war and nearly all of them were poorer at the end of the war than at the beginning. No matter what each of these men did after July 1776, the actual signing of the Declaration of Independence which began on August 2 ensured them instant immortality. The following gives a bit of information about each signer AFTER the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

Another time I was on AMTRAK on my way to DC from Sacramento, CA. In the dining car were two couples. All four well fed. I couldn’t hear their conversation but at one point one of the men spoke loud enough and said he’d put in his time in the military and life from here on out was for good times, “I’ve already done my part”. Judging by his age it was at least a couple of decades ago he got out.

Well, fella, you go right ahead and spend your days eating and having a good time because that was 21 years ago and look where we are today. While ya’ll were eating and playing, the evil doers were ploughing ahead with their diabolical plans. You took an oath but “good times” apparently take precedence over country.

Judicial system

Those not reduced to zombie status know both state and federal judiciaries are rotten and corrupt. Not every single judge but a large percentage. For decades judges have become increasingly partisan, ignoring both their state and U.S. constitutions. What can be done? Not the same thing over and over and expect different results.

How many of the 80 million Americans who voted for Trump are lawyers? How many of them consider themselves very patriotic and are fed up with disgusting rulings by judges in their local area, i.e., county, state, federal?

Okay. What we need are all those thousands of lawyers to run for openings on any court in all the states. Texas is a huge state so we have lots of them. It differs by state but some judges are appointed.

“Selection of state court judges in Texas occurs through partisan elections at each court level. Term lengths vary, but all judges must run for re-election at the end of their terms. Across the state’s appellate and trial courts, there are nine supreme court justices, nine criminal appeals judges, 80 appeals court judges, and 448 district court judges.”

Federal judges are confirmed by the U.S. Senate as is the U.S. (Un) Supreme Court. We can all see how that’s worked out the past few decades. The bottom line is Congress refuses to impeach rotten federal judges because the American people haven’t demanded Judge Rotten be impeached for trampling the Constitution.

Voters continue to reelect the same incumbents back to Congress who hold worthless judiciary committee hearings that accomplish nothing and so now, the wound has festered to the point of complete rot.

Registration for upcoming elections by candidates is closing in; many states have a drop-dead date to register as a candidate so check with your Secretary of State. I know running for any office is time consuming, draining and cuts into income in certain cases, but we’re on the edge of the abyss.

Muslims on the bench.

Only someone who knows NOTHING about the political party called Islam would ever vote for a Muslim no matter what public office. Islam is not a religion; click here and go to page 5. That manual is found in mosques throughout this country. They are gaining footholdsat all levels of office in this country and it has to stop. The consequences will be deadly if we don’t.

In 2018 a shocking number of Muslims were not only elected to the bench in states, but also DA’s. This is damn dangerous because they have a game plan that’s being carried out right under the noses of Americans. Read this column when you can, it’s very important. Mosques are teaching hate. They are breeding grounds for sleeper cells. If you don’t have time right now, come back and listen to this interview of an individual who knows first hand what’s going on and more.

Remember the photos a year or two ago of illegals smuggling high power rifles on horseback across the border? Who knows if they were Mexican or from Pakistan, Iraq or Afghanistan? I tell you no good is going to come from the flood of humans invading us.

Soros threw huge money into getting George Gascon elected as the new District Attorney of LA County. A far-left piece of scum who thinks he’s some sort of totalitarian dictator. Ignorant voters voting for their own demise. To sum up, we desperately need constitutionally grounded lawyers in this country to run for judges and DA’s and work to get them elected . We won’t be successful in LA county, but by God, we can be across this country.

State legislatures

Same thing. Our state legislature here in Texas is GOP controlled but infested with RINO’s who need to be defeated in the upcoming primary next year. There’s a lot of hay about red states with conservatives holding the majority in state capitals. Horse puckey. Not when they turn out to be more blue than red once they’re in office. They need to be defeated in the primaries, not reelected and the same goes for weak, sissy GOP governors.

What it takes is becoming a candidate, getting boots on the ground and volunteers to fill those boots. It takes sacrificing time from work and family, only unlike the signers of the Declaration of Independence, we have the Internet and social media to saturate districts as well as TV & radio ads. We need constitutionally grounded Republicans in state houses, not more RINO incumbents getting reelected.

This is OUR government, OUR country. Self-governance means We the People fulfilling our duty make sure freedom and liberty dominate and that takes candidates who actually know what the U.S. and their state constitutions say and mean. City council, county commissioners, school boards, state commissions, you name it. Most are elected although some like PUC (Public Utility Commission) are hand picked by a governor.

This is what Democrats are so good at: Getting candidates on the ballot. The Republican Party is also a well-run machine in the states, but we simply don’t have enough Americans willing to run for office. Yeah, politics is a blood sport, just ask Donald Trump. But we cannot let that deter us from winning.

Independents: I know you don’t want to register with the Republican Party (I haven’t been since 1996), but you have to get on the ballot and get elected. That’s just the way it is for now, so please don’t send me emails lecturing me on the two-party system. I’ve been at this for the past three decades full time.

Congress

Republicans are wetting their pants with anticipation they will re-take the U.S. House and possibly the U.S. Senate. That will NOT happen unless, and I’ve harped on this for decades: Candidates MUST audit the vote. I don’t care if it’s city council, school board, state rep or senator or Congress –if you lose, file to stop certification of the vote until an audit is done. I guarantee you numbers won’t add up in 90% of the voting precincts in this country.

Even the most rudimentary audit will turn up discrepancies: More people voted than registered. Voter registration cards (and this happened decades ago with B52 – Bob Dornan’s race) with the name A. Martinez, B. Martinez – M. Martinez – all at the same address only to find out only two or three people reside at that address. Addresses that turn out to be broken down empty houses in a bad part of town or office buildings – only discovered after an election is certified.

Election fraud

The Lord works in strange ways they say. There’s no question President-elect Trump is just that – he’s never conceded. Neither his team nor state legislatures were ready for the massive fraud last November 3, 2020. I say state legislatures because many of the swing states have a GOP majority in their House and Senate. They knew rules were being changed, dirty deals made with the Democrats and had the power to stop it before November 3rd.

The other problem was legal challenges and I’ve covered this before as have others about Rudy Guiliani. How DJT Lost The WHITE HOUSE, Chapter 1 by Patrick Byrne – “First, in the 90 minutes between 11:30 PM and 1 AM, Mayor Giuliani imbibed three triple scotches on ice. Nine shots of alcohol. Those relating this story could not vouch for what he had drunk before 11:30.” Too many comments by people who know Guiliani say he’s sauced by 2:00 every afternoon. He should never have been on Trump’s legal team.

As someone who has been hammering on vote fraud since 1993, it occurred to me that maybe God used Trump again (the first time in the WH to buy us some time) only this time to for once and for shove vote fraud down the throats of Americans. That it’s real and not conspiracy theories. All these decades myself and countless others trying to expose massive vote fraud every two years while most of the country had no interest. Oh, sure, the usual jokes about voting in Chicago and cemeteries, but few were interested in stopping it.

The shadow government using the morally bankrupt and corrupt Democrat Party tried to pull off the biggest vote fraud heist in history last November. Only this time voters – nearly 80 million of them from both parties and independents – were fierce about seeing walking corpse, Joe Biden, defeated even if they didn’t like Donald Trump. Well, it backfired and drove home to tens of millions that yes, a presidential election (and down ballot) was stolen.

Vote fraud underway – what candidates must do, Nov. 4, 2012

Look at the numbers. Candidates Must Audit the Count, 2006. If you’re not sure how to do a forensic audit, contact AZ state senator Wendy Rogers who has been in the fight in AZ for the past ten months. I’m sure her office can help. Also, here’s the phone number: (602) 926-3042. Jovan Pulitzer Reveals It’s Not The ‘Watermarks’ On The Ballots – It’s Better [Video]

Keep hammering on your state legislature if you live in GA, AZ, PA or MI to decertify the 2020 election. Don’t let them give you the excuse they can’t call a special session to get it done. They can and must. Just three of those states puts Trump over the top which he legitimately won. The 2022 primaries will be here before you know it.

Will America re-hire the same “conservatives” back to their state legislatures and Congress who have NOT killed the cancers killing this country and your state? If you don’t oust an incumbent during the primary, it’s back to hold your nose and vote in November. Doing the same thing over and over that produces the same outcome. I’ve seen excellent constitutional challengers to Congress allegedly lose in primaries against RINOs. Makes me sick. These were very educated individuals who stand for the unborn, getting rid of the Fed, getting us out of the UN, abolishing unconstitutional cabinets and agencies and what did voters do? Reelect the same incumbents. Stab yourself in the back, America.

Let me say again: Priorities vs importance. The future of this republic and the future of our children and grandchildren is at stake here. I know many states including Texas have passed ‘voter integrity’ laws this past year but it’s not enough.

Why bother to vote?

I’ve heard this or read it in columns and email for years. Why bother to vote? What’s the alternative? You want a shooting war? It’s not voting, it’s the fraud and the only way to stop it is if every candidate who allegedly loses audits the vote.

You’d be surprised at just how many people are running for office in 2022. If you can’t run and I know it’s a big commitment, find out who is running, what they are running on regardless of what level of government and then support them . As I’ve written before: It takes volunteers to help a candidate get elected, not just money. You’d also be surprised how many individuals have won public office even though the incumbent outspent them by huge amounts.

Wear a message

In college sports stadiums across this country and even car racing events, crowds are roaring F-Joe Biden. Some partisan brain-dead reporter at one of those events said, oh, no, you didn’t hear F*ck Joe Biden, it was “Let’s go Brandon”. That set this new meme off on every social media flat form and it’s all over the country and Internet.

I’ve got a better one that should become the hottest selling tee-shirt, sweat shirt or meme on the Internet: 2022 Candidates Audit the Vote. I’m not in the tee shirt business but if I were, I’d sell that one and add bumper stickers. Saturate the country. Candidates will see them. That will not only drive the left crazier than they are, it will send a big message: We will NOT sit by and see our vote stolen again. (If you do sell a tee shirt with that message, let me know. I’ll buy one and spread the word to my friends and family and mention in a column.)

So, you ask what you can do for your country? I’ve just outlined it.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related links:

Re-electing the Band Aid Brigade, May 18, 2010

Electing New Band Aid Pushers, May 23, 2012

GOP Incumbents Will Betray America End of Year, Feb. 11, 2014 (They did.)