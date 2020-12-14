By: Devvy

SOCTUS’ dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is causing a great deal of rage and depression. In an email exchange with a dear friend the day before the dismissal announcement, I told him I had no faith in the U.S. Supreme Court because of the fear factor.

Fear for their own skin as well as families. Threats to Supreme Court Justice’s is nothing new. All nine of them live with it, although it should never happen regardless of your position on issues. All nine of them also know if Trump is rightfully declared the winner of this election, rioting and destruction will happen that will make Portland and Seattle look like a fist fight between 10-year-olds.

However, neither fear of violence towards them or violence in the streets should stop any of the Justices from upholding their oath. If you’re that afraid, resign, go find a nice cushy job at a big law firm. We don’t need gutless cowards on the bench at any level.

The daily bludgeoning by the DNC’s MSM pimps, Democrat Secretary’s of State,election boards/commissions, members of the biggest whorehouse on earth, Congress, and of course, the Hollywood crowd who belong to the ‘know nothing’ club has gotten to the point I don’t even pay attention. Screeching noise hoping they can convince this country China Joe legitimately won the election.

Disparaging rants by RINOs like jackass, John Kasich, sore loser Mittens Romney and legend in his own mind, Sen. Ben Sasse, are revolting. There’s more of them and hopefully Americans will remember when their next primaries come up for reelection.

As for the courts dismissing lawsuits burgeoning with evidence of vote fraud (below this column) and sworn affidavits from average Americans doing their civic duty during election night, all those judges need a new name plate in front of them while on the bench that reads: Dishonorable Benedict Arnold.

As for all the conspiracy theories, and yes, there are actual, provable conspiracy’s exposed here and there but some are so outlandish as to be laughable if the situation weren’t so dire. Endless articles, columns and radio where ‘confirmed’ claims were made Trump had set a trap that would catch the cheaters. Well, what happened to springing that trap?

Yes, sworn affidavits from poll watchers and workers in Georgia have testified that reams of alleged mail-in-ballots were in pristine sheets, never folded and contained but one vote for the entire ballot: China Joe. However, if there were the alleged water marks or tags, why hasn’t that been exposed? While I believe the witnesses, the attorneys should have asked the court order an independent lab examine those particular ballots and compare them next to a legally printed ballot.

Claims CIA Director Gina Haspel was in Frankfort, shot, on her way to GITMO with other ‘high level named individuals’ and singing like a bird – where is ANY evidence of such claims? When you’re talking about arresting high profile individuals, like Director of the CIA, who did the arresting? Washington, DC leaks like a spaghetti sieve. Has there been one credible report Haspel has disappeared? What about her family? Wouldn’t they have filed a missing person’s report by now?

For weeks, there’s been just a ton of claims the U.S. military were involved.

November 30, 2020: Retired General Makes Explosive Claim About Dominion Server In Germany And The Truth About The “Kraken” Military Intel Group

“Apparently, Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney (pictured above) recently conducted an interview with WVW-TV, in which he gave details involving a raid by a U.S. Special Operations Forces group that took place in Germany and featured the capture of Dominion Voting System servers being held in a CIA “server farm” facility in Frankfurt, Germany.

“The former General went on to suggest that the phrase, “Kraken,” which has been widely used by attorney Sidney Powell, is actually a reference to the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, which is based out of Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

“According to McIerney, Powell is using data that has been provided by the 305th as the fuel for the legal battles, including the lawsuit she launched in Georgia. This lawsuit alleges that Chinese, Russians, and Iranians have been using Dominion voting software to interfere in our election.

“Sidney and the President through, I believe, General Flynn, have got the ‘Kraken’ organization, the 305 Military Intelligence Battalion, working with them,” the general said. “Because in all of this, we have not seen any footprints of the DOJ, of the FBI, nor the CIA on the friendly side. It’s been on the ‘Deep State’ side.”

I had a difficult time with some of the statements made. My late husband was a U.S. Army Colonel so I do know something about mixing civilian and military with investigations. With all due respect to Gen. McInerney, the statement about Sidney Powell working directly with the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion seemed all wrong to me.

First of all, one would definitely not expose members of that battalion to the public or let your enemy know what you’re doing. It just isn’t done unless sanctioned by either Trump or their commanding officer. Did Trump, as Commander in Chief order the 305th to work with Powell? Most certainly he has the authority, but until he tells us, we just don’t know.

Larry Johnson’s November 16, 2020 column, Unraveling the Latest Deep State Coup presents a far different explanation of that raid. I am very familiar with Johnson’s work. He is a serious researcher and he’s been spot on in the past which is why he’s so viciously attacked by the fake media. I admit I missed this column amidst the oceans of articles and columns on the election:

“The courageous, brilliant duo of Sidney Powell and Congressman Louis Gohmert stirred up a bit of a storm in the last few days with this tweet (about the raid). When I saw this it did not make sense. Let me explain. I spent four years working at State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism (now it is the Bureau of Counter Terrorism). I was one of two officers who dealt directly with the FBI in the investigation of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am 103. I learned through this experience that US law enforcement cannot operate in other countries without the permission of those countries.

“I also spent 22 years scripting terrorism exercises for U.S. military special operations. My job was to replicate State Department and Embassy communications that would occur during a terrorist crisis. So, I have a lot of experience in working real world with US law enforcement, US military and our Embassies in sorting out the issues that arise when the United States wants to pursue a law enforcement or military operation in a foreign country.

“The U.S. Army did not conduct a raid in Germany on either Scytl or Dominion offices or servers. They are foreign nationals and we must operate in accordance with German law. Moreover, the U.S. Army does not have law enforcement powers with respect to such entities.

“So what happened? I am reliably informed that a unit under the command of USEUCOM (i.e., United States European Command) did in fact conduct an operation to take control of computer servers. But these servers belong to the CIA, not Dominion or Scytl. The U.S. military has full authority to do this because any CIA activity in the European theater is being conducted using military cover. In other words, CIA officers would be identified to the German government (and anyone else asking) as military employees or consultants.

“This is not the first time that a military unit attached to EUCOM has compelled a CIA computer facility to hand over evidence. A dear friend of mine (a retired DEA officer) told me about an incident where he entered a CIA facility in Frankfurt backed up by the US Army to get info the CIA was withholding (this took place in the 1980s).

“I also have confirmed what Jim Hoft reported the other night–the CIA’s Gina Haspel was not informed in advance of this operation. Based on this fact, I think it is correct that action was taken in Germany on territory under U.S. control and that a CIA facility was targeted.

“I also have learned that FBI Director Christopher Wray was excluded from this operation. Wray, more than Haspel, has been working aggressively to undermine and sabotage Donald Trump. This means that some other U.S. law enforcement agency (e.g., US Marshals, DEA, Secret Service, etc) had the lead in collecting the evidence.” Rest at link.

So, according to Johnson, computer servers seized belonged to the CIA, not Dominion or Scytl. Yes, I can feel the cratering as you read this. But, do we know if the software used inside those Dominion voting machines was being hosted by those computer servers in Frankfort? I absolutely believe that’s how it went down.

Ms. Powell, Lin Wood and all the attorneys involved in all the contested states have proven beyond any doubt election fraud, both human and machines was massive. Ms. Powell has sufficiently proved the software used in those Dominion machines was created specifically to rig an election. 2060 Verified Dead Absentee Voters in Wayne County Michigan, how many more are there?

What next? Court battles are continuing. Trump Approves Filing Retooled Texas-Style Election Challenges: Giuliani, Dec. 12, 2020: “President Donald Trump’s legal team is planning on filing retooled lawsuits, his lawyer said Saturday.

“We move immediately, seamlessly, to plan B, which is to bring lawsuits now in each one of the states. We had them ready. They’re just a version of the one that was brought in the Supreme Court. So last night, the president made the decision,” Rudy Giuliani said during an appearance on “War Room: Pandemic.”

There will be a war over electors, not just the states choosing theirs, but states like Colorado who will go with the popular vote (for which we have no idea the numbers, only that Trump won) and attempt to skip the Electoral College altogether. The final battle could be in the U.S. House.

“We Have Serious, Serious Foreign Influence with Dominion Voting Machines” – General Flynn Says “We Have Conclusive Evidence of Foreign Influence in US Election Right Now

During that interview, Maria asks Gen. Flynn where is the evidence, where can we find it? Gen. Flynn directs you to Sidney Powell’s web site and Lin Wood’s web site. Now, I went to both and looked extensively but was unable to find a video presentation or some sort of documentation showing this, this and this. I’ve read all the court filings so perhaps that’s meant to be the source. Gen. Flynn does mention Ron Johnson. I believe he’s talking about Sen. Ron Johnson [R-WI] who knows this election is nothing but a gigantic fraud.

This is the EO Gen. Flynn refers to in the interview. I believe the drop-dead date is Dec. 17th.

Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election

As the 2020 Election Continues In the Courts, The Deadline for President Trump’s Executive Order Regarding Foreign Intervention in US Elections Silently Approaches – “Soon the Director of National Intelligence (DNI John Ratcliffe) is required to release his report which is to cover an inventory of all known acts of foreign intervention into the 2020 election.”

Ratcliffe is a very intelligent man. We have no idea what Barr has been doing relating to that EO in coordination with Ratcliffe, who by the way, attended the Army-Navy game this past Saturday with Trump in DC.

The problem I see is it’s a report. How much Ratcliff’s already briefed Trump on, we don’t know. What’s going on behind the scenes regarding that EO, we don’t know. Has Barr been included? We don’t know. Everyone wants Trump to act on that EO which is a report. Okay. Foreign influence has to be proven which means tying together all the players and the money which I believe has probably already been done. But the majority of Americans either know nothing about this or don’t see all the puzzle pieces put together.

I know some people want Trump to declare a national emergency under that EO and stop everything right now until it gets sorted out. I don’t know if that’s even possible and I’ve read the EO a couple of times. Will we see arrests by this coming weekend? Assets frozen by DOJ? Many questions with no answers.

Where are those servers seized in Frankfort? With the 305 Military Intelligence Battalion? That would be my guess but we won’t ever know because it will be classified under Trump’s EO.

Sidney Powell: Trump Could Trigger 2018 Executive Order on Foreign Election Interference, Dec. 13, 2020

On November 9, 2020, President Trump fires Defense Secretary, Mark Esper. Effective immediately as acting Secretary of Defense is Christopher Miller, former Green Beret and Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

November 16, 2020, Sidney Powell, who has been shamefully attacked 24/7 by the fake media, tweeted, “The #Kraken was released several days ago. You’re just beginning to see the signs.”

I want to know: How did Trump find out what was going to happen election night at that CIA server farm? Or, did he find out the next day or a few days after the election? Kraken as I understand it is what the 305 Military Intelligence Battalion is called. Was it them who alerted Trump?

Or, could it have been someone, either a civilian consultant or even a CIA person over there in Frankfort who still has a conscience, that blew the whistle? You’ve got this CIA server farm – and we know how the CIA operates in secrecy – running a seditious operation clear over in Frankfort, Germany. Then out of the blue, a raid.

So, what happened after the raid? Was anyone arrested for carrying out a clandestine operation to steal a presidential election? I mean they got the servers which was the purpose of the raid sometime before November 16th when Ms. Powell let go with ‘the Kraken’. A military unit sweeps down and surprises the hell out of everyone on that “farm”. You wouldn’t just take the servers, pat everyone on the head and leave, would you?

The nation needs to know. Trump could blow this whole thing wide open. He released a taped address to the nation on Dec. 2, 2020. Last week I wrote Trump must go live during prime-time hours and tell the American people what exactly went on in Frankfort, Germany. It’s getting to be now or never, Mr. President.

Have the General who was in charge of the raid stand at the podium with him. Let the General tell the American people what happened. Stay on script and using an economy of words, explain Hammer & Scorecard. Answer the questions I raised above.

Have one of the great IT experts working on the evidence speak in language we can all understand, explain how the steal was done using Hammer & Scoreboard, where the votes then went to be tallied and fed back into those Dominion machines. The American people, legislatures and judges are going to need to see absolute proof and not just “we have it” – which I don’t doubt for a minute. We need 20, 30, 40 million people watching.

Then there’s this to consider: THIS IS HUGE: “It’s a Real Simple Fact to Prove that There Was Massive Fraud in This Election” – Inventor of QR Code Can Prove It – I watched the 20 minute video embedded. Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, the inventor of platform known as ‘QR Code’ says they can run a million ballots in one day. Jim Hoft, twin brother of the author, Joe, knows Trump personally. They have been feeding all this stuff to sources in intelligence and likely to Ms. Powell, Guiliani and others. One can only hope it gets to Trump’s legal team, too. Trump, during this presentation, should also ask the American people to view this six-minute video and then resume his presentation.

This is exactly what Pulitzer talks about in the video above. WOW! Lin Wood Releases Photos of Alleged Georgia Mail-In Ballots in Fulton Warehouse: “Wood alleges that many of the ballots were shipped from Arizona.” They’re going to do the same thing all over again for those two Georgia senate seats. They believe they can steal those two elections just like they did with Trump and the courts won’t do a damn thing about it.

If Trump were to go on live on TV, even hold your nose and vote Biden voters will be shocked right out of their easy chairs. It would finally destroy any credibility of the MSM, RINO’s bad mouthing Trump for fighting the steal and all the rest of the squealing pigs out there.

You can’t tell me all these judges including Supreme Court Justices haven’t watched at least some of the hearings (had someone tape them) and they’ve all read the lawsuits. Either for political purposes or cowardice, they are choosing to ignore the ocean of fraud. They will watch a live address to the nation.

President Trump can save not only this election, but our constitutional republic and that’s not hyperbole. The alternative is too frightening for anyone who cherishes freedom and liberty.

