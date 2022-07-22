By Glynn Adams

July 22, 2022

Hopefully, I am going to answer what is happening to us in America but in the process of doing that, I am going to drop some bombshells on you!!! The first bombshell is if you are currently in a church system, whether denominational, Pentecostal, or Protestant, we are being lied to. We are lying to ourselves, our flesh is lying to us, our church systems are lying to us, the pastors as well as the false pastors are lying to us, the world is lying to us, and Satan is lying to us. Following Jesus is not all about going to a church building, peace, love, comfort, and ease. It’s about war, resisting Satan, and the consequences if we neglect obedience to our King and if we refuse to resist evil against Satan and the powers of darkness.

Churches in America have become like the Prodigal Son in Luke 15:11-32, who left the covering and authority of the Father to escape his responsibilities of being a son. It’s called religion. There is no difference in ending up in the pig pen and in religion. In the First Century, Jesus encountered religion of the Scribes and Pharisees. They used the name of God, the Old Testament Scriptures, the Law, prayed, and thought they were spiritual but religion only see things from their point of view and not God’s!! These religious had their own way worked out and no one was going to change it not even the Son of God. That is where we are today in America – in a pig pen of made up religious matrix that is deadly to our nation!!!

What separates religion today and the church Jesus said He would build is we are to live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God, we don’t pick and choose what Scriptures we obey or ignore – we teach and preach the whole council of God. We are direct representatives of Jesus Christ on this earth and we are to be conformed into the image and likeness of Jesus Christ, we seek first the Kingdom of God because that is the message Jesus preached, the Kingdom conduct He exhibited,, and the Kingdom Ministry He expects us to do – to the lost, those in bondage, those who are hungry, thirsty, in prison, and hurting. We are to assume and carry out our spiritual responsibilities in the Word of God,- be a witness, go make disciples, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you, cast out demons, bring down demonic strongholds, heal the sick, resist evil, and resist anyone exalting themselves against the Word of God.

We will never obey God and “do His will on earth as it is done in heaven” until we will within ourselves to do it. The Prodigal Son was in the pig pen and He willed in his heart to return to the Father. Jesus knew the pain and suffering that was ahead of Him at the Cross so He went to Gethsemane and there He won the battle before Him because Jesus wills, “Thy will be done” with God for it to happen. The one who wills with God will pray and find God fights His battles through His Body of believers on earth.

Where has religion taken us in America? God has a moral compass but religion in America has no moral compass for our culture. Demonic occults and heretical sects are multiplying and gaining power in America. Drugs that blow the mind and kill have taken captive many of the upcoming generations. Enemy attacks has brought its casualties in every part of life in America – the corporate life, the family, the educational system, the judicial system, and even the church. The pattern of religion being practiced in America today is to compromise, to tolerate evil, remain silent, passive, and to break away from God’s fixed moral standards. The picture our religious churches present today is a bunch of cowards on the defensive, huddled in their church buildings but never on the offense resisting Satan and his demonic powers of darkness!! For whoever wishes to save his life shall lose it but whoever loses his life for MY sake shall find it. For what will a man be profited if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?” (Matthew 16:25)

Those in religion protecting themselves has allowed a flood of evil to pour into this nation and at the same time, the passivity of these in religion as they view what is happening to us in America, their ignorance is clearly seen that they are not aware of the part God expects them to play in his warfare against Satan. In these last days, Satan knows his time is running out but the Body of Christ sees no need to resist evil but seek détente, coexistence, tolerance, and peace through compromise!!! You can be set free from religion right now by willing what the Prodigal willed!!! In God’s world, this is called repentance; religion has no such word. A warning from Jesus in Matthew 5:20, “That unless your righteousness surpasses that of the Scribes and Pharisees, you shall not enter the kingdom of heaven.” HATH GOD REALLY SAID?!!!

Here is the second bombshell of truth. While the Word of God calls us sons, another function we have as a member of the Body of Christ, is that of a warrior. Religion teaches us nothing about being a warrior or spiritual warfare because religious people cannot see a war going on. But the Bible has many Scriptures that a constant war is going on between God/Satan, heaven/hell, and between our flesh and Satan, and between all members of the Body of Christ and Satan. In our religion we are being lied to. Our false pastors tell us that following Jesus is comfortable and all about love, peace, ease, and we are not required to resist evil. That is a lie from hell from a false pastor trying to grow his church larger and is not equipping anyone for resisting evil or any type of spiritual warfare!!!

Some pastors and some in the Body of Christ are resisting evil in this nation. As warriors for Christ, we understand completely the mandate and danger associated with resisting evil and spiritual warfare. The Bible and world history of the saints in every age have recorded the exploits of brave men and women in resisting Satan in spiritual warfare. At His Gethsemane struggle, the Lord Jesus teaches us two important things: “Submit to God” and “resist the devil.” Those who will within themselves to obey God and resist evil make themselves available as a willing instrument, ready for His use in His warfare. We have to will to the teaching of Scripture about our part in the spiritual warfare;

The vocabulary of leaving the church building and going on the offense to attack Satan and his powers of darkness is not popular today. Some in the Body of Christ are prayer warriors who will mount up in the full assurance of faith that they are indeed “seated with Christ in heavenly places.” And then from this position move to resist the enemy and “they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and because of the word of their testimony and they did not love their life even to death.” (Revelation 12:11)

The Bible is absolutely full of spiritual warfare and resisting Satan in the Bible. One-third of the ministry of Jesus on this earth was resisting Satan in the wilderness to defeating him on the cross. Part of the Kingdom of God ministry Jesus did was casting out demons, and healing the sick of which many were caused by Satan. This war started in Genesis 3 with Adam and Eve. God in Genesis 3:15, pronounced war on Satan, “And I will put enmity between you and the woman and between your seed and her seed; He shall bruise you on the head and you shall bruise him on the heel.” This prophecy came true at the cross with the crucifixion of Christ and this defeated Satan.

The Old Testament is about spiritual warfare and how to defeat your enemies. The warrior and soldier role is pictured for us throughout the Old and New Testaments. The history of the saints of God in every age is one of conflict. The pathway the disciples’ of Christ trends as they follow the Lord is one of certain warfare. The victory on the cross over the powers of evil by Jesus and its application in the world of men is now in the hands of the Body of Christ on earth and the bitter enmity of Satan is now directed against the Body of Christ in order to vent his bitterness against the Head through the members of His Body. Now, let me ask you a question: Are you expressing the enmity God put between the devil and the church’s Head? Or, are you seeking détente, coexistence, and peace through compromise? If you are refusing to resist Satan where you are and in the nation in which you live, then you are committing a blatant sin against Jesus and the cross!!! “Silence in the face of evil is evil in itself and God will not hold you guiltless. Not to speak is to speak; not to act is to act.” (Dietrich Bonhoeffer)

Do you remember the prayer Jesus gave us, “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is done in heaven.” Here is how God’s work is being done God’s way, God wills it in heaven and man wills it on earth. Whether you want to believe it or not, we are God’s warriors and soldiers. In Matthew 10:1, Jesus gave the disciples authority over unclean demonic spirits. In Matthew 10:16, “Behold I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves; therefore be shrewd as serpents and innocent as doves.” Paul says we are more than conquerors in Christ….We always triumph in Jesus Name all military terms, Paul says in 2 Timothy, 2:3, “Suffer hardship with me as a good soldier of Christ Jesus.

The last bombshell of truth is we must get the true facts straight here. Always remember, God does not tolerate His followers to blame others for our blatant, disobedient failures!!! The reason America has been captured and overtaken by evil is the Body of Christ in America has blatantly refused to fight against evil or to take a stand against evil or to resist evil. That is religion. Don’t you dare blame the Democrats and Occult New World Order for what has happened to us in America!!! They are only useful idiots following and obedient to their god who has been defeated. If the Body of Christ in America, who has access to the power of God, had been following and obedient to our God, we would not have ALLOWED Satan and the New World Order demonic occults to steal and capture this nation and make it a dwelling place for demons!!! We have been lied to by our pastors and to ourselves. Whenever Jesus sends His faithful followers out as lambs among wolves, that is not comfort, ease, or peaceful; that is spiritual warfare!!! It is truly a proven fact, “If you do not resist evil, evil will overtake you.”

The America we grew up in the 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s is gone. The only way we will get it back is a sovereign move of God and a Great Awakening among the people in America!!! Our Founding Fathers gave us a Republic where WE THE PEOPLE determine what kind of government we will have and warned us we cannot maintain a Republic without a moral and righteous people. We have had many failures that has led up to the cause of what is happening to us in America today. The false pastor and too many has embraced an easy religion having forsaken the ways of God plus we have not tended to our Republic form of government. We have been lied to by false pastors and religion which requires no accountability. We ignore Scripture, we disobey Scripture at will and we think nothing of it. In America, we disregard a sermon or an article and we choose not to obey it or disregard what we heard. To God that is serious but to Americans not so. We don’t understand the Sovereignty of God or King Jesus. When they speak through the Word or Holy Spirit, that is law and we have no opinion or private interpretation of it, but to obey it…period!!! We conveniently forget that accountability will eventually come to everyone!!!

Many of the faithful will press on to the high calling of Christ and keep on resisting this evil overtaking our nation. It is sad that so many people are blind and cannot see their false pastors and their false religion!!! My prayer is we will wake up before it is too late!!! God bless, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams (Thanks to the insight of R. Arthur Matthew and his book, “Born to Battle.”

