By Frosty Wooldridge

November 11, 2021

Part 2: How will we feed, transport and sustain another 100 million more immigrants? You won’t like the answer!

Let’s continue examining “The most important discussion of the 2020’s” as it pertains to America’s accelerating immigration predicament…no, that’s too easy…in reality, we’re in a full blown crisis at the border and at five military bases packed with 100,000 Afghan refugees…oh, and lest we forget, 2,000,000 border violators being bussed, flown and distributed to everywhere in the USA.

Not to mention that another 100 million refugees work to migrate to America 24/7. The line never ends.

As we learned in the previous column, our president and Congress continue flooding our country with legal and illegal refugees. An estimated 5,000,000 (million), net gain, added to our shores in 2021.

If that continues for another eight years to 2030, we’ll see 40,000,000 people added to our country. If that continues through 2050, we’ll see in excess of 100,000,000 more people added to America.

Are you okay with that number of people? If you think it’s a wonderful aspect of your children’s future…the question pops up…WHY? And, if you support those numbers, what do you think it means for your children?

Let’s dig further. What does that 100 million people, added to our country, mean to our economy, ecology, rivers, air and land? What about our quality of life?

First of all, it means that 100 million people will be driving over 100,000,000 more cars, trucks, planes, lawnmowers, motorcycles, boats, and other engines. That means that 100 million more people will be using gasoline, natural gas to heat their homes, and diesel.

But there’s a problem that no one wants to deal with: we’re on course to deplete all oil products by 2050. The late Walter Youngquist, the foremost energy specialist said, “As we go from this happy hydrocarbon bubble, we have reached now, to a renewable energy resource economy, which we must do in this century, will the “civil” part of civilization survive? As we both know there is no way that alternative energy sources can supply the amount of per capita energy we enjoy now, much less for the 10 billion expected by 2050. And energy is what keeps this game going. We are involved in a Faustian bargain—selling our economic souls for the luxurious life of the moment, but sooner or later the price has to be paid.”

Right now, in 2021, we burn 20 million barrels of oil daily in America. The world burns 97 million barrels of oil daily. By 2030, China is projected to be burning 100 million barrels of oil daily to power their 1.5 billion citizens. In other words, as projected by Christopher O. Clugston in his book; Blip: Humanity’s 300 Year Self-Terminating Experiment with Industrialism, the last drop of oil will be pulled out of the ground by 2050, if not much sooner.

You can hem and haw, and say that we’re going to invent a new source of power, but top scientists say there’s nothing on the horizon to take the place of oil. And, by 2050, there will be another 2.2 billion people added to the globe, and the USA will have added 100 million, net gain.

Anybody thinking about these humongous numbers? How do you feed that many people? Right now, in America, we feed 330 million people 990 million meals every single day of the year. What happens when that numbers of meals goes to 1.5 billion breakfast, lunch and dinners daily?

In 2021, seven states face severe water shortages. California and Florida lead the list. They face enormous obstacles in order to water their citizens today. But, and this is a nasty one, California is projected to grow by 20 million more people, net gain, by 2050. From 39 million to 59 million. Florida at 22 million expects to reach 39 million within 28 years.

That’s just California and Florida. Arizona, Georgia, Texas, and a dozen other states will face enormous population gains in the next three decades. And none of them have an answer to water shortages!

So, what about “quality of life” in America? Do you think the overpacked and stuffed-in people of Chicago enjoy quality of life? Hardly! They’re shooting each other like rats in a cage. Same with Detroit, NYC, St. Louis, LA, and Miami.

Wouldn’t it be intelligent and prudent to discover the “carrying capacity” of the United States? What about carrying capacity of our cities? What about finding out the optimum number of people that the lower 48 states can hold and still maintain a viable, sustainable civilization? Does that make sense?

Again, if you want to see what’s coming, please go to Netflix, and type in the search bar: “Cowspiracy” and “Seaspiracy.” Those two documentaries will graphically show you your children’s future.

Please note: we can change that nasty future by shutting down America’s borders to all immigration, now. Otherwise, if you’re living in 2050, you and your children will most certainly become victims in this quagmire created by Biden and Congress. What are you doing about it? Have you called your senators and House member?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

