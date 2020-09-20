By Roger Anghis

The left has no intention of losing this presidential election and are willing to open cheat to do it. They are planning to use voter fraud to do so. They are experts at it and have used it for years even decades to win elections. In most cases, without it, they would never win.

Remember when Al Franken ran for the Senate in Minnesota he initially lost and then they started finding ‘uncounted’ ballots during a recount and for some reason, they were all for him, Days after it was reported that 133 ballots were missing in the Minneapolis portion of the Minnesota Senate recount, local officials in the city said they had discovered a misplaced stack of ballots. Democratic sources in the state, meanwhile, say that this group of votes were not counted on the day of the election, meaning they will have a larger effect on the outcome of the recount.

By mid-day, Friday a spokesperson for the city, Matt Laible, said that the envelope contained about 10 absentee ballots — a small number compared to the total number of votes casts in the state, but potentially very significant. An hour or so later, Marc Elias, Franken’s lawyer, declared that with all precincts recounted the campaign’s internal numbers had them ahead by a mere four votes.

“We are moving on to the next stage of the process,” said Elias. “We are not declaring victory.”

As such, the findings of the missing absentee ballots — which Laible said would not be tallied immediately — are being cheered by Al Franken’s campaign not merely because they come from a deeply Democratic area of the city and promise to bolster the vote total of the Democratic challenger.[1]

The Democrats have mastered a procedure called ballot harvesting where workers collect ballots from voters and deliver them to be counted. A full explanation can be found here. What this allows to happen is known republican allots will be tossed and only known democrat ballots counted. In some states, it is easy to determine the difference. Under the bar code, there is a number and within that number, there is a ‘D’ for the democrat ballot and an ‘R” for the Republican ballot. Pretty simple. Colorado went from red to blue after we went to all mail-in ballots. Gee, I wonder how that happened? In the 2016 election, we had 10 counties that had over 100% voter turnout. One very heavy illegal immigrant populated county had 140%. This was challenged in the courts, but all votes were allowed to be counted. Colorado has been called the ‘Gold Standard’ of mail-in voting when in reality it is the poster child of voter fraud. Most articles talking about this have been scrubbed from the internet. Using publicly available voter data and comparing it to U.S. Census records reveals the ten counties having a total registration ranging between 104 to 140 percent of the respective populations.

Counties such as Gilpin and Hinsdale have 110 percent of their populations registered to vote. Gilpin County has a total population of 5,441 with 17.4% of the population below the voting age, making the highest possible number of registered voters 4,494. Currently, Gilpin County has 4909 registered voters. Hinsdale County has a total population of 830 with 20% of the population below the voting age, making the highest possible number of registered voters 664. At 110 percent registration, that means that there are 515 excess voter registrations in Gilpin county and 68 excess registrations for Hinsdale.

While these voters come and go, they manage to turn out to vote. Records show Gilpin County had 61 percent voter turnout in the 2010 election and Hinsdale County had an astounding 92 percent voter turnout. This is far above the Colorado average turnout of 48 percent, and the national average of 41 percent.

All ten counties investigated by Media Trackers reported voter turnout greater than the national average. Nine out of ten also showed voter turnout well above the Colorado average. Mineral and San Juan counties, which have voter registration numbers of 126 percent and 112 percent respectively, had a voter turnout of 96 and 83 percent respectively.[2]

This was not unique to Colorado. We saw this all across the nation in 2016: Some 3.5 million more people are registered to vote in the U.S. than are alive among America’s adult citizens. Such staggering inaccuracy is an engraved invitation to voter fraud.

The Election Integrity Project of Judicial Watch — a Washington-based legal-watchdog group — analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2011–2015 American Community Survey and last month’s statistics from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The latter included figures provided by 38 states. According to Judicial Watch, eleven states gave the EAC insufficient or questionable information. Pennsylvania’s legitimate numbers place it just below the over-registration threshold.

My tabulation of Judicial Watch’s state-by-state results yielded 462 counties where the registration rate exceeded 100 percent. There were 3,551,760 more people registered to vote than adult U.S. citizens who inhabit these counties.

“That’s enough over-registered voters to populate a ghost-state about the size of Connecticut,” Judicial Watch attorney Robert Popper told me.[3]

I expect nothing less from the Democrats this year. It will probably be on steroids because another four years of Trump will mean the exposure of all the Democrats have done to the American people and will set back their New World Order push another 30 years. Reagan did that to them in the 1980s. I believe that this will be worse for them than that.

Mark Zuckerberg is even preparing for just this type of voter fraud. In a recent appearance on Axios on HBO, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg suggested that his company and “and other media” should work to convince the American public there is nothing illegitimate, strange, or suspect about the results upcoming presidential election taking days or weeks to be tabulated due to mail-in voting.

“One of the things that I think we and other media need to start doing is preparing the American people,” said Zuckerberg, is “That there’s nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or even weeks to make sure that all the votes are counted, in fact, that may be important to be sure that this is a legitimate and fair election.”[4] If this isn’t a preparation for overturning an election, I don’t know what is.

Trump has warned about it and Attorney General Barr has warned about it. Biden has 600 lawyers that have filed over 150 suits to allow mail-in ballots and to challenge the results if Biden loses.[5] This election has to be so decisive in Trump’s favor that any fight to overturn it will be futile at best. I think it will be. The polls show Biden leading but his lead is shrinking fast. Keep in mind that three weeks before the 1984 election Reagan was down about 6% and he narrowly won by winning only 49 states. The technology to cheat is much better today than it was then. Prayer and our diligence at the voting booth are necessary for the preservation of this great nation.

