The last four years have shown America something that I do not think most Americans knew and that is just how much the Democrat Party hates America. It began on the night of the 2016 general election. I vividly remember seeing the liberal news agencies react in almost horror at the fact that Hillary could possibly lose the race. One commentator was so infuriated he was cursing on the air. He wanted to know what the **** was happening. Rachel Madow was on the verge of tears and describing what she thought America was going to turn into.

People began to riot in the streets burning cars and stores. The reaction was almost shocking. We had seen some violence during the campaign specifically in Chicago when a bunch of Bernie Sanders supporters: When Ja’Mal Green, a prominent black activist and Bernie Sanders supporter in Chicago, saw that Donald Trump was coming to the University of Illinois Chicago, he knew what he had to do. “Everyone, get your tickets to this. We’re all going in!!!! ‪#‎SHUTITDOWN,” he posted on Facebook last week.

Little did he know they actually would shut it down.

Friday night, hundreds of protesters invaded Trump’s rally while thousands more marched outside, leading the candidate to abruptly cancel the event due to safety concerns. The night spun out from there, as angry Trump fans clashed with protesters, who saw the shutdown as a victory.

Protesters interrupt virtually every Trump speech. But what made Chicago different were its scale and the organization behind the effort. Hundreds of young, largely black and brown people poured in from across the city, taking over whole sections of the arena and bracing for trouble.

And as the repeated chants of “Ber-nie” demonstrated, it was largely organized by supporters of Bernie Sanders, the Democratic presidential candidate who has struggled to win over black voters, but whose revolutionary streak has excited radicals of all colors.[1]

What we were seeing was the beginning of the left exposing to the American people their outright demand to be in power. We saw violent acts from the left for the next four years and almost every time they had the gumption to blame Trump or his supporters for the violence that they themselves committed.

In January of this year one of Bernie Sanders’ Iowa campaign organizers, Kyle Jurek, was caught on several occasions making statements referencing violence against conservatives: On reaching people that he deems to be “fascists”: “The only thing that works, the only thing that fascists understand is violence. So, the only way you can confront them is with violence.”

On what happens if Trump is re-elected: “F***ing cities burn.”

On if Trump supporters should be “re-educated”: “I mean, we gotta try, so like, in Nazi Germany after the fall of the Nazi party there was a s**t ton of the populace that was f***ing Nazified. Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f***ing people to not be Nazis. Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f***ing thing here. That’s kind of what Bernie’s whole f***ing like, ‘hey, free education for everybody!’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f***ing Nazi.”

On Soviet gulags: “There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right? And actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like re-education.” [2]



I can remember during the 2016 campaign Hillary was always accusing the right of violence even though it was always the left that was burning and looting. She had taken a page out of Hitler’s playbook where Joseph Goebbels, Hitlers Minister of Propaganda stated: “Accuse others of the things that you are doing.” All the riots that we have seen over the last three-plus months have occurred in Democrat-controlled cities and perpetrated by Democrats, paid by outside sources. Many claim that George Soros is behind the riots and they are probably right. Watch this video of an organizer of a lot of the so-called protests in California where he states he gets checks signed by Soros.[3]

George Soros also funds the Open Society Foundation which is a major supporter of blm and has been since 2015. Soros uses the Open Society Foundation to do a lot of his dirty work. He has transferred the bulk of his fortune, $18 billion, to that foundation.[4] I would think that this would be classified as treason by funding sedition but Trump my address this in his second term.

Right after Trump won the election in 2016 they immediately began the attack on him attempting to nullify/overturn an election. Maxine Waters began calling for his impeachment before he was even sworn into office. She has advocated confrontations against him and his staff and cabinet since the day after his election. We’ve seen them try the Russian collusion, impeachment, the fake plandemic, and are demanding all mail-in ballots so they can commit voter fraud on a scale only seen in communist countries and we will continue to see the left do whatever they can to get him out of office.

Sanders didn’t get the nomination because he sold out again, but Biden has adopted Sanders’s extreme agenda. They actually believe that he can beat trump. They believe as they did with Hillary, the polls which are so skewed towards Democrats it is ridiculous. One poll had Biden ahead of Trump by only five points. but they only polled 21% Republicans. Trump pulled thousands of supports in Kenosha. but Biden only had a hand full of people show up when he went and the majority of them were media.

Do not fool yourself, the Democrats will do anything to regain power and if they can take the House, Senate, and the White House, they will never again relinquish that power, and the America we know will be nothing but a footnote in history. The Democratic Party platform ardently adopted by “Aphasic” Joe Biden would entail an abrogation of the Constitution; a gaming of the voting system and the addition of new states (D.C. & Puerto Rico) to guarantee the Democrats perennial electoral victory; and a complete revision of America’s capitalist economy, transforming it into one based on the tenets of socialism as the stout pillars of a society ruled by critical theory. [5]

They actually have a plan to stage a coup if Trump wins: As if 2020 were not insane enough already, we now have Democrats and their ruling class masters openly talking about staging a coup. You might have missed it, what with the riots, lockdowns, and other daily mayhem we’re forced to endure in this, the most wretched year of my lifetime. But it’s happening. It started with the military brass quietly indicating that the troops should not follow a presidential order. They were bolstered by many former generals—including President Trump’s own first Secretary of Defense—who stated openly what the brass would only hint at. Then, as nationwide riots really got rolling in early June, the sitting Secretary of Defense himself all but publicly told the president not to invoke the Insurrection Act. His implicit message was: “Mr. President, don’t tell us to do that, because we won’t, and you know what happens after that.”[6]



This is not a game. The threat to our freedoms is real. Ronald Reagan stated: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

If Biden wins, Kamala Harris will be president before the end of the first year. AOC will control our energy which means we will not have any energy. Bernie Sanders will in control of the economy, which means we will be a third world nation.

Vote wisely.

