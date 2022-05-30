By: Devvy

May 30, 2022

Today is Memorial Day. A day made a National Holiday to remember and honor those who sacrificed everything to birth this nation and to all those who have served and died since to keep America free. But what are we doing to save this country?

My October 15, 2o21, column, What Can YOU Do for Your Country? focused on several issues but highly important: We desperately needed to elect constitutional attorneys to the bench in every state. (Here in Texas: Across the state’s appellate and trial courts, there are nine supreme court justices, nine criminal appeals judges, 80 appeals court judges, and 448 district court judges.)

From my column:

“Those not reduced to zombie status know both state and federal judiciaries are rotten and corrupt. Not every single judge but a large percentage. For decades judges have become increasingly partisan, ignoring both their state constitutions and the U.S. Constitution. What can be done? Not the same thing over and over and expect different results.

“How many of the 80 million Americans who voted for Trump are lawyers? How many of them consider themselves very patriotic and are fed up with disgusting rulings by judges in their local area, i.e., county, state, federal?

“Okay. What we need are all those thousands of lawyers to run for openings on any court in all the states. Texas is a huge state so we have lots of them. It differs by state but some judges are appointed.

“Selection of state court judges in Texas occurs through partisan elections at each court level. Term lengths vary, but all judges must run for re-election at the end of their terms. Across the state’s appellate and trial courts, there are nine supreme court justices, nine criminal appeals judges, 80 appeals court judges, and 448 district court judges.”

“Federal judges are confirmed by the U.S. Senate as is the U.S. (Un) Supreme Court. We can all see how that’s worked out the past few decades. The bottom line is Congress refuses to impeach rotten federal judges because the American people haven’t demanded Judge Rotten be impeached for trampling the Constitution.

“Voters continue to reelect the same incumbents back to Congress who hold worthless judiciary committee hearings that accomplish nothing and so now, the wound has festered to the point of complete rot.”

I am not a news service nor do I have the resources so I can’t tell you how many true constitutional attorneys (or sitting judges in the 50 states who actually understand both the U.S. and their state constitution) have won primaries so far. I listen to a morning talk show out of Lubbock, TX, 100 miles north of me. Every judicial district up there had at least 3-6 candidates for judgeships. One can pray the biased ones were defeated.

And so far in 2022, voters allegedly are voting once again in the primaries for the same rotten, corrupt incumbents destroying their state and this country. You can start with Georgia, one of the key states with absolute proof President-Elect Trump was cheated out of winning that state as well as two senate seats Jan. 5, 2021. Who fought against exposing the fraud? Their current governor, Brian Kemp and their slimy Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. And the voters in that state just voted in their primary to put those two back on the ballot in November? Truly, I am left speechless – if the actual vote count was fair and accurate.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Met With Furious Boos by Trump Supporters at GOP State Convention, June 5, 2021: “Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was overwhelmingly booed by attendees of the state’s Republican Party convention Saturday, with videos showing people prominently waving signs in support of former President Donald Trump as he took the stage.”

What Can YOU Do for Your Country? – Part II, March 28, 2022, my column which focused on getting involved because saving this country is NOT going to come from professional politicians. It will ONLY come from We the People rising up and saying no more. That requires sacrifice of your time and energy. While there are millions out there with the sincerest of intentions, too many donate money to “conservative” organizations that are only conserving the cancers instead of cutting them out.

Their solution is to elect Republicans! Give us the majority in the House, Senate and WH and we’ll protect conservative values, lower taxes, smaller government! The same script I’ve heard all my adult life and I’ll be 73 next month. And while you’re distracted, Satan’s EVIL minions are working non-stop and now making their final move for the ‘great reset’ with the support of current members of Congress, the Stage One Altzheimer’ individual masquerading as president, Cheater China Joe Biden, governors, mayors and members of state legislatures. If you don’t play in the sandbox dictated by the evil doers you’re out.

My cousin lives in S. Dakota. She sent out an urgent alert last Friday: URGENT!! SD passes the CON-CON! URGENT ATTENTION NEEDED!

“NOTHING COULD BE MORE DANGEROUS! GET ON THE PHONE NOW! FORWARD TO EVERYONE YOU CAN who bloody cares about our freedoms!

“We have more amazing news! Hot on the heels of Wisconsin’s historic vote to become the 16th state to pass the Convention of States Resolution, the South Dakota House also passed the resolution. South Dakota representatives voted 39-30 to pass the Convention of States Resolution (HJR 5001), and now HJR 5001 heads over to the Senate.

“During the debate, no opponents rose to speak against the resolution. Only supporters stood, and one of them delivered such an inspiring speech, he convinced several legislators to vote in favor.

“We can’t sit by and not speak any more,” said Rep. John Mills, one of our resolution’s sponsors. “What happens when government grows? Freedom shrinks. I want my kids to have the freedom that I grew up with, and we’re not going to get there unless we change something.”

Mills is another damn fool but note this from above: “Only supporters stood, and one of them delivered such an inspiring speech, he convinced several legislators to vote in favor.” Where were the patriots who understand a Convention of States WILL kill our U.S. Constitution for good? Well, so many have no idea what’s going on as they try to put food on the table or simply have no coordinated organizations who keep track of when bills will be voted on and what they mean. As for the Convention of States, here are several columns by retired attorney Publius Huldah that every adult American must read to fully understand how dangerous a Con-con is to this republic.

I know it’s a lot of reading, so just bookmark this column and everyday read one of the links on the commute train, bus or over lunch. If you live in S. Dakota (or pass this along if you know someone there) you need to get in the face of your state senator NOW because the House bill has now gone over to your state senate. Here’s the list of them.

The “Compact” Gimmick To Circumvent The Powers Granted To Congress By Article V, Jan. 26, 2018

Honest Discourse About Article V Convention Needed, May 19, 2018

Article 5 of the US Constitution: What “Convention of States Project” (COS) Isn’t Telling You, Nov. 15, 2019

USMCA “Trade Agreement”, the North American Union, an Article V convention, and Red Flag Laws: Connecting the Dots, Dec. 10, 2019

The Death Blow: an Article V Convention to Replace Our Constitution, April 23, 2021

This is an audio interview of U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs on his short but precise book on the extremely dangerous COS: AZ Senate Pres. Andy Biggs, Author: The Con of the Con Con, Article V

This IS why no state should pass an Article V Convention of States. Don’t forget how many RINO’s are infested in the Republican Party or hide their true agenda while talking out both sides of their mouth:

Article V Convention of States: Dangerous and Ineffectual, February 19, 2018 by South Carolina Policy Council

“James Madison, regarded as “the father of the Constitution” due to his pivotal role in its creation and adoption, believed that a convention was not the “most convenient or probable channel” for achieving desired change. When asked his opinion on a convention of states movement in 1788, he said:

“If a General Convention were to take place for the avowed and sole purpose of revising the Constitution, it would naturally consider itself as having a greater latitude than the Congress appointed to administer and support as well as to amend the system; it would consequently give greater agitation to the public mind; an election into it would be courted by the most violent partizans [sic] on both sides; it [would] probably consist of the most heterogeneous characters; would be the very focus of that flame which has already too much heated men of all parties; would no doubt contain individuals of insidious views, who under the mask of seeking alterations popular in some parts but inadmissible in other parts of the Union might have a dangerous opportunity of sapping the very foundations of the fabric. Under all these circumstances it seems scarcely to be presumable that the deliberations of the body could be conducted in harmony, or terminate in the general good. Having witnessed the difficulties and dangers experienced by the first Convention…I should tremble for the result of a Second, meeting in the present temper of America and under all the disadvantages I have mentioned.”

From James Madison to George Lee Turberville, 2 November 1788

In a column I wrote a few months ago: We’re all tired, frustrated and enraged as we watch our beloved Republic and U.S. Constitution get pounded into dust by Congress, the Supreme Court, governors and mayors. One of our biggest problems is apathy on the part of voters, lack of factual, accurate information and how to organize to stop the destruction.

All politics are local and go up the ladder from there. I’ve lived and breathed this nightmare going on 31 years darn near seven days a week. Some of my best and dear friends have been trying to educate the public longer than me. But, tens of millions of Americans just seem “too busy” to either vote or make the commitment to become a warrior in these dangerous times.

But, how and who?

A little bit of history called the Committees of Safety. This is a lengthy read but I firmly believe it’s vitally important for Americans to understand the history of this country from the beginning. The Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were birthed with rivers of blood while millions of Americans today get panic attacks if their $700 fancy phone isn’t charged. 6 in 10 ‘couldn’t cope’ without smartphone for a day; 1 in 8 suffer anxiety from low battery! –“New survey reveals that more than a quarter of adults rely on smartphone for directions, while 1 in 3 have NEVER used a paper map before!”, Feb. 22, 2022

There are several organizations I’ve become familiar with over the decades who have and are beating back those working so hard to destroy YOUR freedom, liberty and rights. Liberals (socialists) and progressives (communists) have dressed-up their agendas to hide their Marxist ideology. NGO’s (non-governmental agencies) are one of the worst cancers.

Ron Ewart wrote for many years for NWVs practically begging Americans to wake up to the dangerous state and federal government efforts to destroy YOUR personal property rights: “Ron Ewart is a nationally known author and speaker on freedom and property rights issues and author of his weekly column, “In Defense of Rural America”. For 14 years Ron has been the president of the National Association of Rural Landowners (NARLO) (www.narlo.org), a non-profit corporation headquartered in Washington State, acting as an advocate and consultant for urban and rural landowners.”

Ron wrote his last column for NewsWithViews on July 7,2021, Just How Long Are Free Americans Going To Take It? Sadly, this champion and tireless patriot passed away July 25, 2021 after a battle with cancer. However, the National Association of Rural Land Owers website is still up and contains a lot of valuable information; see menu on left side of page.

Edward Griffin is an amazing American warrior and author of The Creature from Jekyll Island, World Without Cancer and several other books. His web site, Freedom Force International has a section titled Strategy which is truly one of the great and important reads which will help Americans and the direction we should be going and how. I know it takes time but once freedom is lost, we won’t get it back in a peaceful and lawful manner.

The Collectivist Conspiracy Documentary is a must watch interview. G. Edward Griffin, Oct. 3, 2020 – This video interview (watch or listen) truly is a must for your time. I had the honor and pleasure of meeting Edward in February 2004 at an event in the DC area. A true gentleman and so very intelligent. A man whose been trying to educate the American people since 1959. NOW is the time to listen.

Tom DeWeese who also writes columns for NWVs is someone I became familiar with a couple of decades ago; his bio: “Tom DeWeese is one of the nation’s leading advocates of individual liberty, free enterprise, private property rights, personal privacy, back-to-basics education and American sovereignty and independence. A native of Ohio, he’s been a candidate for the Ohio Legislature, served as editor of two newspapers, and has owned several businesses since the age of 23. In 1989 Tom led the only privately-funded election-observation team to the Panamanian elections. In 2006 Tom was invited to Cambridge University to debate the issue of the United Nations before the Cambridge Union, a 200 year old debating society. Today he serves as Founder and President of the American Policy Center and editor of The DeWeese Report. For 40 years Tom DeWeese has been a businessman, grassroots activist, writer and publisher. As such, he has always advocated a firm belief in man’s need to keep moving forward while protecting our Constitutionally-guaranteed rights.”

Tom’s organization (like Judicial Watch in the legal arena) actually gets the job done winning many battles with corrupt government bodies. Judicial Watch Victory: Court Declares Unconstitutional California’s Gender Quota for Corporate Boards, May 16, 2022

Each one of the links below from Tom DeWeese’s web site, American Policy Center is very important:

We just scored a big win! “Those dedicated activists in Tennessee then sent copies of Kathleen’s article to every single member of the Tennessee state legislature. The legislators were shocked. They had no idea how evil this scheme was. Or the dangers it posed to their own ability to legislate the will of those who elected them.” This is how we can win and stop the complete destruction of our republic. This is a video of Tom explaining it.

No matter your political affiliation, if Americans don’t come together and work at your local level we’re going to be toast – soon. Everyone knows 10 people who know ten people who know ten people. Robert Kennedy, Jr’s book on the rotten corrupt real Dr. Anthony Fauci has sold more than one MILLION copies already. Americans want the truth.

The on-line premiere of 2000 Mules proving how massive vote fraud was done to deny President-Elect Trump a second term went from premiering in 300 theaters and by popular demand then to 400 theaters. The disgusting, misleading and outright attack lies by the prostitute media hasn’t stopped Americans who want the truth. Because it’s been so successful, you can now watch it free on line. Indie Doc ‘2000 Mules’ Reportedly Snags $10 Million

Word of mouth, email lists and social media made it possible. The same thing is being done across this country by Tom’s organization which is growing but we need millions of Americans to become part of the plan:

We Can Stop Them – We Just Need The Right Plan Freedom Pods: “Across the nation, Americans are growing anxious and frustrated by the barrage of government overreach through rules, regulations and taxes. What do we do? How do we fight back and restore our rights and economic freedom?

“One of the main reasons the progressives have been so successful in locking in their agenda on us is because they understand that the local level is the place to enforce them. Our side has ignored it for too long. We simply are not there, in city councils, county commissions, and school boards. The result is that now we have much more government. We can fix that.

“The American Policy Center (APC) is working with activists at the local level, teaching how they can stop Federal overreach right in their community. We call it converting your town into a Freedom Pod. The way to do that is to organize by building a permanent infrastructure of activism, ready to take immediate action every day. The strategy is to focus only on your community, affecting policy and elections. If successful, neighboring communities will follow your plan. That’s why we call it a Freedom Pod – planning seeds of Freedom.

“Well, it’s working. To help explain how to do it, APC held a conversation with the leader of one of the most successful groups that has built such a Freedom Pod.And they are winning. In this video he explains, in his own words, how they did it.

“Please watch this informative video, share it with your friends and neighbors, and then learn more by visiting APCs website www.americanpolicy.org. Here you will find many tools, including a series of activist training webinars, articles and books explaining the many issues we face, and our new Activist Handbook that contains the details on how you can get started to fight back in your community. (Bold is mine).

“Together, we can take the long neglected actions necessary to restore our Republic. And we can win!”

Join APC’s Local Activist Training Program – Training Handbook – If money is an issue, split the cost with friends. We fight back using their own words, documents and deeds to crush our enemy – and how to win, not just more talk.

The Agenda 21 Manual

This is another video interview with Tom that should scare everyone: CO2 Pipeline: Farmland in Jeopardy? April 21, 2022

What can you do? What Tom has been doing for decades which is spreading. Yes, it requires we give up our “free” time but if you have enough members of your Freedom Pod in your city or town, everyone gets an assignment. From past experience, I believe your meetings should be in the evening (like 7:00 pm after dinner) or on a Saturday morning at 10:00 am. That way people can get breakfast and perhaps some early morning chores and then to your meeting place. If we do nothing, we will surrender our country.

There is no more time to hope the government will save you or our beloved republic. It truly is up to us to ACT NOW. Our children and grand children are depending on us to stop the evil covering this country.

In May 2008, I visited the homestead of Nathan Hale in CT. Nathan Hale was hanged by the British at the age of 21. Before he was hanged, young master Hale said, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” Just a kid he gave his life for future Americans to be free.

Back then meetings were held in secret so the British wouldn’t find out what the patriots were planning. Our First Amendment gives us the right to speak and meet openly and freely. We must come together and fight using proven methods to win. Will you?

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net (I simply have to say while I really do appreciate emails, I receive several hundred a day except Christmas and New Year’s Day. I simply cannot answer all of them asking for advice, please help me with my case and other requests because it’s just me. I try to work some of the requests and answer questions into my columns but I can only do so much. I thank you for understanding.)

Related:

If you haven’t yet taken the time to read this overview of a book (sadly out of print), MASTERS OF SEDUCTION – Beguiling Americans Into Slavery and Self-destruction by Jeri Lynn Ball, it is well worth your time. She gives a superb writing on collectivism. The only thing that’s changed are the names of the major players selling us out. Knowledge IS power.

Dakota’s governor, Christie Noem, is considered a conservative hero in many polls. But, it’s always a good idea to listen to the people who actually live in a state regarding any incumbent. Many of these so-called ‘rocket stars’ in both parties have past performances they hope people will forget about:

Can South Dakota voters trust what Kristi Noem says? This blog will chronicle the difference between what Kristi Noem says, and what Kristi Noem does. Unfortunately for South Dakota voters, there’s often a lot of difference between the two.

READ: Republican Politicians Who Won’t Stand Up To The Left Are Worthless, April 8, 2021. Gov. Asa Hutchinson & Christie Noem.