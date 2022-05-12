Frosty Wooldridge

May 12, 2022

Do you realize HOW many people are streaming into America in 2022?

In March, 221,000 illegally jumped our borders to be distributed throughout our entire country by Joe Biden. The same numbers will continue to flood into our country in April, and every month for the rest of this year. They will add up to 2,000,000 illegals within our country. Another 82,170 arrived legally as legal immigrants in March. Same number again in April, that number will continue throughout the year to reach 1,000,000 legal immigrants. There are already 25,000,000 illegals in our country as per the Yale Report of 2018.

Those immigrants, in turn, will birth between 1,000,000 and 1,500,000 million babies. (Source: Dr. Steven Camorata www.cis.org)

Do you appreciate, understand and comprehend those kinds of numbers? Do you have any idea what they mean to you and your children? Do you understand that we are importing millions upon millions of illiterate, poor and disenfranchised people with ZERO ability to contribute to our first world country? Do you realize the overload to our resources? I mean, we don’t possess enough baby formula in our stores today, what do you think it will be like in 10, 20 or 30 years?

Do the numbers blow your mind? Well, along with all those numbers, our birth rate renders another 1,000,000 net gain, that’s births over deaths, added to the USA annually.

If you do the math, we’re headed for another 100,000,000 (million) people within 28 years. Is anyone listening? Is anyone asking any questions? Does anyone understand the ramifications of what we’re doing to ourselves?

Apparently, no one gives a rats-rear-end…because this horrific number of people will continue exploding into our country without pause and without reason…until there are no solutions as to water, energy and resources. Honest to God, I’ve tried to interview on 60 Minutes, NPR with Terry Gross and Scott Simon, PBS, NBC, CBS, ABC, Tucker Carlson, Anderson Cooper and many more—for over 20 years. And, I am a darned excellent speaker on this subject.

Did you see Africa last night where David Muir showed millions starving? Did you know that millions of those starving people want to immigrate into the USA? In fact, they are immigrating as fast as your taxpayer dollars can pay for their visas and flights. But here is the catch: Africa houses 1.4 billion people in 2022. They expect to reach 2.0 billion within 28 years according to the United Nations Africa Population Projections. Look it up! It will terrify you.

We’re about to pay $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine, while, at the same time, taking in thousands of their refugees. They’ve got 40 million people in that country. Can we save them all?

Are the questions I’m asking unreasonable? I mean, can we take another 20 million Mexican refugees or Central American refugees? Can we keep taking millions via chain-migration from China and India? What will it solve when both those countries are about toad 100 million and 300 million, net gain, to their populations by 2050?

Why am I one of the VERY few journalists asking these questions? Why are they being ignored by the mainstream media? I mean, Norah O’Donnell reports on the wildfires because of Climate Change, but she won’t report on the driver of Climate Change. Is she stupid? Is David Muir unintelligent? Is Lester Holt totally out of touch?

Who is suppressing the fact that our civilization is being overrun and invaded by hordes of refugees from a line that grows by 83,000,000 more refugee babies annually from around the world?

I gotta’ tell you, that when the historians write the history books on how America fell, they will write that we were led by fools and followed by foolish citizens that weren’t paying attention. For heaven sakes, we’ve got a senile president, dementia-prone Senators Diane Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi…and midget brains with very low IQ’s in Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters and dozens more than can’t work simple math problems…let alone use ‘reason’ in order to represent common sense in governing.

These two videos MUST be seen by every single American in order to prepare him or her and their families as to what’s coming for their kids in 2050. Take 5 minutes and 10 minutes to see them. They should scare the living daylights out of you.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

Now that you’ve got your pants scared off you with the facts of what is coming, what are you going to do? Are you going to be like the folks on the Titanic and not question why Captain Smith sailed through iceberg infested waters at maximum speed?

Or, do you see the danger to your kids? So, you call your senators, House member, local paper, governor, 60 Minutes, Tucker Carlson, Anderson Cooper, David Muir, Lester Holt, Norah O’Donnell, Terry Gross, Scott Simon, PBS and just about every journalist in the area to help them connect the dots. Because if you don’t, your kids will be riding the “Titanic” in 2050…and it’s going down and them with it.

Our country is too big, too complex, too far into overshoot, too over extended, too far beyond our water, energy and resource supplies to survive what’s coming.

Do you think maybe that we should change course? Anyone for shutting down all immigration into the USA? If not, why not? Would you rather keep riding the Titanic?

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com