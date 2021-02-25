By Frosty Wooldridge

Today, biological DNA males enjoy legal competition against biological DNA females. The same goes for those DNA males walking into DNA female bathrooms. Those same DNA males can out-muscle, out run, out hit, out wrestle and outperform any and all DNA females.

We have come to 2021 with “Woke” America where a DNA male can pretend to be a female via the law. If that isn’t Orwell’s 1984, I don’t know what is!

As one reader said, “In a time when Hitler 2.0 (Xi Jinping) has appeared on the stage, the US is now led by someone suffering from dementia. Biden dismisses the horrifying genocide going on in China as simply a matter of cultural differences.

“As bad as I think Kamala Harris is, please, Democrats, go ahead and put Biden out to pasture and put in someone who is at least mentally competent. But perhaps Biden does have command of his faculties and is simply bought and paid for by the Chinese government. Certainly, he’s been appointing a lot of sycophants of that regime to his administration.”

What is going through that man’s mind? Answer: not much of anything.

“Or, perhaps he’s just reflecting America’s new State Religion, “wokeism.” Wokeism hates western civilization because of the role white males had in creating it. The modern concept of human rights came about largely as an outgrowth of western civilization. So perhaps fidelity to wokeism requires that one believe human rights are evil, an outgrowth of white supremacism. And therefore, committing human rights atrocities against religious minorities is not something deserving of criticism. That logic would be absurd in light of what happened in Germany in the first half of the 20th century- human rights atrocities committed by a white supremacist. But human reason is not compatible with the religion of wokeism.”

One reader said, “Frosty, those are two separate but definitely related issues. As the jet stream is destroyed, weather becomes more and more unpredictable. We will keep getting hotter summers and colder winters. There are companies trying to solve the problem of plastic in the oceans, but it is a drop in the bucket. The Davos crowd (the World Economic Forum) hopes to destroy western civilization to the degree that they erase national borders by encouraging and financing immigration from “third world” countries into Europe and the U.S. so that they can create a peasant class out of the world’s population which they can then rule. It isn’t a matter of a rising tide lifts all boats but rather, let’s spread the misery around to all. They have chosen populations that they know will NOT assimilate into European and American societies but will rather divide and weaken them.”

As to mass immigration

If you missed the big Cinco de Mayo celebration in your town….no sweat, you can always take in the big Fourth of July celebration in Mexico City……not. They are not our friends and have never been.

San Antonio, Texas…..Stealth Sanctuary City and New Colony of Mexico.

In effect, by illegal immigration and a high birth rate, Mexico accomplishes several things. It relieves itself of the social and economic pressures of politically needed improvement…. by using immigration north as a relief valve, it makes Texas and southern California, eventually, into Mexican colonies. These former states will vote as Mexican puppets and thus support the romantic homeland. They feel this is a just cause to regain territories conquered from them in the 1840s. This is the aim of racist groups like La Raza.

What do you see in 2021 as it onslaughts America? I see a president who lacks the intellectual comprehension to understand what it means to live in a ‘fantasy world’. I see a president who wants our borders overrun to completely displace European-Americans out of the country they (we) created.

If we don’t start standing up, speaking out and voting out such people as Pelosi, Waters, Schumer, Omar, Tlaib, Jackson and just about every one of those people who dislike America and American citizens…we’re toast. That’s what I see coming.

What do you see coming in “Woke” America?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

