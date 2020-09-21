By Frosty Wooldridge

The oncoming presidential election portends a return to our Constitution and the ‘rule of law’ or support for Black Lives Matter, Antifa and continued burning and looting of cities across the country.

I spoke with my long-time friend, journalist Fred Elbel in Denver, Colorado. He provided me with a critical understanding as to how impactful November 3, 2020 will be on the future of America. We’ve got a choice between one brash president versus a man suffering from onset dementia and four decades in politics without any positive credits for having accomplished anything. Why the democratic party voted him to represent them in this presidential election may be the most mysterious moment in American history. He’s physically frail in that he falls asleep during interviews, ancient at 78, and cannot finish a sentence other than…“You know what I mean….”

If he wins, it wouldn’t be a “Biden Administration” but it would be a “Harris Administration” because Joe Biden may not live out four more years. Most expect him to be incapacitated in office while being totally incompetent to serve as president of the United States.

Mr. Elbel, why do you think this election will change the course of history for America if Biden steps into the White House?

“This election isn’t simply a contest between Trump and Harris-Biden,” said Elbel. “Nor is it simply a contest between the Democrat and Republican parties. It’s deeper than that. This election is a turning point for America. We will decide whether we will continue as a Constitutional Republic or move dramatically toward socialism. [and open borders for endless immigration]

“If Trump wins, he will continue to nominate Constitutional conservatives to the Supreme Court. He will continue to make America great again and improve economic conditions for working Americans. With a Democrat win, it will be increasingly obvious that Americans are subservient to the state, not the converse.

“Ideally, with a Democrat win, we would return to the Kennedy years – to the golden age of Camelot. But we don’t live in an ideal world. The Democrat party is no longer your parents’ Democratic party. It has been co-opted by radicals with an overtly socialist agenda.

What’s the worst that could happen?

“James Kirkpatrick presents several possibilities in the September 15, 2020 V-Dare article, “Dems Planning To Enslave White America If Trump Loses,” said Elbel. “I hadn’t expected to see a heading like that for another 20 years when White Americans become a minority in the country that their ancestors founded. But with the escalation of racial conflict and divisive identity politics, things have changed over the course of months.”

Here are possibilities as listed in the article:

Elbel continued, “I would add the virtual abolishment of the Second Amendment. The fact that millions of Americans own firearms will not matter.”

“Any or all of these possibilities could occur, alone or more likely in combination. For example, a Democrat-controlled Senate could abolish the filibuster, then pack the Supreme Court with liberal, non-Constitutionalist justices – which ironically would be allowed under the Constitution.”

Ben Stein brought up another important concern in his September 18, 2020 American Spectator article, Democrats Loathe Our Constitution:

The Democrats no longer respect the Constitution. I can tell this because the Founders said that only a self-restrained, God-fearing people could possibly live under this Constitution. It assumed enough self-discipline among its citizens that they would be self-governing, not ruled by mob or monarch, but ruled with regard for the higher opinion of mankind and of each other to manage an immense continent without being a police state…

The “crushing sense of dread” that my wife and I have felt all day is that the Biden/Harris/Pelosi/Schiff/Black Lives Matter administration will tolerate, even applaud, such violence in the streets and neighborhoods of America that they will say they have to create a police state to run the country. Moreover, the violence will be so terrifying, and the leaders/instigators of the violence will be so terrifying that the Biden/Harris/BLM “team” will appoint the BLM leaders and their most insane white adherents to police America…

This is how Bolshevism came to Russia and how National Socialism came to Germany. And now it’s headed to us….

Rush Limbaugh has expressed similar concerns: If Trojan Horse Biden Wins, Marxists Will Rule America Unopposed, September 16, 2020. The entire article is worth reading. Here are a few excerpts:

I think if the Democrats win this election, you can say good-bye to an active and viable two-party system in this country…

I think if the Democrats win, then it’s hello one-party rule, and it is one-party rule of a bunch of Marxists and Leninists and uber-left wing radicals who are not interested in a two-party system. They don’t believe in opposition. There is no legitimate opposition….

I really think this is the future if we lose. I don’t think there’s any question about it. What they’re gonna do, for example, is pack the Supreme Court. They will create states out of Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. That will give them four Democrat senators in perpetuity. We will never win the Senate back. Take a look at California, take a look at New York, and that’s what they want to become of the rest of the country. And that’s what’s at stake in this election….

The American people are being defrauded. They’re being lied to daily over the kind of government the Democrats are gonna have, over the kind of administration the Biden administration will be.

“Americans have much to seriously consider before casting their votes this November,” said Elbel.

The pertinent questions? Do you want to double legal immigration to 2 million annually into America? Do you want all 20 to 25 million illegal alien migrants to gain citizenship in America? Do you want to pay for their EBT cards, Section 8 Housing, medical care, childcare and unemployment pay? Do you want another 100 million immigrants imported into America by 2050 as projected by the U.S. Census Bureau? Do you want American culture to survive or another 100 different cultures to saturate the American landscape? Do you realize that a vote for “Biden-Harris” will inundate America with socialism, immigration, BLM, Antifa and continue lawlessness?

