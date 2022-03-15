By JB Williams

I bet if I ask what your home, your car, your bank account, or stock portfolio is worth, you could answer that question pretty quick with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Things seem to have a generally accepted and highly respected value, and most people have some sense of what that is, all the way down to their game station and other useless trinkets.

How much will it all be worth when the dollar isn’t worth a penny?

But can you tell me what your freedom is really worth? Is it really worth more than any of your other possessions? Can you put a value on it at all? Is your freedom worth more than your job? It seems not, since millions of Americans handed over the freedom to even decide what is injected into their bodies, just to keep that job. After all, we have to pay the bills for all that stuff we possess, right?

Some 246-years ago, the Founders of this nation thought freedom was worth more than all of the earthly possession they could ever own. In fact, they thought it was worth more than life itself. But what about you?

Is your freedom worth more than any of your things, or all of them together? If not, then you sold your freedom for those things…you traded your freedom for stuff.

“…for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” – Declaration of Independence

Can you even imagine the average American making such an “extreme” statement today, much less putting everything they have on the line for the mere sake of freedom? I can’t…Maybe the true price of freedom is just too high for the modern American to even consider. Maybe modern Americans have no clue how to value freedom and liberty anymore.

Or, maybe so many Americans are simply more afraid of freedom than they are of bondage. Maybe they think a certain tolerable level of bondage is more predictable and secure than the risky business of freedom and liberty. Maybe most Americans are so focused upon having a government provided socio-economic floor (aka social equity), that they don’t mind having the ceiling that comes with it.

“…all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”– Declaration of Independence

How much do you think the enemies of freedom are willing to spend to take your freedom and liberty from you? They have already spent trillions to do it and they are willing to spend everything they have to defeat freedom and liberty. How can you possibly compete with that?

Here’s the really cool part of it all…the enemies of freedom borrowed the money they are using to destroy you. But they didn’t borrow that money in their names, they borrowed it all in your name, more than $30-trillion worth. In the end, you are funding their destruction of your freedom. How cool is that!

Yet, you think they are the dumb people. We should have thought of that… robbed every global elitist and used it to destroy them. Has their $30T debt helped you, or them? Made the USA stronger or weaker?

Have you come up with a number yet…something in your possession you would trade for your freedom and liberty? You do know that everything on earth costs money, right? The enemy knows it will cost them a ton of money to defeat you. You didn’t know it would cost you a great deal to defeat them? How is that?

Your willingness to go-along to get-along will be the death of you.

Nothing worthwhile is free or even cheap, certainly not your freedom and liberty. Your trinkets are all replaceable, but your freedom and liberty are not replaceable, ever.

“…a Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.” – John Adams

Since liberty once lost, is lost forever, it can never be repurchased for any price at all. One would think that this alone would place a high premium on the value of freedom…before it’s lost forever.

But best I can tell in recent years, many Americans don’t even care about their freedom anymore, preferring instead, a steady diet of “free stuff” (aka paid for by someone else), while the rest place so little value on it that they would never trade any of their earthly possessions to protect it, with very rare exception, of course.

It’s an individual question that every American will be forced to answer, sooner than later.

As Klaus Schwab (WEF) and his maniacal COVID19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC RESET tightens the choke hold they have on countries around the world and every American Citizen, forcing all nations to surrender their national sovereignty and security to his ONE WORLD ORDER where “you will own nothing and like it,” the clock is running out.

As you try to put a value on your freedom, remember this…it’s not just your freedom.

Your choice will decide the future of freedom for everyone in the world, everyone alive now and everyone yet to be born. If the USA is no longer free, no place on earth will be. There is nowhere for you, your children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren to run, no place to hide.

Most of the world has lived under communist and socialist bondage for decades. They have all depended upon the USA to feed their people and send our young to defend their people from tyrants.

When the USA is gone, FREEDOM is gone.

So, I suggest you give some very serious thought to what your freedom is worth to you, because in the end, you’re not just deciding for yourself. You are deciding for the entire world and all future generations!

Best get this one right! If you think you can keep all of your precious treasures in a world run by the likes of Klaus Schwab, better think again! Nazi tyrants are NEVER kind to their loyal subjects!

