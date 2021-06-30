By Bradlee Dean

“Soft judges produce hardened criminals.”

I’m sure you have probably heard of Christ Watts, the monster that killed his pregnant wife and buried the two in a shallow grave, and then strangled each one of his two daughters before throwing them into separate oil bins in Colorado.

Friends, Chris now thinks that he has done enough time in prison and wants out. He believes that God has a plan for his life.

Did you hear about the homosexual in Switzerland that stalked and raped a 13-year-old boy, tied up his family, raped and then killed all four by cutting their throats and setting fire to the house?

He was the local youth coach that was preying on children.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported

…the defendant, during Tuesday’s proceedings, said he wanted to one day look after his mother, and was hoping to start a distance-learning course in economics in prison.

‘My goal is to someday be back in society and re-socialized,’ he was quoted as saying.

Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger reported that the suspect envisaged himself in the distant future seated at a fireplace with a dog at his side.

No fear of God here (Proverbs 16:6)

It is interesting that these criminals have been conditioned not to fear the punishment but rather look to set the precedent when it comes to their outcome. How true it is that soft judges produce hardened criminals.

This is what takes place when man turns a justice system, according to God’s law into a system of injustice according to man’s policies.

“Making the word of God of none effect through your tradition, which ye have delivered: and many such like things do ye.” -Mark 7:13

Scripture says in Deuteronomy 19:21: “And thine eye shall not pity; but life shall go for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot.”

And why? Deuteronomy 12:28 tells us, “Observe and hear all these words which I command thee, that it may go well with thee, and with thy children after thee for ever, when thou doest that which is good and right in the sight of the LORD thy God.”

And finally, we have John Hinkley Jr., the would-be assassin of an American president, an American songwriter and criminal who is best known for his attempted assassination of U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 1981.

Using a .22 caliber revolver, he wounded Reagan, police officer Thomas Delahanty, and Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy. He critically wounded Press Secretary James Brady, who was permanently disabled in the shooting.

Hinckley was reportedly seeking fame in order to impress actress Jodie Foster, with whom he had an obsessive fixation.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and remained under institutional psychiatric care for over three decades. Public outcry over the verdict led to the Insanity Defense Reform Act of 1984, which altered the rules for consideration of mental illness of defendants in Federal Criminal Court proceedings in the U.S.

In 2016, a federal judge ruled that Hinckley could be released from hospice as he was no longer considered a threat to himself or others, albeit with many conditions. After 2020, a ruling was issued that Hinckley may showcase his artwork, writings, and music publicly under his own name, rather than anonymously as he had in the past. Since then, he has maintained a YouTube channel for his music and is making an appeal to get his due. Only in America.

How backwards and upside-down America has become (Isaiah 59).

And thou…, which art exalted unto heaven, shalt be brought down to hell. -Matthew 11:23

In conclusion: Then again, when the law fails to serve us, as Americans, we must serve as the law (Psalm 94:16)

