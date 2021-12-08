By Frosty Wooldridge

December 9, 2021

In 2021, we American citizens face a cavalcade of misinformation from every direction in the news media 24/7. It’s almost incredible that we can’t get the straight scoop from CBS, NBC, ABC, NPR, PBS, and CNN.

Those organizations pay window dressing to the facts. To show you how biased, I listened to NPR last night. They ran a report on voter rights. They immediately rendered a biased program saying that the latest voter-ID laws cheated certain segments of society. When in fact, a voter ID with picture and signature stand as the last bastion of our Republic as to citizenship. The fact is: over 20 million people living in our country are illegal border jumpers. They live here in violation of our laws. Why would we allow them to vote? You’re either a legal, bonified American citizen who votes your choice…or, if you don’t acquire an ID card and signature…you’re not eligible.

Why should we have voter-ID laws? Answer: we don’t want a bunch of Islamic terrorists voting in their candidate in a given community. We don’t want people who have jumped our borders to have any say in our governance. Why? Because they do not belong here. They live here in violation of our U.S. Constitution. They didn’t follow our laws. They are lawless. We don’t want that kind of individual to have anything to do with our society.

Do we want countless Ilhan Omar’s rewriting our laws and negating our Constitution to install her Islamic Sharia Law? Answer: not on your life! She should be deported for breaking our immigration laws. She’s SO anti-American that she needs to be impeached from the House of Representatives. Send her back to Somalia where she can serve her own country.

A new study, published today in the journal of Nature Communications, has an answer. From five experiments, conducted on more than 500

participants, researchers figured out that most of us fall into one of three categories. “There are the thinkers, who decide whether to learn new information about a topic based on how much they already think about related topics; the utilitarians, who decide what to learn based on how useful they think the information will end up being; and the feelers, who decide based on how they think the new information will make them feel.”

The fourth type of people are “common sense” individuals who use that ageless faculty in order to make decisions. I’m one of those!

This brings to mind Garret Hardin’s book: Filters Against Folly: How To Survive Despite Economists, Ecologists, and the Merely Eloquent.

“He shows how the filters of literacy, understanding what words really mean; numeracy, being able to quantify and interpret information; and ecolacy, assessment of complex interactions over time, can allow anyone to make sensible judgments about ecological issues–even in the face of a barrage of confusing expertise.”

Just look at the incredible lies Black actor Jussie Smollett gave the jury in his Chicago trial for staging his own “lynching” by two Black guys he paid to do it to him. And because he’s Black, what do you bet he is found innocent of all charges. But in fact, he started one of the biggest ‘racism” scandals we’ve had since the career criminal felon George Floyd.

If Jussie Smollett had been White, what do you think CNN, PBS and NPR would have done and how would they have reported on the trial? They would have crucified White people across the country because of “White Privilege” and “White Supremacy.” It’s incredible how every law-abiding White person in America stands guilty of “slavery and racism” from 100 years ago. It’s worse than condemning a newborn baby for Cain’s original sin.

At some point, guys like Chuck Todd, Wolf Blitzer, Don Lemon and other charlatans need to be ignored. Not to mention Rachal Maddow and that vacant-brained Joy Reid. Don’t forget Whoopi Goldberg and Behar’s acid tongues. They simply hate all Americans as a matter of fact.

Who do you believe? To tell you the truth, this journalist investigates what I see on those shows. From my vantage point, Tucker Carlson stands as the preeminent talk show speaker in America. He gives the facts. He backs them up. He interviews solid Americans who bring relevant information to the American people. Who else? Laura Ingraham brings some fire to her presentations along with solid reporting and guests.

With his satire, Greg Gutfeld brings humor to the game…and along with that humor, underlying realities across the political landscape. He’s like a verbal political cartoon. Gutsy! Right on! Truth-teller!

For the record, I give more credence to the men and women who gather at the local diner or school board meeting to give their ideas on the best steps for America. Give me bedrock Americans who espouse their love of our country over a Chuck Todd, Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough or Joy Reid group of misinformation characters. All of them slaughtered Kyle Rittenhouse as a “White Supremist” even before the trial. When in fact, he supported the BLM and he defended himself against White guys out to kill him. And, they would have killed him if he didn’t fight back!

So, who can you trust? Well, trust all of the “citizen journalists” who write because they care about America. Trust them because they live in your community. Trust citizen journalists who put in the hours and work without pay. In the end, Devvy Kidd, Steven Yates, Steve Sailor, Kelleigh Nelson, Cheryl Chumley, Dennis Cuddy, Tom DeWeese, Ron Ewart, Betty Freauf, Laurie Roth and so many others—give you an honest appraisal of what’s going on in America.

I possess the highest regard for these folks because I read them, understand their investigations and see their solid work that supports America and her citizens.

God bless America and may she stand the test of time with her citizen journalists who stand by the U.S. Constitution.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

If you want to see two documentaries that give visual proof of my book’s contents, go to Netflix, and type in “Cowspiracy” that shows you the damage to the air, land and water. Watch “Seaspiracy” to see how humans are destroying the oceans.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com