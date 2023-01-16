By Cliff Kincaid

January 16, 2023

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) is suspicious, and so am I.

“Alleged classified documents showing up allegedly in the possession of Joseph Biden… I’m suspicious of the timing of it,” Rep. Johnson told Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn on Thursday after a second batch of documents was found in the president’s garage in Wilmington, Delaware, next to his Corvette. “I’m also aware of the fact that things can be planted on people…things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently. That may be what has occurred here. I’m not ruling that out. But I’m open in terms of the investigation needs to be investigated.”

Planted by whom? More importantly, discovered by whom?

The question of discovery, or timing, is more important than who planted them, since they were discovered as Biden was about to launch a 2024 election bid and was already the subject of a “progressive” push to step down from the race. This is just too coincidental.

In early December, the “progressive” group Roots Action had unveiled a “Don’t Run Joe” campaign and proclaimed “…his prospects for winning re-election appear to be bleak. With so much at stake, making him the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake.”

Obama already passed a socialized medicine scheme, known as Obamacare, and Biden has passed much of his Green New Deal. But the inflation that resulted, as well as a recession, make Biden a liability. Plus, Biden’s no-win war in Ukraine is a major liability.

Since Kamala Harris is a laughing stock, but the need is still great to have a black woman on the top of the ticket, the door is open for Michelle Obama. Joel Gilbert’s film examines this likelihood.

To return to the latest Biden scandal, keep in mind that these were Obama-Biden documents. It’s doubtful the Republicans had anything to do with planting them. That can be attributed to the Bidens. But it looks like Obama’s fingerprints are all over this.

When you hear or read about “Obama-Biden documents” or “Obama-era documents,” you know who’s likely pulling the strings behind this latest scandal. Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing. But Obama does.

And don’t you find it suspicious that this story emerged from major elements of the liberal media? CBS Evening News announced the “breaking news” on its January 9 program.

Piling on top of Biden, former Clinton Adviser David Gergen told CNN the classified documents scandal is a “gigantic story” and questioned why the president’s team did not make more of an attempt to get ahead of it.” Well, maybe it’s because Biden’s “team” includes many Obama holdovers who want to see Biden pull out of the 2024 presidential race.

Don’t forget that when Biden took office, the Associated Press noted the “swelling ranks of Obama officials in Biden’s orbit.” One estimate was that 60 Percent of Biden’s Cabinet appointments were Obama officials.

Yes, there are unanswered questions. But we know enough at this stage to understand what’s happening – Joe is out.

Going back to the AP story, “the reliance on Obama veterans carries risks.”

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. released a 63-page report, “Joe Biden’s Groundhog Day: How the Swamp Keeps Coming Back, Again and Again,” about how Biden “recycled personnel from the Obama administration.” Some of the more high-profile officials in the Biden administration who used to work in the Obama administration include Susan Rice, John Kerry, and Ron Klain.

Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, has been called the “power broker” and Politico noted, “She was too hot to touch even for some in her own party by the end of the Obama years, having become the chief protagonist in Republicans’ investigations into the attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.” She ran Obama’s National Security Council and was implicated in the Benghazi terror attack cover-up.

Hence, the Braun report noted that Rice’s handling of Benghazi “disqualified her from consideration of additional posts requiring Senate confirmation.” For this reason, she was appointed to lead Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, “placing her in a quiet, but crucial role developing and driving the President’s domestic agenda.”

Rice was also implicated in illegally unmasking Trump campaign and post-election Trump transition officials in monitored conversations.

Clearly, Joe doesn’t know what hit him. Even a Special Counsel investigation that finds him guilty of incompetence won’t be good enough to save him. In fact, it will add fuel to the fire, as days, weeks, and months of investigations go by.

The Democratic Party knows that Joe will not survive politically. He cannot survive.

But depending on his mental state, Joe knows a lot about Democratic Party operations. He can’t be completely ruled out as a political survivor. Will he turn the tables on his former boss? And what would happen then?

Among the Obama holdovers, perhaps the most important is Merrick Garland, nominated by Obama to the Supreme Court but ending up as Biden’s Attorney General. He is Obama’s fixer.

Before YouTube terminated my channel, eliminating 500 videos from public view, I had analyzed the issue of then-judge Merrick Garland’s involvement in a court case brought by the Obama Administration to drop terrorism charges against a communist by the name of Elizabeth Anna Duke. She was a member of a Weather Underground spin-off that specialized in terrorism, including bombing the U.S. Capitol in 1983, and fake IDs. Then-Judge Merrick Garland found no problem with a magistrate who arbitrarily dropped the charges against her, at the request of Obama’s Justice Department.

In terms of who, what, when, where, why, and how, let’s look at the lawyers involved in the classified documents case.

CBS reported that “longtime Democratic lawyer Bob Bauer is serving as the personal attorney for President Biden” in this matter. But here’s the rest of the story, as told by CBS: “He served as White House counsel for President Barack Obama and as a top attorney in the 2020 Biden campaign… Bauer is also listed as Obama’s representative to the National Archives, the designee for document requests and matters that may arise with the former president’s papers.”

Bauer served as White House Counsel to President Obama from 2009 to 2011. He also served as general counsel to Obama for America, the president’s campaign organization, in 2008 and 2012.

Former Biden adviser Anita Dunn worked for Obama, too. According to CBS, she was “widely considered inside and outside the West Wing as poised to become the first woman to be White House chief of staff.”

She previously served as acting White House Communications Director in the Obama White House and was a managing director at SKDK, the “leading” Democratic media and political consulting firm.

If Michelle ultimately decides not to run, the beneficiary of the latest Biden scandal will likely be Maryland’s first black governor Wes Moore, a favorite of Oprah Winfrey (just like Barack Obama) whose campaign was engineered by SKDK. Moore ran on a marijuana legalization platform and served as an officer of a marijuana business.

In addition to the illegal aliens, more than 22 million marijuana users, or stoners, constitute a major voting bloc for Obama’s “permanent revolution.”

