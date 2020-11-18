Dr. Laurie Roth

According to the wanna be 4th person of the Trinity, Joe Biden and his DEMOCRAT party, they are the ones screaming rights for all except cops who they plan to defund, conservative Trump supporters and annoying Christians. Just like all Dictators, they demand their rights and all non-supporters are to be punished or destroyed.

Joe Biden and Kamala in their DEMOCRAT, rights confusion, have never rebuked or stopped their support of BLM. For almost a year now, BLM has been shooting cops, burning down businesses, robbing stores, taking over and burning chunks of cities. Democrat liberal and cowardly Governors and city Mayors have looked the other way, lied about the vial and deadly crimes taking over their cities and refused over and over any real help from President Trump.

We are supposed to be intimidated and impressed because most of the BLM are black. I and most black people I know are not impressed and see BLM as the terroristic criminals they are. No one wants to feel unsafe in their city going to the store and having their Police murdered. Would you support part of the KKK because some of them didn’t want to string up Black folks anymore? Of course not. It is no different with the violent and criminal BLM.

Shamefully, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris never have rebuked the BLM, illegal, terroristic takeover of American cities. Instead, they side with them and the defunding of police and their departments.

Democratic leaders live in admiration but also fear of the tantrum throwing, criminal monster – BLM, they have created. They do nothing as our cities continue to burn but wait for their evil handlers, BLM, China, Communists and others to give them orders. That is the plan should Joe Biden get in to the White House by illegally stealing this election. The illegal attempt won’t succeed.

Today we see well known, Preachers who have congregations of thousands and TV ministries, also backing BLM for fear of appearing racist or unloving. As I said in another recent article, many came out on the gravy train and declared a prophetic word from the Lord that Donald Trump would win a second term. However, when the court cases began to fly and we saw the deranged, big mouth Joe Biden declare himself ‘President elect,’ many ‘large Pastors’ apologized for the false prophesy and back peddled on Trump and God in my view.

Remember our real rights Americans since the DEMS and Joe Biden don’t.

We have the right to contest an illegal election full of fraud and stop a DEM Cue.

We have the right to bear arms and defend ourselves and our families from growing violence in our cities.

We have the right to freedom of speech and to speak the truth, not fake news propaganda.

We represent most of America and its heart and soul. We have the right and responsibility to fight for the rights of all Americans. All – Lives – Matter, not just a certain group.

