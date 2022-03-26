By Roger Anghis

March 27, 2022

We are seeing the continued exposure of the corruption of the Deep State with the exposure of the Biolabs in Ukraine. As soon as they were exposed the Biden administration began to deny their existence. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not directly address questions about the U.S.-funded “Biological Threat Reduction” biolaboratories in Ukraine. On Thursday, however, she took to Twitter to blast the media for reporting on Russia-and China-backed “conspiracy theories.” We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine.” Jen Psaki said on Twitter. “We’ve also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories” [1]

It has been rumored that these BioLabs may have been helping China with the Corna virus that was unleashed on the world in 2020. Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, admitted, while in testimony at a Senate Committee hearing, that there were Biolabs in Ukraine. She was sly about the admission of the existence of the BioLabs by referring to them as “biological research facilities”.[2] Putin, I don’t think wants to destroy these labs for the obvious reason that blowing them up could possibly release whatever virus or contaminate they may be working on. Ukraine is on the Russian border and he doesn’t want that kind of threat to his nation to be on his border. I am not a supporter of Putin but I don’t blame him at all. We didn’t want Russian missiles sitting in Cuba 90 miles from our coast.

We need to look at the history of Victoria Nuland to understand why she is in the position that she is in and the damage that can cause. From 2003 to 2005 Victoria Nuland was THE principal foreign policy advisor to VP Dick Cheney who in fact helped to both plan and manage the war to overthrow Saddam Hussein. Nuland was advising and assisting the Bush administration’s case for a preemptive military strike against Iraq for what they alleged were weapons of mass destruction. She argued that removing Saddam Hussein and installing a US “ally” would be simple and secure the Middle East – WRONG!. Nuland was also for the occupation of both Iraq and Afghanistan. Both were to be a strategic acquisition for her neocon agenda.

During the spring of 2011, Victoria Nuland became State Department spokesperson under Hillary Clinton. It was Nuland who pushed for “regime change” to also overthrow Moammar Ghaddafi of Libya. UN Security Council resolution 1973 authorized a “No Fly Zone” for the protection of civilians so she claimed. Then Nuland turned to try to do the same in Syria. Instead of looking at how dangerous Nuland was becoming to world peace, the Clintons retained Nuland for she argued to overthrow Ghaddafi who they always paint as the devil just as she did with Saddam. Demonizing these heads of state, Nuland turned the same strategy on Assad of Syria. She has always demonized her opponent to justify sending in arms to insurgents seeking to overthrow this time the Syrian government. In January 2012, Nuland claimed that the US is “on the side of those wanting peaceful change in Syria.” She has lied to the people every time to support her neocon agenda that people of the United States are never allowed to vote on. While professing she wanted a peaceful overthrow of the regime, she was supplying weapons for the violent overthrow. This was confirmed in secret DOD documents which state:

“During the immediate aftermath of, and following the uncertainty caused by, the downfall of the [Qaddafi] regime in October 2011 and up until early September of 2012, weapons from the former Libya military stockpiles located in Benghazi, Libya were shipped from the port of Benghazi, Libya to the ports of Banias and the Port of Borj Islam, Syria.” [3]



Nuland, John McCain, and Lindsy Graham were all involved in the regime change in Ukraine in 2014. Nuland herself handpicked the new regime. Nuland worked hard to push for the overthrow of Yanukovich and I can confirm that the people were being told to accept the replacement government selected with the approval of Nuland or they would lose the support of the West. It was in early February 2014 when an audio recording of Nuland talking to the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, was leaked to the public. The conversation showed the world just how ruthless Nuland truly is for she then said “F**k the EU.” It is always her neocon agenda which neither Congress nor the people are ever informed even exists.[4]

The Biden administration originally denied there were Biolabs in Ukraine then they stated that they were Ukraine’s Biolabs and now reports are coming in that our Pentagon heavily funded these labs that were launched by then-Senator Barack Obama: The Russian Defense Department has presented documents allegedly proving US-Ukrainian bio-research was conducted with the Ukrainian military. Gateway Pundit has the receipts.

The Pentagon acknowledges that the US has spent $200 million on programs in 46 biolabs in Ukraine since launched by young Senator Barack Obama in 2005.

US officials have so far insisted the funding went solely to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health for civilian purposes. Allegedly the program was designed to dispose of Soviet-era bioweapons materials. This does not explain why it is necessary to open dozens of new biolabs costing $200 million.

“There are no U.S. military-run labs in Ukraine,” said Andy Weber, a member of the Arms Control Association Board of Directors and a former Assistant Secretary of Defense for nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs, according to PolitiFact. “Rather, the U.S. Department of Defense Cooperative Threat Reduction Program has provided technical support to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health since 2005 to improve public health laboratories, whose mission is analogous to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Weber said, according to PolitiFact.

“There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States — not near Russia’s border or anywhere”, stated U.S. Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday, March 18.

Speaking to the UN Security Council on Friday, Russian representative Vassily Nebenzia asserted “documents signed by the head of the DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency) office at the US Embassy in Kiev Joanna Wintrol” prove the Pentagon’s DTRA was working directly with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on bioresearch (Gateway reported).

Today, Gateway Pundit presents these documents.[5]

Note that these labs were initiated by the Democrats, funded by the Democrats, then denied by the Democrats, but are now fully exposed as Democrat operations. There aren’t the six or eight that Nuland suggested but forty-six. Just what are the Democrats working on?

We will only get to a point where we can trust our government again when we replace our so-called representatives with god-fearing, honest men and women that believe in the principles our nation was founded on.

