By Coach Dave Daubenmire

January 20, 2022

What Really Happened?

The world is under a strong delusion. At least that is what the Bible tells us.

“And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:”

Webster defined delusion “The act of deluding; deception; a misleading of the mind.”

Please notice that the delusion didn’t come from the Devil…it came from God. Because we rejected the Truth, God sent more deception. It is a form of judgement. We have no one to blame but ourselves.

“The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?” —Jer. 5:31.

What will be the end thereof? Americans love lies. How will God treat a people that love lies?

So much of what the world feeds us is bunk. Most Americans are incapable of discerning good from evil. Look around at the confusion that reigns in America today. We have been lied to and we don’t even know it and we wouldn’t care if we did. The delusion is strong. Even in the church. Read: “The Church Has Become a Vehicle to Implement the New World Order” by Dr. Mike Spaulding.

What REALLY happened? That is the question of the day. Who can you trust? Whom do you believe? What REALLY happened:

On 911.

On Jan. 6th.

To JFK.

To the Twin Towers.

To our educational system.

To the family.

With the Pandemic.

To our government.

To 2 genders.

To Science.

With protection of children.

To innocence.

To Princess Di.

In the 2020 election.

To Biblical Marriage.

To common sense.

To the Space Shuttle.

In Hollywood.

In Congress.

To SCOTUS.

To the value of the dollar.

To the fallen Angels.

With the moon landing.

To Equal Justice for All.

To George Floyd.

At Noah’s Ark.

With our legal system.

To MLK.

To curiosity.

To the Nuclear family.

To our food supply.

At Epstein Island.

To Christianity.

To Truth.

I’m sure you could add a few of your own.

Why do we no longer seek the truth? Why are we content to believe lies? Why do we accept lies from those in authority? Why are we so compliant?

Today, anyone who questions the status quo is called a conspiracy theorist. It is their method of shaming you for thinking for yourself. The only way we are ever going to right the ship is if we have the courage to stand up and ask one very simple question.

What really happened?

