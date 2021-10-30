By Lex Greene

It’s a shame that so much time has to be wasted on eliminating outright lies, just to arrive at truth today. The mere fact that George Soros is also pushing for an Article 5 Convention, should be all that needs to be said on the subject! But it isn’t…

People tend to believe whatever they want to believe, and facts usually have nothing to do with it these days. Most people are non-confrontational, especially since we are several generations beyond a time when anyone had to fight or die for freedom and liberty. Most prefer to believe “everything will be okay” no matter how bad things get. Most will never fight for freedom and liberty, until they don’t think they have any choice in the matter.

Even then, most prefer to believe that someone else will do the fighting for them, and that they won’t have to risk their own lifestyle to protect and preserve freedom.

Since the adoption of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, there has never been an Article 5 Convention of States, and for good reason. Instead, every existing amendment to the U.S. Constitution has been proposed and passed by Congress, without any States Convention.

Article 5 defines the two means by which the U.S. Constitution can be amended, neither of which is the ability of the States to amend the constitution at will, without going through the purposefully complex and time-consuming Amendment process. We MUST stop these lies, or we can never arrive at the truth! We must eliminate FAKE solutions, in order to focus on REAL solutions.

Reason #1 – We Have a Constitution and Bill of Rights now

The last Convention of States was held for the purpose of writing, proposing, and adopting the U.S. Constitution. That Constitutional Convention took place from May 25 to September 17, 1787, in the old Pennsylvania State House (now known as Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.

Once the U.S. Constitution was adopted, there was no longer a purpose for a Convention of States as all states were thereafter governed by the terms and conditions just adopted in the compact known as the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. All that was needed from this moment forward, was an enforcement of what is in those two founding documents, which we as a people, have failed to do.

Reason #2 – That’s NOT What Article 5 says

Contrary to the lies being spread by profiteering political operatives today, Article 5 does NOT provide a means by which the States can amend the U.S. Constitution via a Convention of States. What Article 5 says is this, verbatim…

“The Congress, whenever two thirds of both houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose amendments to this Constitution,” which is how every existing Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed by Congress and Ratified by the States. “or, on the application of the legislatures of two thirds of the several states ,” which has never happened since the 1787 Constitutional Convention. If and when two thirds of the fifty states file a petition (with Congress) to convene a convention for the purpose of proposing amendments to the Constitution, Congress “shall call a convention for proposing amendments,” at which time the States and Congress will be able to propose Amendments to the Constitution. Nothing in Article 5 prohibits anyone, Congress, or the States, from proposing Amendments to the Constitution. Proposed Amendments must then be voted on by Congress, and then passed to the fifty states for ratification by at least three fourths of the state legislatures. “as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the Congress ;”

So, under Article 5, there is no means by which the States can amend the U.S. Constitution without the direct involvement of Congress, nor can proposed amendments be limited to those proposed by the States only, and none of those proposed amendments can be presented for States Ratification until after being voted upon by Congress, in a convention convened by Congress, upon the application of two thirds of the State legislatures. In fact, Article 5 clearly makes Congress the “convening authority” over any effort to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Reason #3 – A Process that can take Decades to Accomplish

It’s never been done before, so we can only speculate about how difficult it might be and how long it could take to even attempt it, in addition to the reality that the States would lose control of the process the minute two thirds of the State legislatures petition Congress to convene.

The Convention of States movement was formed in Purcellville Virginia in 2013, eight years ago. It had been discussed by people like Glenn Beck and Mark Levin for several years before that. Both have personally made millions trying to sell this idea to people seeking a solution, who either had never read Article 5, or lack proper reading comprehension skills.

The States can indeed hold their own convention independent of Congress or anyone else, any time they so choose. But they cannot amend the U.S. Constitution independent of Congress or the Constitutional Amendment process, plainly described in Article 5 and explained above.

Anyone telling you any different, either doesn’t know, or doesn’t want you to know the truth concerning amending the U.S. Constitution. It has never been done and is likely to never be done, unless and until, the U.S. Constitution no longer exists at all.

Reason #4 – What’s the Point?

The only reason anyone is even discussing amending the Constitution today, is no one follows the Constitution today. No one adheres to the Bill of Rights either. The problem isn’t any lack of constitutional language. If anything, the Constitution has been amended too many times already.

Even if it could be done, which I am 100% certain that it cannot be done, amending the U.S. Constitution would be like trying to put fresh paint on a crumbling condemned building that will soon be nothing but a vacant lot.

People talking about “term limits” seem to be completely unaware of the fact that term limits for political offices already exist… a two year limit for the U.S. House of Representatives, a six year limit for the U.S. Senate and a four year limit for the Presidency, with a two term limit in that office.

People are simply looking for a silver bullet solution that doesn’t exist. There is no substitute for the American people, forever vigilant, well-informed, and always engaged in self-governance. The problem isn’t a lack of language (amendments), it’s a lack of enforcement, of, by and for the people.

We will NOT enforce any new amendments, anymore than we enforce the current text.

Reason #5–While you’re busy trying to do, What Can’t be Done

The reason politicos want us to focus on what can’t be done, is to prevent us from doing what can and must be done, enforcement of existing Constitutional protections of our Natural Rights, as endowed by our Creator.

To be certain, global Marxists functioning as unbridled Nazi’s today, have and will continue to use every means of division possible, because “a house divided against itself, cannot stand.”

But the most dangerous divisions in America today come from our own side of this battle for the preservation of freedom and liberty. People who we believe are on “our side” have divided “our side” by floating numerous alleged solutions that simply are not viable at all, such as the Convention of States.

Even the current hero of the political Right, Donald J. Trump, is currently leading his eighty million followers to certain slaughter by convincing them we can save a nation in a fraudulent election three years from now in 2024, when the nation is on course to be destroyed by Christmastime, 2021.

Despite mountains of real science indicating that the COVID “vaccines” (bioweapons) are far more lethal than any corona virus ever could be, Trump is still telling his fans to “take the jab.”

People do NOT “follow the science” and the Constitution. Instead, the vast majority of Americans are simply “following the herd,” all science and facts be damned. People just believe what they want to believe, and largely due to the fact that they want someone else to do something, rather than doing what only they have the power and authority to do themselves.

Reason #6 – Our Divisions will be our Demise

Most Americans have grown to be fed up with the laundry list of intentional divisions over race, creed, color, sexual orientation, competing ideologies, economic status, and social shaming, all created with purpose by the political left. They are beginning to throw off those shackles and realize that there is only ONE race, the human race, and only two types of people in America, those who love freedom and those who prefer free stuff.

The division that is keeping us from rising up together is coming from within our own ranks, at least, allegedly “people on our side.”

Three things must happen, before we lose everything…

Americans must be properly informed in TRUTH All ideas that cannot work, must be eliminated from the discussion The people must stand and move together as one, or divided, everyone will lose everything

The facts presented here will NOT stop political charlatans from pandering the scam Convention of States for profit. But it must stop well-intended Citizens from falling for this very dangerous scam.

No one can save America but the American people themselves. They will never do it, so long as they are shackled to lies, false solutions and divided by competing pet agendas.

The Convention of States will never happen, nor should it ever happen. Until we remove all that cannot be done from the table, we cannot focus on what can and must be done, what only WE can do!

© 2021 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com