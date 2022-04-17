By Roger Anghis

April 17, 2022

Leaders around the world are preparing for a shortage of food supplies and it makes you wonder why. There’s been a labor shortage that could easily be solved by stop paying people to not work. Another thing we could do is access the oil under our feet, which is more than most countries in the Middle East. Another thing we could do is find a way to work with the environmentalist so we can build reservoirs to store the water we need to service our cities, grow crops, and simply live life. If they won’t compromise then ignore them. People are the most important form of life on this planet and they should be taken care of.

As far as getting food from other countries such as wheat, we have supplied the world with wheat for decades. We have to remember that America can feed the world and has fed the world for decades. Then the government started paying farmers to NOT grow crops. That never sounded very intelligent to me and it still sounds stupid when people are crying about not having enough food to feed everybody and then we pay farmers to not grow their crops. Of course, this was done in a mafia-style request. If they grew the crop anyway they would get nothing for it. I don’t believe that that is actually part of a free market system. It sounds more like price control at the farmer’s expense.

The Russian-Ukraine war will have an effect on the food market in Europe and we should be allowed to fill in that void. That’s what free markets do. We’ve allowed ourselves to become too dependent on nations hostile to the United State for too many of the everyday products that we need. Trump made an attempt to reverse that but had to fight Congress at every turn. We should be in a position where if a crisis hits us or anywhere in the world we will be marginally affected by that crisis. Even the programs established to not grow should be suspended in a crisis situation but I don’t see that happening even though we see a situation coming on us that could be very catastrophic if not properly addressed. Some people see this as a viable approach to what we see coming: The Department of Agriculture established its farmland conservation program in 1985 to stop soil erosion and protect wildlife, according to the agency. Farmers participate voluntarily by signing up to receive annual payments from the government in exchange for stopping all production on the protected land and planting “species that will improve environmental health.”

Rubio and Lummis cited the rising price of corn as one reason why the Biden administration should free up farmers who previously enrolled in the program to use their conserved lands.[1]

We can see around the world that many nations are planning for food shortages. They are planning for the shortage but not doing anything to stop it which makes me believe that what we are really seeing is their last big push to establish the famed New World Order. Prices have begun to rise around the world[2], rationing has begun in Spain and Greece[3], fertilizers have increased, for no obvious reason, in some places 300%[4], 13 million chickens in Iowa have been pit down because of the bird flu[5].

We not only have a situation with truckers and exorbitant gas and diesel prices now we are seeing rail carriers refusing to deliver goods they’vecontracted to deliver: US rail carriers, we have learned, are right now declaring force majeure and cancelling contracts on their obligations to deliver hundreds of thousands of rail cars of bulk grains to cattle and dairy operations in America. Right now, tens of thousands of dairy animals face starvation within weeks, and grain supplies will be gone in many areas in just a few days. Importantly, if dairy animals are culled because of a lack of grain, it will take many years to rebuild dairy operations to the present level.

Say goodbye to affordable milk, cheese, yogurt and whey protein. Don’t forget this also affects infant formula.

This is all being done on purpose to create mass chaos and civil unrest, of course.

CHEAP meat in the short term due to the mass slaughter of animals that farmers can’t afford to feed

As this logistics catastrophe unfolds, you’re going to see meat prices plummet for a very short period. That’s because farmers and dairy operators will be forced to sell their cows to the slaughter houses because they can’t afford to feed them. This can be caused either be a lack of feed supply or sky-high feed prices.[6]



The predictions that are out there are not really promising for us. But there are things we can do to make it easier. The politicians that we have in Washington are the biggest reason we are in this situation. It will be several months before we can replace them but that is the first step we need to take. All members of the House are up for re-election and there is only a handful at best that are worth keeping. I can’t think of any of the Democrats we need to keep. Remember, we’re in an economic crisis with inflation at the highest in 40 years, gas prices at an all-time high, chaos at the border, and all of it is because of their policies. They put us in this hole and now they want us to keep them in office to fix it. We can’t trust them to do that. Seventy members of the House, all but one in the Democrat party, belong to the Democrats Socialists of America. It is socialist policies that got us here. Their policies won’t get us out. We need people who want to take us back to what made us great. America first people. If we don’t stop them now we’ll never stop them.

