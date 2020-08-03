By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 4: Total devastation of our national parks, congestion, crushed hiking trails, litter, trash and bad behavior

In no particular order, this series will carry you 30 years into the future of what happened to our country from the endless onslaught of legal and illegal immigration brought to you by your members of Congress. Again, if Congress refuses to stop mass immigration, you and your children will be caught up in a quagmire of another 100,000,000 people added to the USA by 2050.

As you can imagine, hundreds of frustrated letters pour into my computer after each publication of this series.

Steve Aronfeld wrote, “What we are seeing now in our country is a small taste of what’s coming for America if we don’t control or stop legal or illegal immigration. America will not survive another 100 million immigrants. We are all going to be living a very different life, think Mexico or India. We can see the seeds already affecting us, i.e., gridlocked cities, severe air pollution, crowded schools, illiteracy, horribly entrenched poverty caused by importing people unable to function in our modern society, racial strife off the charts, clashing cultures not to mention clashing religions such as Islam. Not only that, why can’t our leaders understand we cannot sustain those numbers? Why can’t they see what they are doing to us guarantees our demise as a cohesive country?”

I could repeat a dozen more that would break your heart because you identify with each one of them as the same thing occurs in your community. With Antifa and BLM burning and looting with no constructive plans other than anarchy—we all face cultural suicide at an accelerating speed. A Constitutional Republic must maintain a majority of morally, ethically based, and responsible citizens in order to thrive.

Our National Parks Being Destroyed and Overwhelmed

For the past week, my wife and I traveled to the Grand Tetons, Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks.

The ecologist John Muir presented the National Parks idea to President Teddy Roosevelt back in 1904 to preserve our incredible Natural World treasures such as Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain National Park, Glacier, Grand Tetons, Great Smokey Mountains and dozens more. Thank them for their visions.

But what’s happening in 2020 to our parks? Glacier National Park, which we visited last week, stands as a living nightmare of traffic gridlock, people running around Logan Pass like ants, trash, litter, roadkill and jammed campgrounds. You won’t find one second of peace and quiet with the Natural World.

What’s astounding stems from the fact that people toss their trash indiscriminately all over the parks. Those same Americans toss every class of trash along our highways and rest areas. Soiled baby diapers top the list! Why would anyone with an IQ over room temperature toss their rolled up soiled baby diapers into a stream or lake—instead of the ample trash cans provided in our national parks? Answer: we are importing illiterate people into our country, and/or, we are creating our own in schools that fail to teach personal discipline and accountability.

At some point, you or your children will NOT be able to visit the parks. You will be allocated a lottery number that may or may not be picked. It’s already happening in Rocky Mountain National Park near my home.

While visiting Yellowstone, we witnessed two-mile-long lines waiting to get into the park, and you can’t buy a campsite for any money. When we arrived, we faced an hour waiting line. Instead, we drove back to the Grand Tetons and rode our bicycles out of the packed parking lots. That night, we camped, (slept in the car), up on Towogatee Pass to get up at 5:30 a.m., to drive into Yellowstone Park. By 9 a.m., most of the attractions were overrun with tourists.

You want to see Old Faithful blow? The parking lot holds probably 1,000 cars, but it’s got another 1,000 waiting. Just to see Midway Geyser and its colorful pools means a mile or more walk, and pushing past thousands of people on the boardwalks.

And the Grand Canyon sees three million visitors annually, wall to wall cars, wall to wall people and litter. For certain, last year in Yosemite National Park: it’s a friggin’ living nightmare of car lines and people. You must reserve a campsite years ahead. Even then, it’s not camping because you might as well be in downtown Los Angeles with people crammed everywhere.

At some point, you, as an American citizen or your kids, you will need to draw lottery tickets just to see your own parks in your lifetime, and you may not draw a lucky number, so you won’t ever see your own parks. That’s all being created by your U.S. Congress and their refusal to rescind the 1965 Immigration Reform Act that keeps dumping 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants, and their birth rates into our country, annually. Aren’t you sick of hearing the tripe, “We’re a nation of immigrants”? That was then, but today we are already overloaded with 330 million people!

What are you doing about it? Are you calling or writing your House member or U.S. Senators? Or, do you hope someone else with take action? Do realize that a Constitutional Republic is not a citizen spectator form of government?

If you do take action, here are some points to make with your elected officials:

What can we do to save our civilization?

We need to shut down all immigration into America, period. We don’t need them, we can’t sustain them, and we cannot survive them. Remember, the third world adds 80 million net gain, annually, so there is not end to the line. Immigration remains futile for them and for us. Secure the borders with troops, walls and barbed wire. Start using tracking devices for all visas into the USA to make sure they exit after their visit. Create prohibitive consequences of jail and fines. Stop all pregnant illegal alien mothers from birthing their “anchor babies” on our soil to gain instant citizenship. Simply amend the 14th amendment to negate birthright citizenship. Deport them. Under US Code 8, section 1425, it’s a Federal Crime to hire, transport and house an illegal alien. Each one costs employers $2,000.00 and up to 5 years in prison. Simply enforce that law to stop all illegal immigration, and slowly and methodically deport every illegal, all 25 million of them, as we catch them in housing, in cars, in jobs. DACA: if they want citizenship, they MUST graduate from high school, be proficient in English, work a full-time job, no welfare or EBT cards, and no criminal or DUI convictions. If they break the law, deport them. Finally, what kind of a civilization do we want to hand over to our children? A viable and sustainable one? Or the one being described in this series? Ask yourself what you want for your children?

Finally, we need to move on these points NOW, not later, not in five years, and not sometime in the future. If you have more solutions, please write me. Do you see that I am describing a future that allows no escape if we don’t change course? If you don’t see it, what can I research and write to help every American understand the dire consequences of endless mass immigration? In the end, would you like to see yourself living in America in 2050? So, why would you condemn your kids to that harsh reality?

