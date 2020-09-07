By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 8: We will exhaust oil reserves by mid-century. What will power our tractors and move our food for 440 million Americans in 2050? Anybody thinking about the future of our children? Not really!

Over ten years ago, I read a compelling and sobering book by James Howard Kunstler: The Long Emergency. He predicted the end of the “Oil Age.” Other top writers, research scientists and experts continually pound on the drums that the human race faces “oil exhaustion” in this century. One of the very best, Blip: Humanity’s Self-Terminating Experiment With Industrialism by Christopher O. Clugston will shock the pants off you if you brought children into the world. Why? Because they will be right in the middle of their lives when oil and resources face total exhaustion.

“The cheap oil age created an artificial bubble of plentitude for a period not much longer than a human lifetime….so I hazard to assert that as oil ceases to be cheap and the world reserves move toward depletion, we will be left with an enormous population…that the ecology of the earth will not support. The journey back toward non-oil population homeostasis will not be pretty. We will discover the hard way that population hyper growth was simply a side-effect of the oil age. It was a condition, not a problem with a solution. That is what happened and we are stuck with it.” James Howard Kunstler, The Long Emergency

Kunstler warned us nearly two decades ago, but we didn’t listen. Peak Oil and the Hubbert Curve: Marion Hubbert predicted that the United States would run out of oil by 1970. We did! Today, we import 7 out of 10 barrels of oil. Someday, the Middle East and South America will exhaust their oil reserves. Yes, we’ve squeezed the ground for more oil via fracking, but the fact remains, we are on our last oil legs.

Have we planned for the future as we run out of oil? No! Have we listened to the experts with all the science on their side? No! Our presidents and our U.S Senators along with all our House members lead us into a dead end, blind alley with no chance of survival once oil becomes exhausted. You won’t hear a peep out of the national media that SHOULD be educating you as to what’s coming—but they don’t and they won’t. Remember the cigarette “Marlboro Country” lie they continued for decades while 500,000 Americans lost their lives annually to lung cancer? The national media prove excellent at keeping the general public in the dark.

Oh yes, of course, the mythical Green New Deal will save us. No! It won’t! Wind, wave, river and solar cannot generate the amount of energy rendered from oil. And, there’s nothing on the horizon that will replace the versatility of oil.

Ironically, back in 1970, we featured 200 million Americans. But then, that nasty little 1965 Immigration Reform Act started adding the next 130 million more people. Now, it’s adding another 100 million more people by 2050. Anybody listening? Anyone raising his or her voice? No! You won’t hear a peep out of the national media as to what’s coming, but you can be assured that IT’S coming and, really, coming in the blink of an eye—just thirty short years—and oil will either be gone or it will be SO expensive that a gallon will cost $20.00—IF you can find secure it. (Source: $20 Per Gallon by Chris Steiner)

“As we go from this happy hydrocarbon bubble we have reached now to a renewable energy resource economy, which we do this century, will the “civil” part of civilization survive? As we both know there is no way that alternative energy sources can supply the amount of per capita energy we enjoy now, much less for the 9-10 billion expected by 2050. And energy is what keeps this game going. We are involved in a Faustian bargain—selling our economic souls for the luxurious life of the moment, but sooner or later the price has to be paid.” —Walter Youngquist, energy

Pretty sobering, n’est pas? Do you love your kids? Guess what? Without you speaking up across America, they will be in the middle of a living nightmare when humans exhaust all their/our oil reserves.

Right now, we burn 20 million barrels of oil 24/7 in the United States. The world burns 99 million barrels of oil DAILY every day of the year. That’s about 36 billion barrels annually, give or take.

Today, China adds 27 million new cars, net gain, to their highways annually as they race, like the Kentucky Derby, to surpass the United States. In his book, Kunstler said that by 2030, China with 1.4 billion people, will be burning 98 million barrels of oil on its own, annually. Dear reader: that’s less than 10 years from now. That means humanity will be burning over 200 million barrels of oil per day. Can you imagine the environmental havoc it will wreak on this planet? Talk about catastrophic climate destabilization with the enormous carbon footprint!

You can see by the sheer volume of oil burning that our civilization won’t survive. When you add the carbon exhaust/footprint, it’s horrendous what kind of pollution we inject into the biosphere. Our oceans face total acidification. It’s bleaching the reefs. It’s changing the phytoplankton count. It’s wiping out entire ecological marine systems.

About 10 Billion Humans Living On Earth by 2050

As oil diminishes, we humans remain on course by adding 80 million new babies, net gain, annually. That, in turn, by 2050 means another 2 to 3 billion people added to our already bloviated 7.8 billion humans. Are you seeing a problem here?

In Part 6, one of my readers answered with a solution about the “water problem” we face with another 100 million immigrants added to America. He said, “We need to add more desalinization plants no matter what the cost.”

That statement stunned me because it wouldn’t solve anything, but it would cause more human growth…and as I’ve stated in this series…exponential growth always leads to collapse. Therefore, no amount of desalinization of saltwater into fresh water would solve our overpopulation problem.

The only solution that will work, can work or has any chance of working: population stabilization. Am I wrong? Do you have a better idea? Do you think ‘technology’ will save all of humanity as it swarms over the planet? What about all the other animals that get terminated into extinction during the “Sixth Extinction Session” now rampaging across the planet?

Once again, this Part 8 of this series either depressed you or inspired you with the facts as to what your children face in 2050. Here’s what it looks like in a 10-minute video with graphs that show WHAT IS coming to America if we don’t stop all immigration. Why not help them in their own countries? Don’t you think we need to lead the world in understanding that we can’t keep importing millions of more people into our civilization? Don’t you think every citizen in American needs to see this video by Roy Beck? Are you going to pass it around to all your FB friends, Twitter and LinkedIn? Are you going to write letters to have yours truly be a guest on all the top TV and radio show? What are you waiting for?

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com