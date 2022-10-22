By Kathleen Marquardt

October 22, 2022

From Merriam-Webster Dictionary: Woke is now defined in this dictionary as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).

From Kathleen Marquardt Dictionary: Woke “is the state when the brainwashing has been completed to at or near 100%”. And the issues of racial and social justice are just tools of Cancel Culture. Those issues were pretty much eradicated in past decades; the Left has brought them back to use them; and mainstream media, being their propaganda arm, has done a great job of igniting hate in those they have since been brainwashed, gaslit, and programmed just for this. We are already there for way too many people. They have been programmed to believe that the family is corrupt and outdated and must be eradicated. And Communitarianism must be the rule.

Woke is thinking you are holier than thou because you care! But what you care about are all lies, but you’ve been told they are the absolute truth and need to be acted upon. That you may even need to loot, burn, destroy, even kill, to see that “justice” is done.

Take a look at some of the sick, Woke theory:

“The new view is that the higher and more obligatory relation is to society rather than to the family; the family goes back to the age of savagery while the state belongs to the age of civilization”. [1]

What a piece of poppycock. Without the family, civilization and the human population die. And talking about savagery, what we are seeing now is about as savage as things can get sans war – wanting to allow abortions two days, or two years, after birth. What kind of societal mind can think that? And less than half the people are outraged? Illegal aliens who have killed, raped, and maimed people are given parole; and many who have been deported are welcomed back in.

“Principles of mental health cannot be successfully furthered in any society unless there is progressive acceptance to the concept of world citizenship”.[2]”

Where is the reason here? What we are seeing today is just the opposite. The mental health problems we are seeing today are growing – many thanks to the push to hook people on drugs and the desire to destroy the family which is our refuge from the vagaries and evils of the world. All via Cancel Culture through Woke.

“For activists, the purpose of literature and art should be to convey positive messages and correct the social imbalances. For example, in a paper published in the January 2021 issue of the School Library Journal, Amanda MacGregor, a librarian, bookseller, and freelance journalist, affirms that ‘Shakespeare’s works are full of problematic, outdated ideas, with plenty of misogyny, racism, homophobia, classism, anti-Semitism and misogynoir’ and should be banned in schools… many other US teachers refuse to teach Shakespeare questioning the ‘whiteness’ of his plays.”[3]

To that, I will just say, compare a 16-year-old Thomas Jefferson, with a many-lettered college graduate of today. No comparison. Jefferson’s knowledge was based on solid history, language, and higher mathematics. Today’s schools and colleges fill the students full of false history, make-believe science, and New Math; they are programmed not to use critical thinking, just follow the orders. Shakespeare gave us such a rich cache of literature. The world would be lesser without him and the many other writers being silenced in the name of Woke.

“Criticizing ‘woke culture’ has become a way of claiming victim status for yourself rather than acknowledging that more deserving others hold that status. It has gone from a virtue signal to a dog whistle. The language has been successfully co-opted – but as long as the underlying injustices remain, new words will emerge to describe them. [4]

First, why do people want to be victims? Wake up and get a spine. What language has been co-opted? I’ll tell you. The language of the literate who appreciate that Noah Webster defined the words we use. The Cancel Culture Marxists are not only changing the meaning of words but are redefining them to be opposite of what they are (think 1984). Cancel Culture’s political correctness is thanks to Marxists deeming many words are no longer acceptable, so they are erased or reinvented to mean the opposite. Also, we are not allowed to criticize Woke, Cancel Culture, political correctness, not because they are great ideas that reasoning people will support, but because they are not! They are designed to destroy – to destroy critical thinking, sound science, individual freedom, and moral absolutes.

“Principles of mental health cannot be successfully furthered in any society unless there is progressive acceptance to the concept of world citizenship.” G. Brock Chisholm, Psychiatrist, Co-founder with Alger Hiss (Communist) of WHO and World Federation of Mental Health

The only way that statement can be construed as truthful is if it means that the meaning of mental health is “blind obedience to the world masters – with no deviance allowed”.

“Our nineteenth Century legal theory (individual rights, contract, ‘a man can do what he likes with his own,’ etc.) was based on the conception of the separate individual. We can have no sound legal doctrine, and hence no social or political progress, until the folly of this idea is fully recognized.”[5]

No sound legal doctrine until “individual rights” are banished? In simple English (non-Woke version), until we are slaves!

“An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots. In a study funded by his employers, he argues that helping children to learn standard English ‘perpetuates racial and class hierarchies.’” [6]

In case you are as behind as I am, ableism is discrimination in favor of able-bodied people. Is there anyone who cannot see the danger in this? Without words, we cannot communicate. And the more words you know, the better you can get your point across. Rappers may communicate with grunts, moans, and slang, but some of us want not to be in the gutter as we attempt to get our ideas across. Cushing believes that “helping children to learn standard English, perpetuates racial and class hierarchies.” Now we can understand why the Woke have been banning, canceling, condemning, burning books, especially great literature. They want the children (and the adults they become) to be single-syllable idiots with no ambitions to further their knowledge of the world and its would-be tyrants.

Whoa! I saved the best for last.

“ No progress until the folly of individual rights is understood . The vital relation of the individual to the world is through his groups; they are the potent factors in shaping our lives[7].

This is the perfect example of the folly, no, evil absurdity, of the “collective will”. Each person has a will. A group reacts from individual wills being expressed. We are living one of Follett’s statements: “The business world is never again to be directed by individual intelligences, but by intelligences interacting and ceaselessly influencing one another.”[8] She wrote that in 1918 and was a major influence on those who wrote Reinventing Government for Al Gore’s managing Clinton’s President’s Council on Sustainable Development. Reinventing government means:

downsizing and shifting power from the federal level to the local level, i.e., the community level which includes communication associations and churches*; changing the balance of power by shifting responsibility from Congress to the executive branch and its agencies (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms {BATF}, Environmental Protection Agency {EPA}, National Park Service, Forrest Service, Drug Enforcement Agency {DEA}, National Guard, National Security Agency {NSA}. And the President’s Council on Sustainable Development {PCSD}, to name a few; and establishing public-private partnerships to become the new nucleus of government. [9]

In Orwell’s 1984, O’Brien (the main antagonist) told Winston (the main protagonist), “It isn’t easy to be sane…. You are a flaw in the pattern, Winston. You are a stain that must be wiped out. We cannot allow an erroneous thought to exist anywhere in the world, no matter how harmless it may be. We must make your brain perfect before we blow it out.”

That is no longer science fiction. It is our world. What are we going to do about it? Sit and watch it consume us?

Social justice is not justice at all. The Cambridge English Dictionary defines justice as: “the condition of being morally correct or fair”. Social justice is neither morally correct nor fair. Like most things Woke, it might hold a grain of truth, but any truth in it is twisted to benefit the “victim” du jour – which changes with the climate.

In 1947, writer, Emil Ludwig wrote in his best seller “Doctor Freud: Last Warning to All Mankind: “Psychiatry is the ill it claims to heal, brutalizing man’s mind for Nazi and for Com’ on’ ism and so today, the self-loving godless half-truth of Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud, masquerading as ‘Socialism’ and ‘Psychiatry’ undermine all faith in God, undermine all character, courage, personal-initiative and responsibility, threatening to demoralize, threatening to divide and to destroy our whole Judeo, Christian, Civilization.”

Isn’t that exactly what the Woke are trying to do?

© 2022 Kathleen Marquardt – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kathleen Marquardt: koipolloi@protonmail.com

Footnotes:

A few Woke words and terms that mean the opposite of what they are:

Social justice – there is no justice; it is revenge for being Awake and not accepting Cancel Culture

Hate speech – truth spoken against those who are offended by it

Sustainable development – is not sustainable, but instead bans anything that furthers mankind and animals, and the development is a plan to use regional planning to control the world.

Climate change – (should have told everyone the fallacy of the term) the climate changes daily (and often hourly)

(Great) Reset – the Reset is a word to cover the action of tearing down civilization

Green New Deal – is not at all green, new, nor a deal. It is regurgitated Agenda 21

Critical thinking

Woke – is the opposite of being awake

[1] Arthur Calhoun, A Social History of the American Family”, Vol 3. 1919

[2] Mental Health and World Citizenship, National Association for Mental Health, 1948

[3] Thierry Vissol, “Woke et unwoke”

[4] Steve Rose,” How the word ‘woke’ was weaponized by the Right.” The Guardian

[5] Mary Parker Follett, The New State, p.61 1918

[6] https://vdare.com/posts/teaching-vocabulary-is-racist-says-british-professor-who-trains-future-teachers

[7] Follett, The New State, p.29

[8] Ibid. p. 112

[9] https://americanpolicy.org/2021/11/05/cancel-culture-reinventing-government/